getnews.info
China has opened overseas police stations in US and Canada to monitor Chinese citizens: report
China has opened dozens of police stations around the world that have been used to monitor Chinese citizens, including locations in New York City and Toronto, Canada.
americanmilitarynews.com
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Food Stamps Schedule: November 2022 CalFresh Benefits in California and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
CalFresh, California’s version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on the same monthly schedule to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards, including November CalFresh benefits. EBT cards can be used in grocery stores and participating...
Spotlight on Rishi Sunak’s family as they prepare to enter No 10
His wife, Akshata Murty, is the daughter of a billionaire; their garden parties are one of the hottest tickets in their home town
Qatar plans to suspend evacuation flights for U.S.-bound Afghan refugees while it hosts World Cup, sources say
Qatari officials have said they plan to suspend evacuation flights for Afghan refugees hoping to resettle in the U.S. while the country hosts soccer’s World Cup next month, according to refugee advocates, congressional aides and a source familiar with the Qatari government’s plans. The move would add to...
Taiwan will treat Chinese military flights into its airspace as 'first strike,' defense minister says
Chinese fighter jets or drones that intrude into Taiwan's territorial airspace will be regarded as a "first strike," Taiwan's Defense Minister warned Wednesday, as the island seeks to step-up its defenses in response to Beijing's military pressure.
Finland PM: Wide political support for Russia border fence
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s prime minister said Tuesday she was convinced that there is a “wide support” within the Parliament to build a fence on the Nordic country’s border with Russia as proposed by the Finnish border guard officials. “It is a question of securing...
gcaptain.com
For the First Time in Four Years There’s No U.S. Crude Going to France
For the first time in four years, there’s no US crude getting exported to France as a workers strike in the European country upends normal trade flows. French workers are protesting for higher wages amid soaring inflation, and that’s snarled operations at key oil refineries. The chaos in the nation’s energy industry means that companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE have been forced to curtail or suspend their local operations. US oil producers normally see steady demand from French plants that take crude and process it into fuels like gasoline.
WGMD Radio
Six Chinese nationals charged with harassing, trying to coerce US resident to return to China
Six Chinese nationals were charged on Thursday in a scheme to harass and coerce a Chinese national who lives in the U.S. to return to his homeland, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court. Quanzhong An, 55, and his daughter, Guangyang An, 34, who are both residents of Roslyn,...
howafrica.com
UAE Slams Visa Ban On All Citizens Of 19 African Countries
The United Arab Emirates has reportedly banned nationals of some 20 African countries from entering its capital city, Dubai. “This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October 18, 2022,” the notice read in part. countries affected...
mailplus.co.uk
Blundering Biden welcomes new PM ‘Rashee Sanook’!
JOE Biden welcomed the new Prime Minister yesterday by mispronouncing his name as ‘Rashee Sanook’. Speaking at an event in Washington to mark the festival of Diwali - which Rishi Sunak as a Hindu observes - the US President undid his congratulatory ‘groundbreaking milestone’ message by stumbling over his name.
New UK PM Rishi Sunak Is Rich & Wife Akshata Murty's Net Worth Is More Than Most Royals
Rishi Sunak is about the become one of the wealthiest prime ministers in the history of the United Kingdom — especially if you count his wife Akshata Murty's fortune when you add up his net worth. Sunak won the nomination to lead the U.K.'s Conservative Party on Monday, setting...
UK executive at Saudi Aramco gets jail time alongside 'very serious' criminals for using a satellite phone in India
A British executive for the oil company Saudi Aramco spent a week locked up in an Indian jail alongside some 'very serious' criminals after he visited the country for a yoga retreat. Fergus MacLeod, head of investor relations for the world's largest oil exporter, was arrested at a hotel at...
New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country
Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
U.S. grants Philippines $100 million in foreign military financing
ABOARD USS RONALD REAGAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has made available $100 million in foreign military financing to the Philippines, its ambassador in Manila said on Friday, part of efforts to boost the Southeast Asian country's defence capabilities and military modernisation.
Elon Musk is slashing Tesla prices to whip up his sluggish sales in a struggling core market: China
Elon Musk needs to pay for his $44 billion Twitter deal with Tesla stock, and he's going to extreme lengths to drive up the share price. Elon Musk slashed the price of his entry range Tesla vehicles in China by as much as 9% to reignite sluggish domestic demand in the final quarter.
‘A moment of pride’: Hindus in India hail Rishi Sunak’s victory
As Rishi Sunak prepares to become the UK’s next prime minister at the start of the festival of Diwali – when Hindus pray to the goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and success – in India some Hindus celebrated the fact that someone sharing their religion had reached such high office in the UK.
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Mexico City
CDMX locals share the faux pas they often see visitors commit, and recommend what to do instead.
