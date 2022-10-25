Read full article on original website
Wes PeeWee Ford
2d ago
Spence is ducking Bud! have been for years. Al Haymon is the new Don King. Floyd and Haymon are bad for boxing! fans pay good money to see their favorite fighter and these two no good bi.....! screw up boxing!! Bud agreed to all their terms and still they run. Droopy didn't want that smoke. And this BUD is for you boy! move on up you coward!! Bud is the man!! the better MAN! scared to lose!! just like Florida Mayweather!! and we know Florida Mayweather been in Droopy's ear! Spence you can fight Ms. Shields! she got more heart than you and Florida Mayweather!!
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis agreed to “framework of a deal” for January in Las Vegas
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis have agreed to a deal framework to meet in January at a catchweight of 136 lbs in Las Vegas. However, network issues are holding up the fight, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. Tank will come up one...
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan beat Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, but asks: 'How much is the takedown worth?'
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan should have gotten the nod over Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, and he wonders about the significance of Yan’s takedowns in the wake of the close outcome. Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) lost a controversial split decision to O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) this...
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’
UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a huge surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown less than one minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
worldboxingnews.net
Knocked down or knocked out, Jake Paul has picked another dud
Jake Paul picked another dud to share a ring with after it emerged that his 47-year-old opponent got planted more than once in sparring. The YouTuber is going up against UFC legend Anderson Silva this weekend in what now seems to be strategic boxing move number six. Paul aims to...
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”
Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum believes Spence vs. Crawford could have been made if Terence had a promoter
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford’s ex-promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank believes that the Nebraska native’s lack of a promoter is why negotiations for his fight with Errol Spence Jr fell apart. Arum says that if he were still Crawford’s promoter, he would have sat down with Spence’s...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives
The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star. In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol
Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
Daniel Cormier says Petr Yan is so upset with his split decision loss to Sean O’Malley that he may leave UFC
Daniel Cormier has suggested that Petr Yan is considering leaving the UFC following his recent string of bad luck in the Octagon. In addition to controversial back-to-back defeats against Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan has now dropped a split decision loss to Sean O’Malley. Their UFC 280 contest made for...
Watch amazing throwback footage as world title contender Joe Joyce gets KO’d in just 34 SECONDS in amateur boxing fight
FOOTAGE of Joe Joyce being knocked out in less than a minute has resurfaced. The Putney pounder is on the brink of a world title shot following his spectacular 11th-round stoppage of former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker last month. Joyce has yet to taste defeat since turning pro five...
Former Kimbo Slice Bellator opponent, Dada 5000 set to make return in bare-knuckle boxing match on November 19th
The combat sports career of Dhafir Harris, also known as Dada 5000, lives on. One of the more colorful characters to appear in a cage, the Florida native is mostly known for his fight with Kimbo Slice. The two were previously friends and came up in the bare-knuckle fighting scene. For his part, Harris discussed the rivalry in the documentary Dawg Fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury should have fought Joe Joyce, not Chisora, says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury made the wrong choice in choosing to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy match instead of Joe Joyce, says Eddie Hearn. As Hearn points out, the first two Fury vs. Chisora fights were “fairly one-sided,” which makes it “unusual” that there would be the third match between them.
Anderson Silva says his last sparring partner for upcoming Jake Paul fight knocked him out “two times”
Anderson Silva has suggested that his last sparring partner prior to his Jake Paul fight knocked him out twice. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will go head to head with Jake Paul in a boxing match that very few could’ve ever imagined would happen. The two men come from completely different worlds and yet, with the world watching, they’ll collide inside the squared circle this weekend.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all mixed martial arts (MMA) media scores turned into MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
SkySports
Nico Ali Walsh is embracing the legacy of his legendary grandfather Muhammad Ali: 'You can't run from what you're destined to do'
When you are the grandson of Muhammad Ali, they are out to get you. In sparring, in contests, boxers want to make a point when they lay their gloves on you. Nico Ali Walsh has not been mollycoddled as a fighter just because his grandfather was the legendary Muhammad Ali. Quite the reverse.
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn Relinquishes Boxing License, Charges Upheld By BBBoC
The British Boxing Board of Control has announced that welterweight contender Conor Benn has relinquished his license to box and the misconduct allegations against him have been upheld. Earlier this month, Benn was scheduled to face Chris Eubank Jr. in a catch-weight bout, but the contest was eventually called off....
worldboxingnews.net
Tommy Morrison’s heavy-handed sons at crossroads after setbacks
The hard-hitting heavyweight boxing sons of Tommy Morrison had a year to forget between the end of 2021 and 2022, respectively. World Boxing News has purposefully tracked the progress of Trey Lippe Morrison, 33, and 32-year-old Kenzie Witt Morrison for the past eight years. Both decided to give professional boxing...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez must happen
By Robert Segal: David Benavidez needs to exhaust every effort possible to make a fight against Caleb Plant to help increase his chances of getting the chance to battle Canelo Alvarez. Without getting a major belt under his belt at 168 to lure Canelo into fighting him, Benavidez (26-0, 23...
