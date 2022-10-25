Read full article on original website
Related
Larta Institute Funds Diverse Innovators and Community-Based Climate Solutions with Wells Fargo Foundation Grant
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Larta Institute, a non-profit organization accelerating innovation and entrepreneurship, was awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to launch a new Venture Fellows program, which will invest in diverse innovators and community-based solutions to combat the impacts of climate change. The program will support diverse women- and minority-led ideas, creating more resilient, equitable, and sustainable communities in U.S. cities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005041/en/ Larta Institute and Wells Fargo to support local innovators to combat the impacts of climate change on local communities in U.S. cities. (Graphic: Larta Institute)
getnews.info
The Integrative Nurse Coach Academy Celebrates its 40th Cohort of Nurse Coaches and Launches New Holistic Nursing Programs
The Integrative Nurse Coach Academy offers curated programs that empower nurses to become global health leaders. As the global leader in training nurse coaches, the Integrative Nurse Coach™ Academy (INCA) has reached yet another milestone through the successful initiation of its 40th cohort of nurse coaches in the Integrative Nurse Coach™ Certificate Program. This announcement underscores INCA’s continued commitment to empowering nurses by offering new skills and opportunities for career advancement. This program enables them to become the most confident and effective leaders in an emerging healthcare paradigm that focuses on prevention and wellness.
getnews.info
Business Expert Provides the Ultimate Guide to Making Profitable Business Exits and Securing Generational Wealth
Business owners won’t want to miss the latest episode of Small Business 21st Century: Build Your Difference, as viewers take a deep dive into how to successfully optimize profits when transitioning out t business. In this informative episode, host Pierre Walters sits down with small business expert and CEO, David Walters.
getnews.info
Fulcrum HR Consulting Continues to Transform Companies via Leadership Development Initiatives
CEO Kelly Kubicek is guiding clients to provide better experiences for employees per her unique ‘Get Real’ philosophy. Fulcrum HR Consulting, in conjunction with CEO Kelly Kubicek, is pleased to announce its ongoing mission to make human resources (HR) more transparent, via thought leadership and a ‘Get Real’ philosophy.
getnews.info
Kellie Hill, A Longtime Medical Real Estate Veteran, Joins MedWest Realty as Senior Vice President
TUSTIN, Calif. – MedWest Realty, Inc., a leader in healthcare real estate brokerage and advisory services, today announced that it has expanded its healthcare real estate advisory team with the addition of Kellie Hill, a 25-year industry veteran, as senior vice president. In her new role, Hill will expand MedWest’s presence in the Southwestern United States in both landlord and tenant advisory services.
getnews.info
Global Flyer Distribution – the go-to service to expand businesses through flyer delivery services
USA – Global Flyer Distribution offers orderly, dependable, and professional flyer delivery service to make sure that the clients’ business flyers, brochures, and door hangers are delivered directly to their target audience. The company ensures that its clients receive nothing less than the highest caliber, most dependable, and most professional services with its assistance.
getnews.info
Creative Diagnostics Introduces Hemagglutination Assay Service for Scientific Applications
Creative Diagnostics recently introduced Hemagglutination Assay services for influenza vaccine, diagnostic, and surveillance communities to measure virus and antibody titers and monitor influenza subtypes. New York, USA – October 27, 2022 – As an expert in the antiviral field providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics recently...
getnews.info
Gene Aponte Helps in Finding Excellent Opportunities to Make an Additional Income Stream
Today, more than ever, we are keenly aware that individuals need to take control of their financial futures. With all the economic challenges over the last few years, it’s more important than ever that individuals learn how to navigate a rapidly changing economic environment. Today, more than ever, we...
getnews.info
Travel Immunization Clinic Clari Health Opening First Branches in the United States
Travelers planning to visit other regions of the world can secure the proper immunizations to maintain travel health at convenient locations as Clari Health opens its first branches in Seattle. From Yellow Fever to Typhoid fever and Japanese Encephalitis vaccines, travel health specialists, Clari Health, are opening branches in Seattle...
getnews.info
Creative Biolabs: Exclusive iPSC Modeling Solutions for CNS Diseases
Having invested a great deal of scientific and financial resources, Creative Biolabs has updated it’s in vitro model platform and now announced the CNS disease modeling services available for global researchers to push forward research on CNS diseases. New York, USA – October 27, 2022 – For years, CNS...
getnews.info
Pivot Professional Partners Discusses the Advantages of 1031 Exchange Properties and the Successful Implementation of this Tax-Saving Strategy
This quarter, Pivot Professional Partners, a leader in wealth preservation, the 1031 process, and DST and TIC investments, offers insight into properly executing a 1031 exchange to capture all of its benefits with none of the downside. While performance of the broader equities market remains uncertain, traditionally, real estate has...
getnews.info
Introducing Eternal, an All-in-One Mobile and Web-Based Application that Offers Innovative Wellness Solutions, Meditations, and Resources for General Wellbeing
The Eternal application lets users to meditate, sleep, focus, and perform other wellness activities with ease. Achieving essential feelings of wellbeing and wellness is a crucial part in enabling people to successfully overcome difficulties and reach their life goals. Some hindrances to general well being includes work stress, physical and emotional trauma, past experiences, negative attitudes, and much more. Without significant levels of wellness, people tend to become counterproductive, ruining their lives, and failing to become the best version of themselves. Therefore, holistic measures must be taken to facilitate the achievement of relaxation, wellness, and general wellbeing in people.
getnews.info
Census’s Allie Beazell Named 2022 dbt Community Champion
Census director of developer marketing recognized for her contribution to analytics engineering and data practitioner community. San Francisco, CA, USA – October 27, 2022 – Census, the first and leading reverse ETL platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, today announced that Allie Beazell, director of developer marketing for Census, has received an award as a 2022 dbt Community Champion from dbt Labs. The dbt Community Champions were named during the dbt Partner Awards presented at Coalesce, dbt Labs’ flagship industry event held October 17-21 in New Orleans, La., London, England, and Sydney, Australia, as well as virtually around the world.
getnews.info
Business coaching and SEO training from ChannelDoubler helps businesses move to the next level
ChannelDoubler is one of the leading digital marketing companies with a vast 17 years of experience. The company helps all kinds of businesses grow and expand their services with the latest technological trends. ChannelDoubler specializes in Business Coaching and SEO training programs. United Kingdom – ChannelDoubler is a company popular...
getnews.info
Creative Diagnostics Announces New Polyethylene Glycol Antibodies Detection Kits
Creative Diagnostics announced the launch of a panel of anti-PEG IgG or IgM ELISA kits with different species reactivity to detect anti-PEG IgG or IgM in serum and plasma. New York, USA – October 27, 2022 – Creative Diagnostics, a global leader in offering raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for the bio-technology industry, announced the launch of a panel of anti-PEG IgG or IgM ELISA kits with different species reactivity to detect anti-PEG IgG or IgM in serum and plasma. More importantly, these kits can be used in a broad range of scientific research and vaccine evaluation.
getnews.info
CD Bioparticles Announces New Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Applications
CD Bioparticles recently introduced antimicrobial coatings for consumables that are prone to bacterial growth. New York, USA – October 27, 2022 – CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, recently introduced antimicrobial coatings for consumables that are prone to bacterial growth, such as ureteral stents, medical fabrics, equipment surfaces, and even hospital operating rooms and department building surfaces.
getnews.info
National Wood Products, Inc. – So Cal Welcomes New Sales Representative
NWP So Cal is happy to announce the addition of our newest sales representative, Eric Domanic. National Wood Products, Inc. – So Cal announces that Eric Domanic has joined our sales department. Eric brings extensive experience to the team and is excited to join National Wood Products, Inc. During Eric’s 45 years in the lumber and plywood industry, he has forged strong relationships, some of which span three generations of small business owners. Eric believes that these relationships are at the heart of his many years of success and is looking forward to working with Kurt, Chris, and the entire NWP team.
getnews.info
Self Recovery wins prestigious Best Online Rehab 2022 award from World’s Best Rehab Magazine
Online Rehab provider is leading the way in expertise and price for addiction treatment. Self Recovery has officially won the prestigious Best Online Rehab 2022 award from World Best Rehab Magazine. The online rehab provider was founded by Daniel Hochman M.D., with the sole aim of helping individuals end their addictions.
getnews.info
Nexus Auto Transport saves time, money for customers through shipping literacy
CHICAGO, IL – At a pivotal and stressful time for economies worldwide, leading U.S. car shipping company Nexus Auto Transport is banking on education to help its growing customer base. By teaching consumers about the ins and outs of the vehicle transport industry and other adjacent industries, Nexus is giving its clients the tools they need to make informed purchasing decisions. “Just like in most industries, customers in the know save much more on vehicle shipping than those who aren’t,” says Nexus owner/operator George Arkin.f “Rather than leaving our clients in the dark, we’re putting together a massive multimedia push to educate customers on how to secure cost-effective, effcazficient relocation and shipping services.” With its network of 29,000+ independent truckers and a wide variety of car shipping solutions, Nexus has steadily evolved from a one-person operation to an industry leader in auto transportation.
getnews.info
Creative Biolabs Updated Stem Cell Culture Solutions for Research Needs
Backed by years of experience and a team of scientific minds, Creative Biolabs has become a professional CRO company in the field of stem cell development and is now proud to provide global customers with high-quality services regarding stem cell therapy development. New York, USA – October 27, 2022 –...
Comments / 0