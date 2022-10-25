Read full article on original website
rewind1077.com
Cortland County officials consider therapy dog services
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County legislators will have the final say on therapy dogs. The county is considering offering comfort services for clients. Officials say the dogs would bring therapeutic value to the Department of Social Services and the Child Advocacy Center. The services would cost $50 per...
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice was posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director...
NYS Police Add New Photos in Search for Owego Convenience Store Scammers
New York State Police are releasing some better surveillance photos of two suspects they believed pulled a fast one on convenience store clerks in Owego and possibly Johnson City by making a series of purchases early on October 5 and the previous night. Troopers say they are still looking for...
rewind1077.com
Tompkins County website to become more language-accessible
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County aims to make its website more friendly for foreign languages. Communications Director Dominick Recckio says locals are translating the site by hand. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are being used to pay the locals, he says. Recckio says eight or nine...
rewind1077.com
Cortland County Jail seeking part-time teacher
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cortland County Jail is looking to hire an educator. The position requires teaching literacy to incarcerated youth and adults 15 to 20 hours a week. It’s for students looking to continue high school education or prepare for the GED. Areas of instruction include reading, math, science, social studies, and writing. It pays $21 to $24 per hour based on experience and certification. A New York State Special Education Teacher Certification is preferred.
NewsChannel 36
Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies Graduate From Alfred State Police Academy
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies were honored Wednesday as graduates of the Alfred State Police Academy. According to the county sheriff's office, Cameron Dye and Cody Henry graduated on October 21st at a ceremony at the Main Place in Hornell. Deputy Dye received recognition for demonstrating...
Broome County woman wanted for violating probation
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a woman on an outstanding warrant and asking residents of Broome County for assistance.
rewind1077.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr
Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
NewsChannel 36
Missing Child Alert canceled by police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
Binghamton Man Indicted in Vestal Crash That Killed JC Couple
The driver of a sport utility vehicle involved in a Vestal Parkway crash that left a husband and wife dead has been indicted on several felony charges. 32-year-old Stephen Moran of Binghamton was arraigned in Broome County Court on Thursday before Judge Joseph Cawley. Moran faces counts of aggravated vehicular...
Elmira Police add $20K sign-on bonus, remove in-county residence requirement
In an effort to recruit more officers, the Elmira Police Department removed its requirement that officers have to live within Chemung County and added a sign-on bonus for lateral transfers.
37 new businesses in Central New York include mental and physical self-care
New businesses were back up this week with 37 business and corporate certificates filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 15 through Oct. 21. Self-care was a theme with beauty, physical fitness and mental health businesses filing certificates.
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
wxhc.com
Proposed Senior Housing in Cortland Brings Concerns From Neighbors
During the City of Cortland’s Planning Commission on Monday, October 25th, a preliminary site plan for a proposed senior housing building on River St. near the bend of the street was presented. The project would be located at 33 River St. The housing project would be only for those...
rewind1077.com
Tompkins County road patrols to benefit from state funding
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is receiving funding to step up road patrols. Up to $17,500 is coming from the New York State Stop-DWI Foundation. Undersheriff Jennifer Olin says the funds will help increase patrols and education around impaired driving. She says there’s been fewer authorities on the...
wskg.org
After months of debate, Binghamton may soon close its most diverse elementary school
The Binghamton City School District (BCSD) will soon decide the fate of its most diverse elementary school, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary. The district has proposed shuttering the aging school in order to cut costs and address a decline in projected enrollment across the district. It’s part of BCSD’s feasibility study, an...
Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is once again offering cheap vehicles in another vehicle auction over the next two weeks. EPD announced that its next vehicle auction went live online on October 26 and will be active through November 9, 2022. The department currently has 17 vehicles up for bid. The auction […]
WETM
Salvation Army Food Pantry hands out meals for the hungry
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Seeing hungry faces throughout Elmira is sometimes not easy, but the Salvation Army Food Pantry will tell you it’s a real problem that does not go unnoticed. Earlier today, the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Elmira served food to people who needed it the...
