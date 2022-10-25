ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham could look to bring 27-goal ace back to the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Roma striker Tammy Abraham. According to a report from Calciomercato, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old striker as well and it will be interesting to see if they can convince him to return to the Premier League. Abraham left Chelsea...
Chelsea and Manchester City looking to make sensational swoop for PSG star

Chelsea and Manchester City are looking to make a sensational swoop for PSG star Lionel Messi. Despite reaching the latter stage of his career, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down. The Argentine has managed 23 goals and assists in just 16 games in all competitions, with PSG having an excellent chance of reaching the final stages of the Champions League.
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'

The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
Alex Iwobi thriving for Everton after midfield reinvention under guidance of Frank Lampard

"Almost unstoppable". That is how Alex Iwobi describes the confidence he is currently playing with. Often, it is considered crude to speak about oneself in such high regard. Here, though, the self-proclamation is entirely justified. Iwobi has been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season, his best return for Everton - and it is only October.
