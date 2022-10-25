Read full article on original website
Related
nftgators.com
Inder Phull: “The convergence of Web3, gaming, and AI has the potential to transform the whole music industry.”
While pop, rap and EDM artists are dipping their toes into the Web3 world through launching NFT collections, virtual concerts on metaverse platforms, and phygital offerings, Canadian electronic music producers and DJs Richie Hawtin and deadmau5 are taking it up a notch by co-founding a music metaverse gaming venture with entrepreneur, Inder Phull.
getnews.info
Universal Translation Services Answers Crucial Certified Translation Questions Through Short Videos on Its YouTube Channel
The digital translation service provider for documents, live communications, recordings, and more also shares educational videos on its YouTube Channel that answer common certified translation questions. Certified translation means the translators have to ensure the quality and authenticity of their work. They have to check the accuracy of the document...
Shutterstock to offer AI art tool to users and pay artists who helped train it
Shutterstock wants to help create AI images, while Getty Images has outright banned them.
CNBC
YouTube's shrinking ad business is an ominous sign for the battered online ad market
YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
boatingindustry.com
Discover Boating highlights influencer partnerships
To engage the next generation of boaters and inspire younger, more diverse audiences to experience life on the water, Discover Boating partnered with a fleet of social content creators to help amplify industry voice among their follower bases. Discover Boating’s influencer marketing campaign included dozens of Instagram and TikTok creators...
‘Celebrate your team and your values’: how to make a newsletter that connects with your customers
For any brand wanting to build loyalty, it’s important to communicate authentically. Here, two entrepreneurs who set up a beer, wine and hot sauce retailer explain how a personal approach to email marketing can help keep shoppers coming back for more …
getnews.info
Studio Ghibli Die Hard Fans Opens Up Online Store To Show Their Love For The World Renowned Animation Studio
Fans start online merchandise stores to share their love for studio Ghibli and to make possible the production and facilitation of the merchandise with the rest of the community. Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation company which is renowned for its animated films all around the world. They have produced...
A New Metaverse Platform Arrives to Help Fans Support Virtual Influencers
Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
Print Magazine
Branding is Expecting; Marketing is Parenting
In the nonprofit sector, the various functions of communication often get blurred, especially when it comes to branding and marketing. While related and interdependent, these are entirely different stages of communication that require different approaches. Because I love a metaphor, I want to look at how these two stages relate...
Digiday
The Container Store taps brand ambassadors to inspire people to tackle home organization
The Container Store is betting that seeing others tackle organization projects in their homes will likely make you want to do the same — all while using their products to do so, of course. That’s the thinking behind the company’s influencer marketing strategy, as well as its five-year-running brand...
Build a Thriving Ecommerce Business With Help From This Book
The world of ecommerce is increasingly lucrative and is one of the best ways to be your own boss, pursue your passions and connect with others. However, it can be difficult to know where to start — or if you have started, how to scale. The Ultimate Guide To...
NASDAQ
Is The Metaverse About to Transform B2B?
The metaverse is no longer just a matter of speculation — many companies are developing viable ways for companies to interact with their own teams and clients in a virtual environment. While most adoption has been from consumer brands so far (such as Nike and Gucci), the metaverse also has huge potential for the B2B space.
getnews.info
The JustAskme.com Platform Celebrates Its Upward Trajectory With Reaching Their Milestone of 5 Million Fan Requests To Their Users
JustAskme connects fans with their favorite Artist, Creator, Influencer, Friend, Representative, or just their Crush. Also gives users the opportunity to earn and raise funds. New York, New York – October 26, 2022 – JustAskme.com was very pleased to report that they had exceeded their Milestone of 5Million Fan Requests. It is a testament to how much fans really love this platform. JustAskme connects fans with their favorite Artist, Creator, Influencer, Friend, Representative, or just their Crush. Also give users the opportunity to earn and raise funds.
getnews.info
Hybrid Event Solutions by Y Us Sdn Bhd Offer Registration, Attendee Management, Virtual Event Platform, and More for a Successful Participative Experience
Since 2010, the Evenesis event planning and management software by Y Us Sdn Bhd has contributed to the success of hundreds of events worldwide. This award-winning cloud-based software system facilitates virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. According to announcements released by the Global Partnership & Sales Director of Y Us Sdn...
getnews.info
Studio Ghibli Merchandise Store Launched As A Token Of Appreciation
The Japanese animation studio, Ghibli known for producing popular anime and films gets an online store selling superlative fan material for die-hard fanatics of the studio. Watching anime is a great way to spend leisure time. Since the release of the first anime in 1917, the anime industry has gained flabbergasting popularity throughout the globe. This promising industry generates billions of dollars as revenue and has a compound annual growth rate of 9.7%. This supernatural growth is brought about mainly by the 622 animation studios in Japan. Studio Ghibli is one of these esteemed studios located in Tokyo. It is famous for producing animated feature films, television films, and commercials. Studio Ghibli has managed to secure the spotlight by making 3 highly absorbing animated films, namely Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Ponyo.
cxmtoday.com
Bloomreach Launches New Feature Contextual Personalization
Bloomreach, the Commerce Experience Cloud, announced the launch of Contextual Personalization, a new feature from Bloomreach Engagement that allows marketers to tap into the missed revenue opportunities presented by traditional A/B testing. As marketers prepare for the holiday shopping season ahead, this feature will ensure they can drive maximum conversion...
worleygig.com
How To Choose the Best Marketing Platform for Your Start-up
Start-ups who neglect to use the influence of social media marketing miss out on a powerful marketing technique for customer engagement. A properly executed social media marketing campaign can drive more website traffic, improve search rankings, and increase conversion rates. However, it’s challenging to craft an effective social media strategy because there are many options like Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook—choosing the best platform can be a daunting task. Here are tips to help you select the best marketing platform for your start-up.
getnews.info
Introducing Eternal, an All-in-One Mobile and Web-Based Application that Offers Innovative Wellness Solutions, Meditations, and Resources for General Wellbeing
The Eternal application lets users to meditate, sleep, focus, and perform other wellness activities with ease. Achieving essential feelings of wellbeing and wellness is a crucial part in enabling people to successfully overcome difficulties and reach their life goals. Some hindrances to general well being includes work stress, physical and emotional trauma, past experiences, negative attitudes, and much more. Without significant levels of wellness, people tend to become counterproductive, ruining their lives, and failing to become the best version of themselves. Therefore, holistic measures must be taken to facilitate the achievement of relaxation, wellness, and general wellbeing in people.
getnews.info
Banners Overnight Dubbed the “Amazon Prime of Banners”, Delivering the Quickest Vinyl Banner Services with Overnight Shipping
Banners Overnight is a premier American supplier of regular and custom banners, offering the fastest shipping nationwide. Banners are among the most reliable means of promotion, spreading, and keeping the word circulating among passersby. Whether it is a celebration of important trade shows, a marketing campaign for an emerging brand or a big announcement from household names, heaps of banners are required to ensure as many people know everything about the occasion.
getnews.info
GenSales Marketing Group Awarded “Best Work-Life Balance 2022” by Comparably
Since 2002, GenSales has been a pioneer and leader in Business-to-Business (B2B) Outbound Marketing. GenSales is a Sales Growth Company that has perfected a systematic Multi-Touch Lead Generation Prospecting Strategy to secure quality meetings with real decision makers that help clients shorten their sales cycle and close more deals. Denver,...
Comments / 0