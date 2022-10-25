“MY URL PRO”, The website that Delivers Only Official, Authentic News and Updates from all over the World on Fingertips

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

 2 days ago
techunwrapped.com

Easily share only the best parts of a YouTube video with this website

The vast majority of you will be more than familiar with the popular video streaming portal owned by Google, Youtube. In fact, many of you access, either from your PC or from your mobile phone, on a daily basis, to view the content that interests you the most. However, we can get much more out of this Internet portal than you think at first.
petapixel.com

Snapchat’s New Director Mode Brings Advanced Video Editing Tools

Snapchat is giving users more advanced video editing tools by rolling out a new feature called Director Mode. It takes in features found on TikTok such as a green screen where users can record videos with a generated background. It also takes inspiration from BeReal with a feature that takes...
ZDNet

How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC

You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
SlashGear

Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud

There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
laptopmag.com

A new malware that steals your credit card and personal data is spreading like wildfire

A rapidly spreading and dangerous malware named "Erbium" is currently blasting its way through the internet and is most likely to continue to spread unchecked for the foreseeable future. Erbium is a data and information-stealing tool that targets your passwords, credit cards, cookies, cryptocurrency wallets, and possibly more. Due to its rapid spread and availability, it could be adapted in the future to infect users in new ways.
ZDNet

Your guide to the dark web and how to safely access .onion websites

The internet opened the door to a realm of possibilities that changed the business landscape and our personal lives permanently. No longer restricted to dial-up, many of us now consider access to a stable internet connection as a critical aspect of our daily lives -- and a right. For example, we pay our bills online, check our bank statements, communicate via email, and maintain a presence on social media.
Gizmodo

DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube

DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
getnews.info

New Range Of Fun Passport Covers Have Been Released – Serenity Trends

Serenity Trends has launched a new fashion range of fun passport covers at amazingly low prices. All of the passport covers come with a full guarantee. A popular online store that recently gained a huge amount of exposure for its new range of fashionwear, has today announced they have added new fun passport covers as featured on TikTok to their store. Serenity Trends (https://serenitytrends.net/) who sell everything from clothing, and gadgets, to travel accessories, has said the new passport covers would make an ideal gift for those that love to travel.
getnews.info

Afrik Best Radio Introduces Provocative, Innovative, Human-Driven and Commercial Influence Free Broadcasting

The services provided by Afrik Best Radio are ideal for anyone looking to communicate with large online audiences, including traditional radio stations (AM/FM), educational institutions, civic associations, religious institutions, musicians, business leaders, multi-level marketing organizations, and more. We have times open for Live DJs to perform on shows, do interviews, and more. It is the obligation of Afrik Best Radio to produce and promote organizations as well as music by up-and-coming musicians. Giving voice to artists worldwide, it is broadcast continuously. Broadcasts of the Sabbath Service, advertisements, promotions, live events, and exclusive programming take place across broadcast, web, and mobile platforms.
getnews.info

Traffiix Uses AI to Save Businesses up to 70 Percent on Advertising Spending

Oct 27, 2022 – Billions in advertising is wasted every year through pay-per-click (PPC) advertising when individuals don’t take action on a company website. Traffiix is a ground-breaking artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can recover up to 70 percent in advertising for online advertisers. Traffiix was developed by...
getnews.info

HostRooster Website Builder: Create a Professional Website for A Business In Under An Hour

HostRooster is now offering customers DomainRooster Website Builder subscription plans to create websites for their businesses quickly, easily, and affordably. DomainRooster partner HostRooster is pleased to now offer customers subscription plans for DomainRooster Website Builder geared towards businesses and entrepreneurs directly through its platform. Here are some business-related tips. Customers...
getnews.info

Dubai Launches ‘Unleashing the Power of Data through Private Synthetic Data’ Report to Boost Digital Economy

Today, Digital Dubai has launched the first Synthetic Data Implementation Framework, making Dubai the first city in the world to do so. Designed to promote and facilitate the use of synthetic data, the framework is set to increase opportunities to share high-value data, whilst protecting the sensitive information it contains. Digital Dubai wants to use synthetic data to deliver on its mission of boosting data-led innovation and driving the digitisation of Dubai’s economy.
getnews.info

The New Zealand Visa Online Service Will Make It So Much Easier To Visit

New Zealand Visa Online is a new service that will allow customers to complete their application form and submit it directly to the New Zealand embassy, without the need to visit our offices in person.This new service will streamline the visa application process and make it more convenient for our customers. We are committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers, and this new service is another way we are doing that.

