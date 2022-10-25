ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell Hill, IL

wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman

PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
PADUCAH, KY
Magic 95.1

Pinckneyville man killed in Jackson County crash

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A Pinckneyville was killed Monday in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Jones, 37, was driving west on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his car a little over a mile west of Campbell Hill. Jones’ car left the roadway and overturned.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is working to fix the commonwealth's teacher shortage. Millions of dollars in grant funding is being put towards projects that support victims of violent crime in Kentucky. Illinois woman charged with aggravated battery to a child. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Illinois State Police arrest a...
CARBONDALE, IL
travelnoire.com

Amtrak Rider Arrested After Pulling Gun On Passengers

A young man in Centralia was arrested Friday morning for pulling a handgun on passengers riding an Amtrak train. According to the reports, police were contacted by Amtrak at 4:33 a.m. Friday about a suspect who pulled a gun on the other passengers. All authorities that were available in the area were sent to the Centralia Station. By 4:35 am the train arrived at the station and officers met with Amtrak conductors as well as 24-year-old Robert King.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022

Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman loses life in fire at her house

A 56-year-old Salem woman lost her life in a fire at her home Thursday afternoon. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon identifies the victim as Lisa Platz of 525 North Broadway. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the two other occupants of the home, Bryan Weems and Joshua Turner, tried to get Platz out.
SALEM, IL
KFVS12

Suspect arrested in yesterday's Carbondale shooting

In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. 1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One person is taken...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting

One person is in jail and another in the hospital following a shooting in Carbondale Friday. In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, October 28th, 2022

A 37-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on three counts of disorderly conduct and a single count of criminal damage to property. Johnathan Hiltibital of North Locust is accused of throwing rocks through two windows of a neighboring relative’s home on Thursday causing $700 damage. In each of the disorderly conduct charges, he’s accused of turning off power to the Caddy Shack on North Poplar Street on three occasions in the past week.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Man brandishing gun removed from Amtrak train in Centralia

Centralia Police removed a 24-year-old Chicago man from an Amtrak train Friday morning after he was allegedly brandishing a gun at others on the train. Robert King was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapons without a FOID card and disorderly conduct. He has been taken to the Marion County Jail.
CENTRALIA, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop leads to short chase, drug charges

A traffic stop and a short chase ended in drug charges for a Paducah man. McCracken County Sheriff deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Mayfield Road around 3:15 pm. The driver, 50-year-old Charles E. Huff, reportedly fled from deputies and was apprehended several streets over on Virginia Street.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah men arrested after traffic stop

Two Paducah men were arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday, one on drug charges, the other for traffic offenses. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle occupied by 33-year-old Joshua F. Gaia and 58-year-old Jay C. Clark, both of Paducah. Gaia had two active warrants for...
PADUCAH, KY

