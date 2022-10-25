ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 16

Wes PeeWee Ford
2d ago

Spence is ducking Bud! have been for years. Al Haymon is the new Don King. Floyd and Haymon are bad for boxing! fans pay good money to see their favorite fighter and these two no good bi.....! screw up boxing!! Bud agreed to all their terms and still they run. Droopy didn't want that smoke. And this BUD is for you boy! move on up you coward!! Bud is the man!! the better MAN! scared to lose!! just like Florida Mayweather!! and we know Florida Mayweather been in Droopy's ear! Spence you can fight Ms. Shields! she got more heart than you and Florida Mayweather!!

Reply(1)
7
Related
MMAmania.com

‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’

UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a huge surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown less than one minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
worldboxingnews.net

Knocked down or knocked out, Jake Paul has picked another dud

Jake Paul picked another dud to share a ring with after it emerged that his 47-year-old opponent got planted more than once in sparring. The YouTuber is going up against UFC legend Anderson Silva this weekend in what now seems to be strategic boxing move number six. Paul aims to...
Boxing Insider

Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”

Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
worldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives

The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star. In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol

Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”

Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
ARIZONA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Former Kimbo Slice Bellator opponent, Dada 5000 set to make return in bare-knuckle boxing match on November 19th

The combat sports career of Dhafir Harris, also known as Dada 5000, lives on. One of the more colorful characters to appear in a cage, the Florida native is mostly known for his fight with Kimbo Slice. The two were previously friends and came up in the bare-knuckle fighting scene. For his part, Harris discussed the rivalry in the documentary Dawg Fight.
FLORIDA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury should have fought Joe Joyce, not Chisora, says Eddie Hearn

By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury made the wrong choice in choosing to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy match instead of Joe Joyce, says Eddie Hearn. As Hearn points out, the first two Fury vs. Chisora fights were “fairly one-sided,” which makes it “unusual” that there would be the third match between them.
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva says his last sparring partner for upcoming Jake Paul fight knocked him out “two times”

Anderson Silva has suggested that his last sparring partner prior to his Jake Paul fight knocked him out twice. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will go head to head with Jake Paul in a boxing match that very few could’ve ever imagined would happen. The two men come from completely different worlds and yet, with the world watching, they’ll collide inside the squared circle this weekend.
ARIZONA STATE
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’

Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all mixed martial arts (MMA) media scores turned into MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn Relinquishes Boxing License, Charges Upheld By BBBoC

The British Boxing Board of Control has announced that welterweight contender Conor Benn has relinquished his license to box and the misconduct allegations against him have been upheld. Earlier this month, Benn was scheduled to face Chris Eubank Jr. in a catch-weight bout, but the contest was eventually called off....
worldboxingnews.net

Tommy Morrison’s heavy-handed sons at crossroads after setbacks

The hard-hitting heavyweight boxing sons of Tommy Morrison had a year to forget between the end of 2021 and 2022, respectively. World Boxing News has purposefully tracked the progress of Trey Lippe Morrison, 33, and 32-year-old Kenzie Witt Morrison for the past eight years. Both decided to give professional boxing...
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez must happen

By Robert Segal: David Benavidez needs to exhaust every effort possible to make a fight against Caleb Plant to help increase his chances of getting the chance to battle Canelo Alvarez. Without getting a major belt under his belt at 168 to lure Canelo into fighting him, Benavidez (26-0, 23...

Comments / 0

Community Policy