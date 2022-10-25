ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights

BILLINGS, MT- Streetlights on Gable Road have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who referenced Northwestern...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Alert Montana Women! These Dry Shampoos Cause Cancer

I just bought the BedHead Rock-aholic Dry Shampoo last week at Target on the westside of Billings. I used the heck out of it too... Let me be honest, I use dry-shampoo like 4 times a week. These recalled dry shampoos have a cancer-causing chemical benzine, so it’s time to get rid of them.
BILLINGS, MT
wdhn.com

Marianna murder suspect arrested in Montana after four years on the run, MPD

MARIANNA, Fl (WDHN)— After a domestic dispute in Montana, a suspect, accused of a four-year-old murder in Marianna Fl, has been arrested and charged on a warrant, according to Marianna Police Department. Juqon Douglas, 26, of Marianna, has been arrested in Montana after police discovered active murder warrants issued...
MARIANNA, FL
yourbigsky.com

What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?

Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Leaf collection sites to be located at six parks throughout Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings residents will be able to dispose of leaves at collection sites at six neighborhood parks throughout the city beginning Monday, Oct. 31. The City of Billings Public Works said in a release they set up the leaf collection sites at the following parks beginning Oct. 31 and lasting through Dec. 16:
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings City Council discusses mobile crisis response services

BILLINGS, MT- Billings City Council discussed new crisis response services for mental health related emergency calls on Monday. The topic was brought up at the council's meeting last June, and was the second subject of discussion on the meeting agenda. These services will provide a better emergency response where mental...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings area being target by scammers claiming to be federal authorities

BILLINGS, Mont. - Individuals are calling Billings area residents, claiming to be federal authorities, namely acting U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung. If you receive a similar call, you are urged to call the Clerk of Court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order.
Idaho State Journal

Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Scoreboard: Montana high school volleyball standings

Rankings: 1, Billings West 48 points, 8 first-place votes; 2, Billings Senior 42, 2; 3, Great Falls CMR 29; 4, Bozeman Gallatin 14; Helena 10. Others receiving votes (in order): Bozeman, Belgrade. High school standings. Eastern AA. Billings West; 12-1; 22-1 Billings Senior; 11-2; 20-3 Great Falls CMR; 9-4; 19-4.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy