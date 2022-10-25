‘I tell my three boys all the time that the police are here to help look after you - but I know deep down that's not necessarily the truth.’. Nana-Adwoa Mbeutcha, 36, is of Ghanaian descent and lives in Bedfordshire. She is mother to an eight-year-old daughter, three boys aged seven, five and two - and is currently pregnant with her fourth son. She's also a co-founder of Black Mums Upfront - a platform that uplifts black mothers. Before Nana-Adwoa had her son, she thought of parenthood as simply raising children. It wasn't until she had her first boy that she truly realised the harsh reality of raising a Black son in the UK. 'I tell my sons if you've done something wrong only then should you be fearful of the police. But if you haven't, then there is nothing to be afraid of.’ She pauses. ‘But as I'm saying it - I'm not believing it myself.’

