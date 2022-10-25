The Japanese animation studio, Ghibli known for producing popular anime and films gets an online store selling superlative fan material for die-hard fanatics of the studio. Watching anime is a great way to spend leisure time. Since the release of the first anime in 1917, the anime industry has gained flabbergasting popularity throughout the globe. This promising industry generates billions of dollars as revenue and has a compound annual growth rate of 9.7%. This supernatural growth is brought about mainly by the 622 animation studios in Japan. Studio Ghibli is one of these esteemed studios located in Tokyo. It is famous for producing animated feature films, television films, and commercials. Studio Ghibli has managed to secure the spotlight by making 3 highly absorbing animated films, namely Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Ponyo.

