Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
Ribbon cutting held at new Middletown inn
Retreat Hotels & Resorts (“Retreat”), The Axia Hotel Group, and Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony this week for a new Fairfield Inn and Suites. The opening ceremony included a ribbon cutting attended by US Senator Chris Coons and Middletown Mayor Ken Branner.
Wilm. PD hopes weekly walks will address social, health needs
Wilmington police officers will take weekly walks through the city to engage with residents and distribute information about social services, Mayor Mike Purzycki announced Wednesday. The initiative aims to address unmet social service and public health needs in Wilmington neighborhoods, according to the mayor. “Our police officers have demonstrated time and time again that if they have an opportunity, beyond ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Science and tech companies planting roots in Delaware, receive grants from Strategic Fund for R&D
Two science based companies are laying down deeper roots in New Castle County with multi-million dollar investments in research and development expansions. Vaccine design and development company UVAX has called Newark home since forming in 2018. Now, it’s investing $8 million to relocate to and renovate a new lab - a move that will allow the company to add 63 people to its 5 member staff.
Delco Home to Pair of the Safest ‘Cities’ in Pennsylvania
Two townships in Delaware County are among the 25 Safest Cities in Pennsylvania, according to a new report by SafeHome.org. Cities/townships had to have at least 39,000 residents to qualify. SafeHome.org used various factors to calculate a Safety Score for major cities in the nation. These included the FBI’s latest...
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 180-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in West Chester, Pennsylvania
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 180-bed skilled nursing facility in West Chester, approximately 25 miles west of Philadelphia. Blueprint’s marketing efforts and financial projections highlighted the state’s July 2022 announcement to significantly increase Medicaid reimbursements in 2023, with over...
WMDT.com
Retired U.S. Army Captain Carl Phelps discusses campaign for State Rep. District 14
DOVER, Del. – Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Captain Carl Phelps is running for the 14th House District, a seat currently held by Democratic Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf. During his 25 years in the military, Phelps flew helicopters and taught emergency medicine in areas where there was...
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Police Department launches new community program at Warner Elementary School
A new youth engagement program at Wilmington’s Warner Elementary School is designed to build on the relationships police officers have with city kids. The “Cops and Kids After School” initiative was announced by Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy, and will be piloted at Warner Elementary. The program...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food & drink: Newark Raising Cain’s forecasts Feb. opening; UD Courtyard has new chef; Rosenfeld’s staying in OC; Nicola opens near Lewes
Nicola Pizza has opened its new location off Coastal Highway with a Lewes address. Nicola, best known for its Nic-o-Boli stromboli, operated for a half-century in downtown Rehoboth Beach and was so popular that it operated two locations within a stone’s throw of each other. After the closing of...
Longtime Wilmington Councilwoman Loretta Walsh dead at 73
Longtime Wilmington City Councilwoman Loretta Walsh has died. She was 73. First elected in 1985, Walsh served on City Council until 1997 and again from 2004 until Oct. 6 of this year, when she resigned citing health concerns. Prior to entering public office, Walsh became the first woman to serve as chief deputy in the New Castle County Sheriff’s Office. ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Delaware's state dinosaur is officially the Dryptosauridae - here's how it happened
Delaware now has a state dinosaur - the Dryptosauridae - following a student-led project to nominate, choose and defend their choice for this recognition. Shue Medill Middle School was approached about choosing a State Dinosaur by State Representative Paul Baumbach, D-Newark, who learned that Maryland had one. The process had to be incorporated into the curriculum, including a social studies component.
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man-Anthony Morrow
(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Anthony Morrow, a 32-year-old Wilmington man. On Tuesday (10/25) at approximately 10:30 a.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Farland Way (Pemberly Townhouses) for a missing person. Officers arrived...
Fugitive Sought In $14K Target Thefts In South Jersey
A 31-year-old man from Delaware is sought in the theft of $14,000 worth of electronics from a South Jersey Target store, authorities said. Quentin A. Murphy,of New Castle, DE, is wanted in the burglary, Evesham police said. On July 25, 2019, the Evesham Police Department responded to 751 South Route...
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
WGMD Radio
Two Family Court Judges Confirmed by DE State Senate
The Delaware State Senate met in special session this afternoon to consider judicial nominations made by Governor John Carney. The Senate voted to confirm the reappointment of Judge Peter B. Jones to serve on the Family Court in Sussex County and Commissioner Emily A. Farley to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County.
Crozer Health Still Favors Plan to Close Delco Hospital
Crozer Health maintains that closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital and converting it to a behavioral health care facility is still the best strategy for Delaware County, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. “Crozer Health is confident that transitioning Delaware County Memorial Hospital to a behavioral health facility with an...
Pa. man ambushed and killed instructor after failing FedEx promotional test: report
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, a North Philadelphia man, disgruntled at being denied a promotion at FedEx, ambushed and killed the instructor who opted not to promote him, prosecutors in Delaware County said Tuesday. The suspect is 59-year-old Keith Blount, who was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and gun crimes...
firststateupdate.com
12-Year-Old Charged In Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School Incident
The Delaware State Police have arrested a 12-year-old female juvenile after it was discovered that she made a threatening comment towards a Newark-area elementary school, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 3:25 p.m., Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School located at 300...
retrofitmagazine.com
Historic Hotel Receives Dramatic Entrance with Updated Lighting
Luminosity Lighting Associates, The Smart Lighting Company and EOS jointly created an impressive entryway effect at the iconic Hotel Dupont to refresh this historic space that has served as the symbol of luxury and decadence in downtown Wilmington, Del., for over a century. Since 1908, the Dupont Building, located at...
Comments / 0