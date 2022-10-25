ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kbsi23.com

MoDOT experiencing labor shortage ahead of Winter season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – When a snowstorm hits the Show-Me State, the Missouri Department of Transportation is responsible for clearing the streets. But as things stand right now, the department is down around 1,000 drivers from the normal 3,400 to cover 34,000 lane miles across the state. Southeast...
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

Rain likely Tuesday (10/24/22)

The next few days will be a return to fall, but only after a good rain chance. Temperatures will try for 70 degrees Tuesday, but most of the day will have a chance for rain and storms. After Tuesday, it will be much cooler with mostly sunny skies. On Tuesday,...
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

TN man wanted in 5 counties

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
OBION COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

Early voting opportunities available in Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Voters in Illinois can submit their vote early before the Nov. 8 election. Early voting at the County Clerk’s Office on weekdays started September 29. It is available each day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, excluding holidays. The Jackson County Clerk’s...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy