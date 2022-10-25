ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
getnews.info

How Much Do People Know About Wiggins Hair Black Friday Sale in 2022?

Oh, it’s BLACK FRIDAY again! What are people ready to buy at this shopping carnival? WIGGINS HAIR has prepared unprecedented value-for-money promotions and gift packs for everyone in the 2022 BLACK FRIDAY SALE! Want to learn more about it? Go down and take a look!. First, take a look...
FanSided

Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days returns starting November 7

Target kicked off its Black Friday sale earlier than ever and jump-started the holiday shopping season with all sorts of discounts. Walmart isn’t quite ready to begin with its own holiday discounts yet but did announce that its “Black Friday Deals for Days” event will be returning.
The US Sun

Target Black Friday 2022: What to Expect This November

TARGET'S Black Friday sale is still a few weeks away, but it's never too early to think about how to make the most of the mega sales period. The discount day officially falls on the day after Thanksgiving, meaning it's not until November 25 this year — but retailers like Target have already begun to roll out their sales.
Refinery29

Target’s Early Black Friday Sale Starts Now — Yes, Now

"Black Friday shopping, already?" You may ask yourself, and “yes" is the enthusiastic answer Target provides. The retailer is presenting us with some juicy holiday shopping inspo in the form of Early Black Friday Deals. Through October 29, get major discounts on everything from electronics and toys to kitchen essentials and fashion.
THV11

Walmart unveils Black Friday shopping plans

WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice. The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season. The retailer's...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Sales of Spam and fish heads soar as shoppers search for cheaper food

Sales of Spam and fish heads have both jumped by about a third, supermarket Waitrose said. The upmarket UK retailer says cash-strapped shoppers are "more mindful" about grocery costs. The food items are gaining popularity because of high inflation and the "use-it-all" trend. Shoppers hit by the cost-of-living crisis have...
CNET

Amazon, Target, Walmart and More: 4 Easy Ways to Save Money on Shipping

Have you ever filled up your cart while shopping online, only to reach the checkout and realize you'd be paying almost as much in shipping fees as you did on what you're actually buying? That extra cost might tempt you to cancel your whole purchase. But don't worry: There are a few easy ways to avoid shipping and delivery fees, so you can shop with abandon (or at least feel better about not spending that extra $10).

