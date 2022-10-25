ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

Bill Belichick Passes George Halas for No. 2 on All-Time Coaching Wins List

The list of accomplishments accrued by Patriots coach Bill Belichick throughout his singular career is a lengthy one. With Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the Jets, he leapfrogged a coaching legend. The result was career win No. 325 for Belichick, moving him past George Halas for No. 2 on the...
Chiefs RB Ronald Jones Tweets That He Wants to Be Released

Chiefs running back Ronald Jones has yet to play in a game this season, and it appears that is not sitting well with him. The veteran running back took to Twitter to express his desire for the team to cut him and make him a free agent. “Sure would like...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Spurs Waive Former No. 12 Pick Joshua Primo in Surprise Move

View the original article to see embedded media. In a shocking move, the Spurs waived former No. 12 overall pick Joshua Primo on Friday, the team announced. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs CEO RC Buford said in the statement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

