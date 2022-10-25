Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum believes Spence vs. Crawford could have been made if Terence had a promoter
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford’s ex-promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank believes that the Nebraska native’s lack of a promoter is why negotiations for his fight with Errol Spence Jr fell apart. Arum says that if he were still Crawford’s promoter, he would have sat down with Spence’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis agreed to “framework of a deal” for January in Las Vegas
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis have agreed to a deal framework to meet in January at a catchweight of 136 lbs in Las Vegas. However, network issues are holding up the fight, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. Tank will come up one...
Watch amazing throwback footage as world title contender Joe Joyce gets KO’d in just 34 SECONDS in amateur boxing fight
FOOTAGE of Joe Joyce being knocked out in less than a minute has resurfaced. The Putney pounder is on the brink of a world title shot following his spectacular 11th-round stoppage of former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker last month. Joyce has yet to taste defeat since turning pro five...
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn Relinquishes Boxing License, Charges Upheld By BBBoC
The British Boxing Board of Control has announced that welterweight contender Conor Benn has relinquished his license to box and the misconduct allegations against him have been upheld. Earlier this month, Benn was scheduled to face Chris Eubank Jr. in a catch-weight bout, but the contest was eventually called off....
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives
The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star. In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Boots Ennis to fight on December 17th
By Craig Page: Trainer Derek Bozy Ennis says his son, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be fighting on December 17th, possibly against Emantas Stanionis. Bozy wants #1 IBF Boots (29-0, 27 KOs) to be fighting two to three times a year, but thus far, he’s only fought once in 2023, knocking out Custio Clayton in the second round last May.
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez must happen
By Robert Segal: David Benavidez needs to exhaust every effort possible to make a fight against Caleb Plant to help increase his chances of getting the chance to battle Canelo Alvarez. Without getting a major belt under his belt at 168 to lure Canelo into fighting him, Benavidez (26-0, 23...
BoxingNews24.com
Katie Taylor vs Carabajal in London on October 29, live on DAZN
Watch LIVE on DAZN: The event is due to start a 6 pm BST/1 pm ET- The ringwalks for the main event are set for 10 pm BST/5 pm ET. Katie Taylor will defend her Undisputed Lightweight World title against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday October 29, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).
BoxingNews24.com
Will Jermall Charlo fight in 2022? Who’s next?
By Craig Page: Fans are starting to wonder if Jermall Charlo will return to the ring this year to make his annual defense of his WBC middleweight title. The unbeaten Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) has been off the grid for the last 16 months since his life & death battle in what was supposed to be an easy defense against Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021.
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez vs. Emanuel Navarrete Fight In Play For Feb. 3, Bob Arum Says
An all-Mexican showdown that is a surefire bet to be a barnburner is inching closer to becoming a reality. Top Rank boss Bob Arum has indicated that Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete are slated to face each other in their next fight. When Arum was asked by Lance Pugmire of...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury should have fought Joe Joyce, not Chisora, says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury made the wrong choice in choosing to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy match instead of Joe Joyce, says Eddie Hearn. As Hearn points out, the first two Fury vs. Chisora fights were “fairly one-sided,” which makes it “unusual” that there would be the third match between them.
BoxingNews24.com
WBC president confirms Wilder vs. Ruiz to be sanctioned on Nov.8th
By Allan Fox: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed today that the Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr final heavyweight title eliminator would be sanctioned in the WBC’s November 8th convention. Wilder has already said that he’s willing to fight Ruiz Jr in a WBC eliminator. The only thing that...
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”
Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: Hearn Knows How To Reach Us On Joshua Fight
Shelly Finkel, co-manager to heavyweight contender Deontay Wilder, says there is no issue with facing Anthony Joshua in 2023. Wilder returned earlier this month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The victory allowed Wilder to bounce back after back-to-back...
BoxingNews24.com
BLK Prime’s Signing Of Adrien Broner Could Persuade Other Boxers
By Vince Dwriter: Approximately one week ago, the majority of the boxing community wasn’t aware of the existence of a company known as BLK Prime, but now the new player in the fight game has made headlines by striking deals with a man who is at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and another man who is a former world champion in four different weight classes.
Boxing Scene
Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez Ordered For WBO Flyweight Title Vacated By Junto Nakatani
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez now has a clear path to campaign for the WBO flyweight title. The WBO ratings committee unanimously approved a request for San Antonio’s Rodriguez to be ranked number at flyweight and immediately challenge for the title. The motion was presented Thursday morning during the ratings portion of the annual WBO convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, at which time it was confirmed that Junto Nakatani has vacated the belt to campaign at junior bantamweight.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder in 2023: “We want that fight”
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says he “100%” wants to put together a fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in 2023. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) isn’t who Hearn has in mind for Joshua to fight in January, though, as he’s looking at Dillian Whyte or possibly Otto Wallin for his next contest.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Ennis on Errol Spence: “That IBF belt is going to come home soon”
By Chris Williams: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says Errol Spence Jr’s IBF welterweight bel is “going to come home soon.” With Boots Ennis coming for Spence’s IBF belt, he will have to fight him or give up the belt. To be sure, it will look...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith Could Face Eubank Jr, Brook or Go For World Title, Says Shalom
Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is looking for the biggest fight possible, according to his promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER. Smith's return may potentially land in the month of December. One possible option is Chris Eubank Jr. - who earlier this month was scheduled to face Conor Benn...
