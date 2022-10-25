ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
ESPN

NFL: Refs weren't seeking Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' autograph

A postgame interaction between two game officials and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans did not involve a request for an autograph, the NFL said in a statement Tuesday. Following the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss Sunday to the Carolina Panthers, 1340 AM Fox Sports captured video of side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter calling Evans' name. Evans then wrote something on a card they handed him.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

The truth behind Buccaneers WR Mike Evans’ exchange with referees after Week 7 loss

The NFL launched an investigation into an incident that took place between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and a pair of referees. After Week 7’s loss, a couple of referees were seen chasing Evans down the tunnel, calling after him until he turned around and began writing on a piece of paper. That led to speculation that Evans had signed an autograph for the referee, which would certainly be a questionable occurrence. After investigating the situation, the NFL has concluded that no such autograph was signed, and now Tom Pelissero reported the truth of what really went down.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL issues statement on exchange between Mike Evans, officials

An exchange on Sunday between Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans and two officials raised some serious questions, but the NFL says it was not what it looked like. A video that went viral on social media showed two NFL officials — side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter — tracking down Evans in the tunnel after Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. One of the refs yelled to Evans before handing him a piece of paper and a pen. Evans appeared to write something on the paper, and many people speculated that he was giving an autograph. You can see the video here.
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Thursday. BALTIMORE RAVENS AT TAMPA BAY...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Jags move forward with Etienne, who plans to 'grow up fast'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Coach Doug Pederson insists the Jacksonville Jaguars never shopped demoted running back James Robinson. He says the New York Jets called Monday to inquire about a trade and the Jaguars were faced with a tough decision. They chose to move on from a popular and productive player and go with a duo that includes second-year pro Travis Etienne and seldom-used JaMycal Hasty.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Emmitt Smith breaks rushing record

1967 — New Mexico tight end Emilio Vallez catches 17 passes for 257 yards to tie an NCAA record in a 75-12 rout of Texas-El Paso. 1973 — Four players rush for more than 100 yards as Alabama sets three NCAA records during a 77-6 romp of Virginia Tech. Alabama sets records with 823 yards total offense, 743 yards rushing and four 100-yard rushers. Jim Taylor gains 142 yards, Wilbur Jackson 138, Calvin Culliver 127 and Richard Todd 102.
ALABAMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Francis scores his 1,000th NHL point

1939 — Kansas State’s homecoming contest against Nebraska is the second college football game ever televised, following the Fordham-Waynesburg contest in New York earlier this fall. The Cornhuskers spoil homecoming with a 25-9 triumph in Manhattan, Kan., before a limited Nebraska ETV audience in the surrounding area. 1950...
NEBRASKA STATE
Porterville Recorder

MLB Pitching Comparison

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Porterville Recorder

Nashville takes losing streak into matchup with St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-4-1, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -158, Blues +135; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators enter a matchup with the St. Louis Blues as losers of five straight games. Nashville had a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 103, Orlando 92

ORLANDO (92) Banchero 10-19 6-8 29, F.Wagner 10-19 2-3 22, Carter Jr. 4-9 4-4 12, Anthony 2-10 4-4 9, Ross 3-10 0-0 7, Okeke 0-1 0-0 0, Bol 4-7 0-2 9, Bamba 1-1 0-0 2, Houstan 1-2 0-0 2, K.Harris 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 16-21 92. CLEVELAND (103) E.Mobley...
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

Ducks bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (3-3-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -162, Ducks +136; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to stop their five-game slide when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning. Anaheim went 31-37-14...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville,...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 2

Anaheim110—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Zegras 4 (Terry, Kulikov), 14:25. 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 1 (Paul, Perbix), 17:18. 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 2 (Myers, Hedman), 18:44. Penalties_Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking), 8:10. Second Period_4, Anaheim, Terry 4, 16:39. Penalties_Shattenkirk, ANA (Tripping), 3:33. Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Hagel 3 (Sergachev, Colton), 15:33...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy