getnews.info

Indian Visa Online brings a faster and easier process to obtain an Indian visa

India Visa Online is a portal to get an Indian visa quickly and without any hassle. The Indian government has implemented electronic travel authorization, or e-Visa for India, which allows travelers from 180 countries to enter the country without physically stamping their passports. Since 2014, travelers from outside India have...
Obtaining an Indian Medical Visa or Business Visa is now simpler and faster with India Visa Online

India Visa Online is a portal that makes obtaining an Indian visa quick, simple, and easy. Since the Government of India made electronic or e-Visas available for international visitors to visit India, doing so has become a simple and convenient task. All you need to do is meet the Indian e-Visa eligibility conditions for the Indian e-Visa and have Indian Visa document Requirements fulfilled in order to apply for and obtain the Indian e-Visa.
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
GOBankingRates

Food Stamps Schedule: November 2022 CalFresh Benefits in California and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts

CalFresh, California’s version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on the same monthly schedule to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards, including November CalFresh benefits. EBT cards can be used in grocery stores and participating...
CALIFORNIA STATE
gcaptain.com

For the First Time in Four Years There’s No U.S. Crude Going to France

For the first time in four years, there’s no US crude getting exported to France as a workers strike in the European country upends normal trade flows. French workers are protesting for higher wages amid soaring inflation, and that’s snarled operations at key oil refineries. The chaos in the nation’s energy industry means that companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE have been forced to curtail or suspend their local operations. US oil producers normally see steady demand from French plants that take crude and process it into fuels like gasoline.
howafrica.com

UAE Slams Visa Ban On All Citizens Of 19 African Countries

The United Arab Emirates has reportedly banned nationals of some 20 African countries from entering its capital city, Dubai. “This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October 18, 2022,” the notice read in part. countries affected...
mailplus.co.uk

Blundering Biden welcomes new PM ‘Rashee Sanook’!

JOE Biden welcomed the new Prime Minister yesterday by mispronouncing his name as ‘Rashee Sanook’. Speaking at an event in Washington to mark the festival of Diwali - which Rishi Sunak as a Hindu observes - the US President undid his congratulatory ‘groundbreaking milestone’ message by stumbling over his name.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country

Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
Reuters

U.S. grants Philippines $100 million in foreign military financing

ABOARD USS RONALD REAGAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has made available $100 million in foreign military financing to the Philippines, its ambassador in Manila said on Friday, part of efforts to boost the Southeast Asian country's defence capabilities and military modernisation.

