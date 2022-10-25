Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring
Jerry Jones was fired up after the Dallas Cowboys Week 8 win and now says he's willing to give up picks at the NFL trade deadline. The post Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Gene Frenette: After an 0-for-October, Jaguars dressing up for Halloween as fool's gold
LONDON — You almost knew another grim ending was in the works. It doesn’t seem to matter whether the Jaguars are playing on U.S. soil or 4,259 miles across the Atlantic, nothing seems to change for Team Torture. The Jaguars just can’t stop committing football suicide. For over a decade, it’s been part of their...
Bill Belichick Passes George Halas for No. 2 on All-Time Coaching Wins List
The list of accomplishments accrued by Patriots coach Bill Belichick throughout his singular career is a lengthy one. With Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the Jets, he leapfrogged a coaching legend. The result was career win No. 325 for Belichick, moving him past George Halas for No. 2 on the...
Chiefs RB Ronald Jones Tweets That He Wants to Be Released
Chiefs running back Ronald Jones has yet to play in a game this season, and it appears that is not sitting well with him. The veteran running back took to Twitter to express his desire for the team to cut him and make him a free agent. “Sure would like...
Spurs Waive Former No. 12 Pick Joshua Primo in Surprise Move
View the original article to see embedded media. In a shocking move, the Spurs waived former No. 12 overall pick Joshua Primo on Friday, the team announced. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs CEO RC Buford said in the statement.
