Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Worker injured at Billings marijuana dispensary fire
The employee suffered "severe upper-body burns," and no update on the victim's condition was available Tuesday afternoon, according to Hill.
KULR8
Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights
BILLINGS, MT- Streetlights on Gable Road have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who referenced Northwestern...
Billings radio station vehicle stolen, then recovered
After breaking into Townsquare media on the top floor of the DoubleTree Hotel, he ended up on a joyride in a station vehicle.
Billings tow company holds memorial for two employees killed on job
Their employer, Hanser’s of Billings, held a memorial Tuesday honoring the men’s lives and hoping to raise awareness about a new Montana law protecting tow-truck drivers on the job.
Moose within Billings city limits settling in, concerning residents
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks originally planned to let the moose wander out of town on his own. But it doesn’t seem like he is leaving anytime soon, and residents say they are concerned.
KULR8
Hot tub starts fire outside home south of Red Lodge early Saturday
RED LODGE, Mont. - Residents of a home south of Red Lodge were able to get out safely after a hot tub started a fire that spread to the house Saturday morning. Around 4:45 am, Red Lodge Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire south of Red Lodge. Crews...
yourbigsky.com
Yellowstone County Sheriff detectives asking for help identifying man in photo
The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in identifying a suspect wanted by county detectives for theft. Deputy Deklyen is looking for any information about the man in the surveillance video screenshot and the black four door vehicle pictured. If you can identify the individual in this photo,...
Alert Montana Women! These Dry Shampoos Cause Cancer
I just bought the BedHead Rock-aholic Dry Shampoo last week at Target on the westside of Billings. I used the heck out of it too... Let me be honest, I use dry-shampoo like 4 times a week. These recalled dry shampoos have a cancer-causing chemical benzine, so it’s time to get rid of them.
wdhn.com
Marianna murder suspect arrested in Montana after four years on the run, MPD
MARIANNA, Fl (WDHN)— After a domestic dispute in Montana, a suspect, accused of a four-year-old murder in Marianna Fl, has been arrested and charged on a warrant, according to Marianna Police Department. Juqon Douglas, 26, of Marianna, has been arrested in Montana after police discovered active murder warrants issued...
yourbigsky.com
What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?
Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
KULR8
Leaf collection sites to be located at six parks throughout Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings residents will be able to dispose of leaves at collection sites at six neighborhood parks throughout the city beginning Monday, Oct. 31. The City of Billings Public Works said in a release they set up the leaf collection sites at the following parks beginning Oct. 31 and lasting through Dec. 16:
Yellowstone County ends MetraPark privatization effort amid public doubts
Yellowstone County will continue to manage MetraPark for the foreseeable future after the County decided to cancel the process to seek bids from private contractors amidst growing opposition.
KULR8
Yellowstone County Detention Facility gets four grants to help inmates with substance use disorders and mental health
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Detention Facility (YCDF) received four grants totaling almost $1.5 million to help inmates with substance use disorders and mental health. The pilot program funded by these grants will last two years, with of goal of connecting with 1200 people. The pilot program will...
KULR8
Billings City Council discusses mobile crisis response services
BILLINGS, MT- Billings City Council discussed new crisis response services for mental health related emergency calls on Monday. The topic was brought up at the council's meeting last June, and was the second subject of discussion on the meeting agenda. These services will provide a better emergency response where mental...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winds bump temperatures up, but changes next week
We shift from wind, to warmer, to a pretty good chance of rain and snow by the middle of next week. And it is trending cooler, too.
KULR8
Billings area being target by scammers claiming to be federal authorities
BILLINGS, Mont. - Individuals are calling Billings area residents, claiming to be federal authorities, namely acting U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung. If you receive a similar call, you are urged to call the Clerk of Court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order.
Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KULR8
Scoreboard: Montana high school volleyball standings
Rankings: 1, Billings West 48 points, 8 first-place votes; 2, Billings Senior 42, 2; 3, Great Falls CMR 29; 4, Bozeman Gallatin 14; Helena 10. Others receiving votes (in order): Bozeman, Belgrade. High school standings. Eastern AA. Billings West; 12-1; 22-1 Billings Senior; 11-2; 20-3 Great Falls CMR; 9-4; 19-4.
Montana doctors speak out against born-alive ballot measure, LR-131
More than 700 Montana healthcare providers have signed a letter voicing opposition to a ballot measure in front of Montana voters this November, saying it could do more harm than good.
Comments / 0