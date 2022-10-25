Read full article on original website
Phillies fans melt down over Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 2020 wardrobe choice
Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts let his hometown pride for Houston show back in 2020, and the video and photos were brought up again on Wednesday, agitating Phillies fans who didn’t bother to check the timestamp of the images. A native of Houston, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wore...
Alexa predicts Phillies to win World Series: 'Houston you're going to have a problem'
Who knows if Amazon's Alexa can predict the future but we know she's a Phillies fan.
Bryce Harper mural in South Philly catching fans' attention
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural painted of one of the Fightin' Phils has caught fire on social media and fans have been coming from near and far just to snap a picture and see it up close. Eyewitness News headed to South Philadelphia to catch up with the artist and check it out for ourselves. "It almost looks like Jesus too, should call it Bryce Jesus, it's pretty decent," a visitor said.Looking out Interstate 95 into the high heaven is the face everyone is talking about. "I just picked her up at the airport and I said I gotta show you something,"...
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
Superstitious Phillies fans believe they can help the team’s World Series chances
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the World Series, and superstitious fans don’t want to change anything that might derail their team’s streak of good fortune.
The Phillies in the World Series
The Phillies pulled off a remarkable win against the Padres Sunday night and are now headed to the World Series. The fans went wild after 2021 MVP Bryce Harper’s series-clinching home run, flooding the Citizen Bank Park field and spreading to city streets and up greased lampposts. Not since 2009 have the Phillies made it to the World Series a year after they were crowned World Champions, and now they’re back again to compete against the against the Astros, who enter their fourth World Series in six years. Game 1 is Friday night in Houston.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts weighs in on the Phillies-Astros World Series
Jalen Hurts may be an MVP candidate and quarterback for the Eagles, but he’s also a hometown kid from the Eastside of Houston, and this week he has a dilemma. The Texas native is the quarterback in Philadelphia, and his hometown Astros will face the Phillies in the World Series on Friday night in Houston for game one.
Philadelphia Phillies National League Champions gear, check out the collection, get your championship gear now
The Philadelphia Phillies have advanced to the World Series and are your 2022 MLB National League Champions for the first time since 2008. Philly fans can now celebrate with all the National League Championship gear as well as some World Series gear as we get ready for the 2022 WS on Friday night.
World Series betting: Astros are big favorites over Phillies as BetMGM roots for a Philadelphia win
The Houston Astros are a very significant favorite to win the World Series. Houston enters Friday night's Game 1 at -190 at BetMGM to win the team's second World Series in the last six years. Houston won the 2017 World Series and lost in 2019 to the Washington Nationals and a season ago to the Atlanta Braves.
xpn.org
Bedlam at the Bank: Phillies’ Scott Franzke talks clutch moments on WXPN
For MLB fans, the voice of their home team’s play-by-play announcer often becomes a part of their longtime memories, just as much as the players and big plays themselves. Harry Kalas’ 2006 “Chase Utley you are the man,” Mike Schmidt’s 500th homerun in 1987, and Joe Buck’s “Stairs rips one into the right” during the 2008 pennant race, to name a few, will live on forever in the ears and memories of Phillies fans.
Phillies fans are Houston-bound to support team in World Series
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Phillies fans are headed out of town and bound for Houston. Fans say they are excited but admit going to the World Series game in Houston won't be easy but they're ready for the challenge.In a game where home-field advantage makes a big difference, fans leaving Philadelphia International Airport Thursday say there taking a piece of home to the team. "I think they'll be a decent number of us and it'll be fine and we'll stand out," Phillies fan Rich Probinsky said. Probinsky put on his Phillies hat to take the 9 a.m. flight to Houston. He's going...
Yardbarker
Nick Sirianni Invested in Phillies' Run to World Series
Nick Sirianni loves football, no matter whether it’s the pro game, college, or high school, so you know something big was happening on Saturday night when he didn’t watch a single snap of the sport he loves. Instead, the Eagles coach was tuned in to Game 4 of...
Red October: Phillies fever rising for Del. family who named kids after Bryce Harper
For the Wyatt family, baseball means everything, and they obviously love Bryce Harper.
Carl’s Cards in Haverford Reaps Phillies World Series Benefit
Carl Henderson waves a giant Phillies flag outside his Havertown business, Carl's Cards and Collectibles Inc. The owner of Carl’s Cards and Collectibles Inc. in Haverford couldn’t be happier with the Phillie’s entry into the World Series, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. “We’re a true...
Another Bryce Harper mural painted in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is taking over the City of Philadelphia and murals of reigning MVP Bryce Harper are popping up. A mural of Harper at 12th and Christian Streets was created by artist Nero. The painting replaces the old Saint Nick Foles mural. The artist says he was torn between depicting Rhys Hoskins or the MVP, but he says Harper is his "guy." Yesterday, we showed you an enormous Bryce Harper mural that was also painted in South Philadelphia. It's slightly hidden inside the gates of Dougherty Electric, but artist Joe Dougherty says he's been using the wall of the building to express his art for years. Another Phillies mural was also painted at a bar in the city's Manayunk neighborhood. Graphic designer Drew Montemayor used the patio wall at The Rook to recreate a botched mural that showed up in San Diego last week. The mural depicted the San Diego Chicken stomping on our beloved Phillie Phanatic, but the day after losing Game 1 of the NLCS the city covered up the mural. Now, there's a mural of the Phanatic stomping the Chicken painted at The Rook.
Eagles versus Steelers Week 8 Prediction, Odds (Keystone bragging rights)
Citizens of the Keystone State beware. One day before we celebrate Halloween, the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to meet at Lincoln Financial Field to play a football game. Let’s hope that there are no injures on either roster and that no fans are injured in the days that lead up to or follow the game.
