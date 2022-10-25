ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
CBS Denver

Radio host dies on air while doing morning show

A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
Grazia

Raising Black Sons In The UK Is Terrifying, Chris Kaba’s Death Has Heightened That Fear

‘I tell my three boys all the time that the police are here to help look after you - but I know deep down that's not necessarily the truth.’. Nana-Adwoa Mbeutcha, 36, is of Ghanaian descent and lives in Bedfordshire. She is mother to an eight-year-old daughter, three boys aged seven, five and two - and is currently pregnant with her fourth son. She's also a co-founder of Black Mums Upfront - a platform that uplifts black mothers. Before Nana-Adwoa had her son, she thought of parenthood as simply raising children. It wasn't until she had her first boy that she truly realised the harsh reality of raising a Black son in the UK. 'I tell my sons if you've done something wrong only then should you be fearful of the police. But if you haven't, then there is nothing to be afraid of.’ She pauses. ‘But as I'm saying it - I'm not believing it myself.’
getnews.info

WheelHouse IT Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022

Fort Lauderdale, FL – MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named WheelHouse IT to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250). WheelHouse IT is thrilled to announce that they have recently been named in the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022. The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2022 readership survey combined with the site’s editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market’s ongoing growth and evolution.
FLORIDA STATE
getnews.info

Kellie Hill, A Longtime Medical Real Estate Veteran, Joins MedWest Realty as Senior Vice President

TUSTIN, Calif. – MedWest Realty, Inc., a leader in healthcare real estate brokerage and advisory services, today announced that it has expanded its healthcare real estate advisory team with the addition of Kellie Hill, a 25-year industry veteran, as senior vice president. In her new role, Hill will expand MedWest’s presence in the Southwestern United States in both landlord and tenant advisory services.
TEXAS STATE
getnews.info

US Cybersecurity Startup Secure Mojo Launches World’s First Personal Digital Protection Pack

The Personal Digital Protection Pack by Secure Mojo provides an all-in-one protection suite to secure personal data, device, and accounts. Since introducing computer devices and technological solutions, hackers have been on the loose. Cybersecurity Ventures estimated a Ransomware attack would occur every 11 seconds. Statistics also show that 95% of information breaches are caused by human error and social media hacking has increased by 28% over the last two years. The numbers are worrisome and a holistic approach must be adopted to curb the menace of cyber hacking in the world today. On this note, Secure Mojo is pleased to announce the launch of its all-in-one, full suite Personal Digital Protection pack.
getnews.info

Business coaching and SEO training from ChannelDoubler helps businesses move to the next level

ChannelDoubler is one of the leading digital marketing companies with a vast 17 years of experience. The company helps all kinds of businesses grow and expand their services with the latest technological trends. ChannelDoubler specializes in Business Coaching and SEO training programs. United Kingdom – ChannelDoubler is a company popular...
getnews.info

Travel Immunization Clinic Clari Health Opening First Branches in the United States

Travelers planning to visit other regions of the world can secure the proper immunizations to maintain travel health at convenient locations as Clari Health opens its first branches in Seattle. From Yellow Fever to Typhoid fever and Japanese Encephalitis vaccines, travel health specialists, Clari Health, are opening branches in Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
getnews.info

Networkship Makes Efficient Order Fulfillment Automation A Reality For Ecommerce Businesses

Combining its proprietary technology with a solid network of shipping agents spread across the United States, the leading order fulfillment provider allows e-commerce brands to quickly get their products to consumers without lifting a finger. October 25, 2022 – Networkship is redefining the standards of excellence and efficiency in order...
getnews.info

Creative Diagnostics Introduces Hemagglutination Assay Service for Scientific Applications

Creative Diagnostics recently introduced Hemagglutination Assay services for influenza vaccine, diagnostic, and surveillance communities to measure virus and antibody titers and monitor influenza subtypes. New York, USA – October 27, 2022 – As an expert in the antiviral field providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics recently...
getnews.info

Global Flyer Distribution – the go-to service to expand businesses through flyer delivery services

USA – Global Flyer Distribution offers orderly, dependable, and professional flyer delivery service to make sure that the clients’ business flyers, brochures, and door hangers are delivered directly to their target audience. The company ensures that its clients receive nothing less than the highest caliber, most dependable, and most professional services with its assistance.
getnews.info

Introducing Eternal, an All-in-One Mobile and Web-Based Application that Offers Innovative Wellness Solutions, Meditations, and Resources for General Wellbeing

The Eternal application lets users to meditate, sleep, focus, and perform other wellness activities with ease. Achieving essential feelings of wellbeing and wellness is a crucial part in enabling people to successfully overcome difficulties and reach their life goals. Some hindrances to general well being includes work stress, physical and emotional trauma, past experiences, negative attitudes, and much more. Without significant levels of wellness, people tend to become counterproductive, ruining their lives, and failing to become the best version of themselves. Therefore, holistic measures must be taken to facilitate the achievement of relaxation, wellness, and general wellbeing in people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy