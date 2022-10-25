Read full article on original website
CNBC
YouTube's shrinking ad business is an ominous sign for the battered online ad market
YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
6 Reasons Why You Need a Digital Marketing Strategy
The world is changing. The influence of technological advancements on market dynamics and customer preferences has changed how marketers promoted their products and services in the past.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Secrets to Creating & Launching a Successful B2B Influencer Marketing Strategy
When running a business, marketing can be one of those tough pills to swallow. There are numerous bases to cover and even more ways to go about it. Unfortunately, without advertising in any capacity, your company might simply dry up and out of existence. In every conceivable thought exercise, marketing is necessary for a successful business. Obviously, closing shop is not the desired outcome you have for running your own business. And yet, so many companies struggle with their marketing efforts and find themselves in this proverbial boat because of it. All this to say, paying close attention to your advertising methods is advisable.
cryptoslate.com
NOWPayments Crypto Gateway Shares up to 50% Of Its Profit With Affiliate Partners
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Amsterdam, Netherlands, 25th October, 2022, Chainwire — Leading crypto payment gateway NOWPayments is sharing up to 50% of its revenue from...
getnews.info
Traffiix Uses AI to Save Businesses up to 70 Percent on Advertising Spending
Oct 27, 2022 – Billions in advertising is wasted every year through pay-per-click (PPC) advertising when individuals don’t take action on a company website. Traffiix is a ground-breaking artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can recover up to 70 percent in advertising for online advertisers. Traffiix was developed by...
getnews.info
JTB Studios Heralds Digital Solutions As Catalysts for Business Growth
The Melbourne-based digital agency, JTB Studios has been around since 2003. Their motto can be summed up in three simple words: “we breathe digital”. Highly successful and people’s favorite, JTB Studios believe in offering aesthetically, quantitatively, and qualitatively sound digital solutions, designed and developed carefully for a pleasurable human experience.
getnews.info
Stewart Andrew Alexander Conducts Remote Interview Experiment with Handpicked Marketing Experts
Stewart Andrew Alexander, The Find, Trust & Choose Guy hand-selects a group of leading experts to participate in one of the first asynchronous interviews to grace the internet. In an experiment to help creators, businesses, and agencies to record and publish audio content quickly, affordably, and consistently over the long...
getnews.info
Fusion Consulting Group secures war-chest to disrupt the professional services sector
Fusion Consulting Group, a London-based professional services firm for Private Clients and SMEs, has secured a funding package from specialist funder SME Capital. Founded in 2015 by Mitch Young and Adam Maurice, Fusion has built a multi-disciplinary consulting practice which now boasts a wide portfolio of services including Taxation, Accountancy, Financial Services, Legal Services, Digital Marketing and Business Advisory.
getnews.info
Social Media Analytics Market Major Impacting Facts, Prominent Investment, Future Scenarios, Growth And Forecast 2026
“IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Adobe (US), SAS (US), Clarabridge (US), NetbaseQuid (US), Digimind (France), Talkwalker (Luxembourg), Hootsuite (Canada), GoodData (US), Meltwater (US), Khoros (US), SproutSocial (US), CISION (US), BRAND24 (US), Storender (Uk), RivalIQ (US), Quintly (Germany), Socialbakers (Czech Republic).”. Social Media Analytics Market by Component, Analytics...
getnews.info
Pedrostop10 Reviews has Published a Review on the 7-Figure Accelerator Program and How it Helps Entrepreneurs to Promote and Grow their Businesses
The in-depth analysis and review of the 7-figure Accelerator Program is an eyeopener that highlights how beneficial the program is to business owners, entrepreneurs, and business leaders who are looking for ways to increase their brand’s popularity, generate leads, and increase income. Pedrostop 10 Review is an online resource...
bitcoinist.com
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
dailycoin.com
Binance has Launched a Native Oracle Network to Bridge Web 3.0 and Blockchains
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced the launch of a “reliable and secure” native oracle network to bridge Web 3.0 and blockchains via smart contracts. Binance Launches Binance Oracle. On Wednesday, October 26th, Binance announced that it had launched the Binance Oracle to offer a...
getnews.info
Business coaching and SEO training from ChannelDoubler helps businesses move to the next level
ChannelDoubler is one of the leading digital marketing companies with a vast 17 years of experience. The company helps all kinds of businesses grow and expand their services with the latest technological trends. ChannelDoubler specializes in Business Coaching and SEO training programs. United Kingdom – ChannelDoubler is a company popular...
Businesses Push Banks, FIs for Innovation in B2B Payments
You could call it a case of better late than never. This is as financial institutions (FIs) around the globe work to bring the speed and convenience that is the expected norm for consumer transactions into the business-to-business (B2B) payments world. In fact, this month alone, The Clearing House (TCH),...
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWSBTC
Utrust & Lugano are Bringing Crypto Payments to an Entire City
Press Release: Utrust, in collaboration with the city of Lugano & Tether Operation Limited, are bringing crypto payments to an entire city with a new ‘Plan B’ initiative deal. October 27th, Lugano Switzerland — The city of Lugano is the largest city in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland....
getnews.info
Global Flyer Distribution – the go-to service to expand businesses through flyer delivery services
USA – Global Flyer Distribution offers orderly, dependable, and professional flyer delivery service to make sure that the clients’ business flyers, brochures, and door hangers are delivered directly to their target audience. The company ensures that its clients receive nothing less than the highest caliber, most dependable, and most professional services with its assistance.
getnews.info
Social Media Guru Marilyne Nix Helping Businesses Boost their Income through Social Media Marketing
Social media and the digital world have provided ample opportunities for entrepreneurs and individuals to reach more people, expand their business reach, and ultimately, make more income. Despite the affordability and accessibility of the digital space, it takes some expertise and know-how to navigate it effectively and maximize its offerings. Digital marketing expert and social media guru Marilyne Nix is stepping in to give businesses everything they need to double or triple their income through next-level social media growth and marketing.
Coinbase- and FTX-backed Mara launches crypto wallet for sub-Saharan Africa
Why Mara envisions Africa as the future for crypto.
