Tioga County, NY

rewind1077.com

Cortland County officials consider therapy dog services

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County legislators will have the final say on therapy dogs. The county is considering offering comfort services for clients. Officials say the dogs would bring therapeutic value to the Department of Social Services and the Child Advocacy Center. The services would cost $50 per...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Tompkins County website to become more language-accessible

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County aims to make its website more friendly for foreign languages. Communications Director Dominick Recckio says locals are translating the site by hand. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are being used to pay the locals, he says. Recckio says eight or nine...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Cortland County Jail seeking part-time teacher

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cortland County Jail is looking to hire an educator. The position requires teaching literacy to incarcerated youth and adults 15 to 20 hours a week. It’s for students looking to continue high school education or prepare for the GED. Areas of instruction include reading, math, science, social studies, and writing. It pays $21 to $24 per hour based on experience and certification. A New York State Special Education Teacher Certification is preferred.
CORTLAND, NY
rewind1077.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr

Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Child Alert canceled by police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
CORNING, NY
wxhc.com

Proposed Senior Housing in Cortland Brings Concerns From Neighbors

During the City of Cortland’s Planning Commission on Monday, October 25th, a preliminary site plan for a proposed senior housing building on River St. near the bend of the street was presented. The project would be located at 33 River St. The housing project would be only for those...
CORTLAND, NY
rewind1077.com

Tompkins County road patrols to benefit from state funding

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is receiving funding to step up road patrols. Up to $17,500 is coming from the New York State Stop-DWI Foundation. Undersheriff Jennifer Olin says the funds will help increase patrols and education around impaired driving. She says there’s been fewer authorities on the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is once again offering cheap vehicles in another vehicle auction over the next two weeks. EPD announced that its next vehicle auction went live online on October 26 and will be active through November 9, 2022. The department currently has 17 vehicles up for bid. The auction […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Salvation Army Food Pantry hands out meals for the hungry

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Seeing hungry faces throughout Elmira is sometimes not easy, but the Salvation Army Food Pantry will tell you it’s a real problem that does not go unnoticed. Earlier today, the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Elmira served food to people who needed it the...
ELMIRA, NY

