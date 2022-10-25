Read full article on original website
Related
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
wabi.tv
Maine’s single area code extended for another 15 months
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine will continue to have only a single area code through at least early 2027. The entire state is covered by the 207 area code, but the state is running low on new numbers for that area code. Thursday, the Maine PUC says ongoing efforts to...
mainepublic.org
Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators
State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
wabi.tv
Mills announces $5.5 million investment in support for Maine child care
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care. She made the announcement during her visit to Educare Central Maine in Waterville, a learning and development center for children up to age five. Mills says the funds are from the...
Take The Maine ‘Put A Finger Down’ TikTok Challenge
Hey Mainers, take the challenge and see how many fingers you put down!. Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. The “Put a...
wabi.tv
Test scores show declines in reading and math for Maine students
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Newly released standardized test results show participating Maine fourth and eighth graders scoring at or below the national average in reading and math. The results come as every state in the nation saw declines in scores due, at least in part, to pandemic-related learning disruptions. The...
themainewire.com
Yes, Janet Mills and Democrats Softened Maine’s Fentanyl Trafficking Laws
In both of the gubernatorial debates, Republican Gov. Paul LePage has brought up changes to Maine’s fentanyl trafficking laws made under Gov. Janet Mills and the Democrat-controlled state legislature. On Monday, Mills said it was “just a lie” to suggest that fentanyl trafficking rules were softened under her watch....
24 Small Restaurants in Maine That Are Worth the Drive
We all have a favorite restaurant. And some that no matter how far away it is, you're going to get in your car and make the trip. It's just that good. And of course, we all know the big restaurants in Maine or the chain places that are in basically every town and city in the state.
Firewood assistance programs to expand in Maine
ORONO, Maine — We often hear a lot about the cost of heating oil as the colder weather arrives, but many Mainers rely on firewood to stay warm during the fall and winter. Some families around the state struggle to pay for wood, and many can't chop their own supply. This is where wood banks come in.
wabi.tv
Missing teen from MA believed to be in danger, could be in Maine, police say
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WMTW) - Police say a missing teenager from Massachusetts is believed to be in danger and could potentially be in southern Maine. Police in Raynham say Colleen Weaver, 16, has been missing since she left her home sometime early in the morning on Oct. 18. She is described...
wabi.tv
Machias Savings Bank donates $250K to Maine Lobstermen’s Association
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Machias Savings Bank announced Wednesday they are donating $250,000 to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association. The donation is for their Save Maine Lobstermen campaign. They say it comes after a federal appeals court granted a motion to expedite the association’s appeal of a decision in their...
News Center Maine’s Todd Gutner Shares His Biggest Weather Secret
On News Center Maine's Morning Report Wednesday, meteorologist Todd Gutner shared what he called one of his biggest weather secrets. Sharon Rose, Lee Goldberg and Todd were having their usual chit-chat at the news desk after coming back from commercial and leading into Todd's full forecast. The forecast was heavy rain Wednesday and more sun as we get closer to the weekend, but by the time you're reading this, you probably already know that.
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
wabi.tv
Maine Health professionals voice concern over threat to health care access
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine health professionals gathered in Augusta today to voice their concerns about what they say is the threat former Governor Paul LePage presents to health care access in the state. They say he waged war on the health of Mainers during his eight years in office...
mainepublic.org
13 Maine school districts awarded federal rebates to purchase electric school buses
More than a dozen school districts in Maine have been awarded federal rebates to purchase electric school buses. The EPA announced today that nearly 400 districts nationwide - including 13 in Maine - will receive rebates to replace older, diesel-powered buses, with models that run on battery power, propane, or compressed natural gas. The EPA says Maine will receive 34 electric school buses total.
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?
When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I road my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomena that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view and I need to get your thoughts on it!
Can You Still Fly Using Your Maine License Or ID?
Even though we are still occasionally hearing about this variant or that variant, for the most part, the pandemic is behind us. So, you're probably planning that long overdue trip to see your relatives on the other side of the country. The last time you had a chance to visit mom and dad for the holidays was in 2019 and you really want to be home for Christmas this year.
wabi.tv
Survey shows increase in Maine students feeling “hopeless”
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Newly released data shows a rise in the number of Maine teens who say they’ve felt “hopeless” or seriously considered suicide. The 2021 Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey asked more than 26,000 high school students about things such as weight, self-harm, drug use, sexual orientation and identity, mental health, social media use and living situations.
wabi.tv
Maine man appeals convictions, sentences in Alaska murder
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) -A Maine man who was convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a woman in Alaska in 1993 is appealing his convictions and sentences. The Sun Journal newspaper reports that Steven H. Downs filed a notice of his appeal Monday with the Alaska Court of Appeals. A jury...
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine firms ranked among 144 U.S. ‘brands that matter’
Alongside clothing label Abercrombie & Fitch and Aflac insurance, two Maine companies — Allagash Brewing Co. and Atlantic Sea Farms — made Fast Company's 2022 list of 144 "brands that matter." Now in its second year, the list has grown from 95 brands last year recognized by the...
Comments / 1