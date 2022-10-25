ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rooftop Igloos Are Back at Braxton Brewing Company

By Katherine Barrier
 2 days ago
Braxton Brewing Co.

Braxton Brewing Company is bringing back its popular IGLOOBAR, so you can cozy up with a drink on the rooftop during the colder months.

Beginning Nov. 2, you can rent one of Braxton’s 10 private, heated igloos for two-and-a-half hours. Each one holds up to eight people, and guests are served food and drinks directly to their igloos. The igloos also come with a Bluetooth speaker to elevate the experience, as well as cushy seats and cozy decor.

The brewery also will debut some offerings this year, including new cocktails, the TikTok-famous “butter board,” and pretzels and beer cheese.

The igloo reservation fee is $35, and you can reserve it here .

For more information, visit braxtonbrewing.com .

Braxton Brewing, 27 W. Seventh St., Covington

