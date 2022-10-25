Read full article on original website
Tampa City Council Considers ADU Reforms
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness Classes
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New Menu
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor City
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark Airport
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL review determines game officials weren't getting Mike Evans' autograph
The occurrence came as Evans was headed to the locker room following the Bucs' shocking 21-3 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. The Pro Bowler finished the day with nine receptions for 96 yards. Lamberth is in his 20th season as an NFL official. Sutter is in his...
NFL debunks claims game officials asked Bucs’ Mike Evans for autograph: report
The NFL has concluded that two game officials who worked Sundays' Bucs-Panthers game did not approach Mike Evans for an autograph, according to a report.
ESPN
NFL: Refs weren't seeking Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' autograph
A postgame interaction between two game officials and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans did not involve a request for an autograph, the NFL said in a statement Tuesday. Following the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss Sunday to the Carolina Panthers, 1340 AM Fox Sports captured video of side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter calling Evans' name. Evans then wrote something on a card they handed him.
The truth behind Buccaneers WR Mike Evans’ exchange with referees after Week 7 loss
The NFL launched an investigation into an incident that took place between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and a pair of referees. After Week 7’s loss, a couple of referees were seen chasing Evans down the tunnel, calling after him until he turned around and began writing on a piece of paper. That led to speculation that Evans had signed an autograph for the referee, which would certainly be a questionable occurrence. After investigating the situation, the NFL has concluded that no such autograph was signed, and now Tom Pelissero reported the truth of what really went down.
Albany Herald
Atlanta Falcons hope secondary can hold up in key NFC South game with Carolina Panthers
Coach Arthur Smith knows he has a problem in the Falcons’ already-struggling secondary. Casey Hayward is on injured reserve, and fellow starting cornerback A.J. Terrell’s injured hamstring likely will cause him to miss Sunday’s 1 p.m. home game against the Carolina Panthers, too. Civil rights icon Charles...
NFL issues statement on exchange between Mike Evans, officials
An exchange on Sunday between Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans and two officials raised some serious questions, but the NFL says it was not what it looked like. A video that went viral on social media showed two NFL officials — side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter — tracking down Evans in the tunnel after Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. One of the refs yelled to Evans before handing him a piece of paper and a pen. Evans appeared to write something on the paper, and many people speculated that he was giving an autograph. You can see the video here.
Porterville Recorder
Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
Porterville Recorder
Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Thursday. BALTIMORE RAVENS AT TAMPA BAY...
Porterville Recorder
Jags move forward with Etienne, who plans to 'grow up fast'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Coach Doug Pederson insists the Jacksonville Jaguars never shopped demoted running back James Robinson. He says the New York Jets called Monday to inquire about a trade and the Jaguars were faced with a tough decision. They chose to move on from a popular and productive player and go with a duo that includes second-year pro Travis Etienne and seldom-used JaMycal Hasty.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Emmitt Smith breaks rushing record
1967 — New Mexico tight end Emilio Vallez catches 17 passes for 257 yards to tie an NCAA record in a 75-12 rout of Texas-El Paso. 1973 — Four players rush for more than 100 yards as Alabama sets three NCAA records during a 77-6 romp of Virginia Tech. Alabama sets records with 823 yards total offense, 743 yards rushing and four 100-yard rushers. Jim Taylor gains 142 yards, Wilbur Jackson 138, Calvin Culliver 127 and Richard Todd 102.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Francis scores his 1,000th NHL point
1939 — Kansas State’s homecoming contest against Nebraska is the second college football game ever televised, following the Fordham-Waynesburg contest in New York earlier this fall. The Cornhuskers spoil homecoming with a 25-9 triumph in Manhattan, Kan., before a limited Nebraska ETV audience in the surrounding area. 1950...
Porterville Recorder
MLB Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Porterville Recorder
Nashville takes losing streak into matchup with St. Louis
St. Louis Blues (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-4-1, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -158, Blues +135; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators enter a matchup with the St. Louis Blues as losers of five straight games. Nashville had a...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 103, Orlando 92
ORLANDO (92) Banchero 10-19 6-8 29, F.Wagner 10-19 2-3 22, Carter Jr. 4-9 4-4 12, Anthony 2-10 4-4 9, Ross 3-10 0-0 7, Okeke 0-1 0-0 0, Bol 4-7 0-2 9, Bamba 1-1 0-0 2, Houstan 1-2 0-0 2, K.Harris 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 16-21 92. CLEVELAND (103) E.Mobley...
Porterville Recorder
Ducks bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (3-3-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -162, Ducks +136; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to stop their five-game slide when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning. Anaheim went 31-37-14...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville,...
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 2
Anaheim110—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Zegras 4 (Terry, Kulikov), 14:25. 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 1 (Paul, Perbix), 17:18. 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 2 (Myers, Hedman), 18:44. Penalties_Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking), 8:10. Second Period_4, Anaheim, Terry 4, 16:39. Penalties_Shattenkirk, ANA (Tripping), 3:33. Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Hagel 3 (Sergachev, Colton), 15:33...
