Sunrise brief: California requires utilities to develop and post hourly retail electric rates
Enphase to open several U.S. manufacturing lines The solar inverter provider’s announcement was made amid a Q3 earnings call with record revenues reported. People on the move: BayWa r.e., Empower Energies, Sophos Harbert, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. California requires utilities...
Ancient Solution to a Modern-Day Problem: Designer Uses Non-Electric Air-Conditioning System
An ancient solution of using a non-electric air-conditioning system to solve a modern-day problem has been reinvented by a designer employing an innovative twist. By incorporating the air conditioning into a contemporary, stylish wall ornament that effectively regulates indoor temperatures without using a single watt of electricity, the designer was able to address thermal discomfort as well as energy consumption reduction and interior aesthetics.
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
Komatsu’s electric mid-size hydraulic excavator with Proterra battery to debut at bauma2022
Battery manufacturer Proterra and tech firm Komatsu, who first partnered in January 2021 to create electric mid-sized hydraulic excavators, has announced the debut of Komatsu’s first 20-ton class lithium-ion battery electric machine. The electric excavator will make its debut at bauma2022, a construction equipment trade fair held in Munich,...
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
Himoinsa unveils diesel generator sets at Bauma
Power technology solutions provider Himoinsa will highlight its complete Mobile Power product range at Bauma 2022 in Munich, including battery power storage systems, light towers and gas and diesel generator sets with Stage V engines. The company, which is part of the Yanmar Group, has recently developed battery and power...
America’s electric utilities facing transformer shortage crisis
Many Floridians are still recovering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian, one of the most severe hurricanes to hit the United States in recorded history. The people of southwest Florida bore the brunt of the Category 4 Hurricane, which caused at least 137 fatalities and catastrophic damages estimated at over $50 billion.
UK trial will inject hydrogen into a gas-fired, grid-connected power station
The hydrogen will be injected by Centrica Business Solutions into a gas-peaking plant in Lincolnshire, east England. The last few years have seen big companies like Centrica make moves in the hydrogen sector. Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for hydrogen during her State of...
Saunders (ASX:SND) bags A$44M contract for fuel terminal at Western Sydney International Airport
Saunders has announced a significant win worth circa A$44 million. The contract is for the construction of an aviation fuel terminal at the new Western Sydney International airport. The contract will boost Saunders’ revenue and earnings through FY23 and into FY24. ASX-listed multi-disciplined engineering and construction company Saunders International...
4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
