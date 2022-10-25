Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
The Powerball jackpot increased to $825 million for Saturday night's drawing. Here are the winning numbers
Winning numbers were drawn Saturday night for the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. The winning numbers are: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 with a Powerball of 23. Powerball game leaders increased the jackpot estimate to $825 million for Saturday night's drawing after "strong" ticket sales across the country, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association.
Clayton News Daily
In a single week in America, 4 communities confronted the aftermath of different school shootings. Then, shots rang out in another school
Over the span of a week, four different communities across the United States have grappled with the aftermath of a school shooting. Families in Florida are reeling after a jury recommended life in prison for the gunman who killed 17 people in a Parkland high school in 2018. The shooter is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday. In a Connecticut court, far-right talk show host Alex Jones has asked for a new trial after jurors said he should pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder over his lies about the 2012 massacre.
Comments / 0