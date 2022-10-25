With a happy balance of creature comforts and woodland themed decos, it’s easy to capture the laid-back vibes of country living – wherever you live.Just as being amongst nature and wildlife can bring a sense of calm, we can channel these feelings in our interiors, creating a welcome refuge from the stresses of modern life – not to mention a wealth of creative inspiration in the run up to Christmas.Whether you’re looking to create a log cabin feel, add a touch of rustic charm or chill-out zone to snuggle up with a winter warmer, these pieces light the way for...

13 HOURS AGO