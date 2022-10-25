Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman
PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
Magic 95.1
Pinckneyville man killed in Jackson County crash
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A Pinckneyville was killed Monday in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Jones, 37, was driving west on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his car a little over a mile west of Campbell Hill. Jones’ car left the roadway and overturned.
KFVS12
Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police have made an arrest and charged a woman with Aggravated Battery to a Child. 29-year-old Keisha Cullum from Elizabethtown was taken into custody after an investigation into children who were badly injured. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office made a request on Oct....
KFVS12
1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting
Illinois woman charged with aggravated battery to a child.
travelnoire.com
Amtrak Rider Arrested After Pulling Gun On Passengers
A young man in Centralia was arrested Friday morning for pulling a handgun on passengers riding an Amtrak train. According to the reports, police were contacted by Amtrak at 4:33 a.m. Friday about a suspect who pulled a gun on the other passengers. All authorities that were available in the area were sent to the Centralia Station. By 4:35 am the train arrived at the station and officers met with Amtrak conductors as well as 24-year-old Robert King.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in connection with possible shots-fired incident near school in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A 19-year-old man faces a domestic assault charge and other offenses after authorities say he was involved in a possible shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on Cedar Hills Lane off of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police respond to shots fired, charge Carbondale man with aggravated battery, unlawful weapon use
CARBONDALE, IL — Police charged a 62-year-old Carbondale, Illinois man with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon after a report of shots fired. City of Carbondale police officers responded to the 400 block of East Jackson Street at 3:49 p.m. on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022
Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman loses life in fire at her house
A 56-year-old Salem woman lost her life in a fire at her home Thursday afternoon. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon identifies the victim as Lisa Platz of 525 North Broadway. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the two other occupants of the home, Bryan Weems and Joshua Turner, tried to get Platz out.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man charged in connection with report of possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old Cape Girardeau man was arrested in connection with a report of possible shots fired at a home off of Highway 177. Dayvion Parker was charged with domestic assault in the first, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of certain weapons. Parker is...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in yesterday's Carbondale shooting
Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. 1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting.
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting
One person is in jail and another in the hospital following a shooting in Carbondale Friday. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 28th, 2022
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on three counts of disorderly conduct and a single count of criminal damage to property. Johnathan Hiltibital of North Locust is accused of throwing rocks through two windows of a neighboring relative’s home on Thursday causing $700 damage. In each of the disorderly conduct charges, he’s accused of turning off power to the Caddy Shack on North Poplar Street on three occasions in the past week.
kbsi23.com
Passenger in truck facing drug charges after traffic stop in Ballard County
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A man from Arkansas faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Ballard County, Ky. on Tuesday. A deputy with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stop a red Chevrolet truck in Wickliffe for a traffic violation about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. A...
southernillinoisnow.com
Man brandishing gun removed from Amtrak train in Centralia
Centralia Police removed a 24-year-old Chicago man from an Amtrak train Friday morning after he was allegedly brandishing a gun at others on the train. Robert King was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapons without a FOID card and disorderly conduct. He has been taken to the Marion County Jail.
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop leads to short chase, drug charges
A traffic stop and a short chase ended in drug charges for a Paducah man. McCracken County Sheriff deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Mayfield Road around 3:15 pm. The driver, 50-year-old Charles E. Huff, reportedly fled from deputies and was apprehended several streets over on Virginia Street.
KFVS12
Domestic situation, person in custody in Cape Girardeau County
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change.
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah men arrested after traffic stop
Two Paducah men were arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday, one on drug charges, the other for traffic offenses. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle occupied by 33-year-old Joshua F. Gaia and 58-year-old Jay C. Clark, both of Paducah. Gaia had two active warrants for...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man facing several felony charges after traffic stop
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after a traffic stop on October 23. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle near Broadway and Clark Street. Kaydence Kyler Robertson, 20, Cape Girardeau faces charges of a Class D felony of unlawful...
