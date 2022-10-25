Rooftop Igloos Are Back at Braxton Brewing Company

Braxton Brewing Co.

Braxton Brewing Company is bringing back its popular IGLOOBAR, so you can cozy up with a drink on the rooftop during the colder months.



Beginning Nov. 2, you can rent one of Braxton’s 10 private, heated igloos for two-and-a-half hours. Each one holds up to eight people, and guests are served food and drinks directly to their igloos. The igloos also come with a Bluetooth speaker to elevate the experience, as well as cushy seats and cozy decor.



The brewery also will debut some offerings this year, including new cocktails, the TikTok-famous “butter board,” and pretzels and beer cheese.



The igloo reservation fee is $35, and you can reserve it here .

For more information, visit braxtonbrewing.com .



Braxton Brewing, 27 W. Seventh St., Covington





Stay connected with CityBeat. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Google News , Apple News and Reddit .

Send CityBeat a news or story tip or submit a calendar event .