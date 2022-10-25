Read full article on original website
MoDOT experiencing labor shortage ahead of Winter season
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – When a snowstorm hits the Show-Me State, the Missouri Department of Transportation is responsible for clearing the streets. But as things stand right now, the department is down around 1,000 drivers from the normal 3,400 to cover 34,000 lane miles across the state. Southeast...
Rain likely Tuesday (10/24/22)
The next few days will be a return to fall, but only after a good rain chance. Temperatures will try for 70 degrees Tuesday, but most of the day will have a chance for rain and storms. After Tuesday, it will be much cooler with mostly sunny skies. On Tuesday,...
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
Early voting opportunities available in Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Voters in Illinois can submit their vote early before the Nov. 8 election. Early voting at the County Clerk’s Office on weekdays started September 29. It is available each day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, excluding holidays. The Jackson County Clerk’s...
