Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United for Portuguese wonderkid
Liverpool and Manchester United are both looking to sign an 18-year-old from Benfica
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Fixtures & Results - 25th to 26th October
Details of all the Matchday 5 fixtures and results for this coming week in the UEFA Champions League.
Yardbarker
Tottenham could look to bring 27-goal ace back to the Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Roma striker Tammy Abraham. According to a report from Calciomercato, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old striker as well and it will be interesting to see if they can convince him to return to the Premier League. Abraham left Chelsea...
When does the Premier League restart after the World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup will bring the Premier League to a halt, but when does the competition restart?
Yardbarker
Chelsea and Manchester City looking to make sensational swoop for PSG star
Chelsea and Manchester City are looking to make a sensational swoop for PSG star Lionel Messi. Despite reaching the latter stage of his career, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down. The Argentine has managed 23 goals and assists in just 16 games in all competitions, with PSG having an excellent chance of reaching the final stages of the Champions League.
Watch: Mohamed Salah's Delightful Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool take the lead after Ajax's wonderful start to tonight's Champions League match. The home side came out needing to win and tried everything in the first 20 minutes to do so. Two great chances fell to Steven Berghuis and Dusan Tadic but both failed to find the net despite it being easier to ...
UEFA Women's Champions League: Where To Watch Chelsea v Vllaznia
Here are the details of how you can catch Chelsea Women in action against Vllaznia, for wherever you are in the world.
Yardbarker
Pundit fires bleak transfer warning to Tottenham after Champions League struggles
Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has fired a warning to Tottenham over the future of star duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min after their struggles in the Champions League. Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Sporting Lisbon last night, meaning they will now be sweating...
Xavi labels Bayern Munich defeat a 'disgrace'
Xavi labels Barcelona's 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich last month a disgrace.
BBC
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
Report: Chelsea Enquire About Newcastle Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes
Chelsea have enquired about Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Seals Win For Manchester United v Sheriff
Manchester United have sealed their win against Sheriff. You can see Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal here.
Bournemouth vs Tottenham - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham in the Premier League on TV and live streaming services.
Man City predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester City.
Why Tottenham's winner against Sporting CP was ruled offside
Tottenham Hotspur were denied a 95th-minute winner against Sporting CP in the Champions League following a three-minute VAR check. Here's a breakdown of whether the decision was correct.
Ajax v Liverpool - Pundit Leaks Possible Liverpool Team Ahead of Champions League Clash
Liverpool will face Ajax in Amsterdam for group game 5 of 6 on Wednesday. A journalist close to the team took to Twitter today with a lineup that may have been leaked by the club.
SkySports
Alex Iwobi thriving for Everton after midfield reinvention under guidance of Frank Lampard
"Almost unstoppable". That is how Alex Iwobi describes the confidence he is currently playing with. Often, it is considered crude to speak about oneself in such high regard. Here, though, the self-proclamation is entirely justified. Iwobi has been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season, his best return for Everton - and it is only October.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward open to Italy return after Premier League clubs' snub - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo is open to returning to Italy with Napoli after being snubbed by a string of Premier League clubs. Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United exile will continue for Thursday's clash with Sheriff Tiraspol unless he shows some contrition and agrees...
Arsenal in talks with Edu over new long-term contract
Arsenal have opened talks with their technical director Edu over a new long-term contract, sources have confirmed to 90min.
90min
990
Followers
11K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0