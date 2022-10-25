ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

wabi.tv

Maine’s single area code extended for another 15 months

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine will continue to have only a single area code through at least early 2027. The entire state is covered by the 207 area code, but the state is running low on new numbers for that area code. Thursday, the Maine PUC says ongoing efforts to...
mainepublic.org

Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators

State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
wabi.tv

Mills announces $5.5 million investment in support for Maine child care

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care. She made the announcement during her visit to Educare Central Maine in Waterville, a learning and development center for children up to age five. Mills says the funds are from the...
Z107.3

Take The Maine ‘Put A Finger Down’ TikTok Challenge

Hey Mainers, take the challenge and see how many fingers you put down!. Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. The “Put a...
wabi.tv

Test scores show declines in reading and math for Maine students

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Newly released standardized test results show participating Maine fourth and eighth graders scoring at or below the national average in reading and math. The results come as every state in the nation saw declines in scores due, at least in part, to pandemic-related learning disruptions. The...
themainewire.com

Yes, Janet Mills and Democrats Softened Maine’s Fentanyl Trafficking Laws

In both of the gubernatorial debates, Republican Gov. Paul LePage has brought up changes to Maine’s fentanyl trafficking laws made under Gov. Janet Mills and the Democrat-controlled state legislature. On Monday, Mills said it was “just a lie” to suggest that fentanyl trafficking rules were softened under her watch....
95.9 WCYY

24 Small Restaurants in Maine That Are Worth the Drive

We all have a favorite restaurant. And some that no matter how far away it is, you're going to get in your car and make the trip. It's just that good. And of course, we all know the big restaurants in Maine or the chain places that are in basically every town and city in the state.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Firewood assistance programs to expand in Maine

ORONO, Maine — We often hear a lot about the cost of heating oil as the colder weather arrives, but many Mainers rely on firewood to stay warm during the fall and winter. Some families around the state struggle to pay for wood, and many can't chop their own supply. This is where wood banks come in.
wabi.tv

Machias Savings Bank donates $250K to Maine Lobstermen’s Association

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Machias Savings Bank announced Wednesday they are donating $250,000 to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association. The donation is for their Save Maine Lobstermen campaign. They say it comes after a federal appeals court granted a motion to expedite the association’s appeal of a decision in their...
Q97.9

News Center Maine’s Todd Gutner Shares His Biggest Weather Secret

On News Center Maine's Morning Report Wednesday, meteorologist Todd Gutner shared what he called one of his biggest weather secrets. Sharon Rose, Lee Goldberg and Todd were having their usual chit-chat at the news desk after coming back from commercial and leading into Todd's full forecast. The forecast was heavy rain Wednesday and more sun as we get closer to the weekend, but by the time you're reading this, you probably already know that.
Seacoast Current

Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
mainepublic.org

13 Maine school districts awarded federal rebates to purchase electric school buses

More than a dozen school districts in Maine have been awarded federal rebates to purchase electric school buses. The EPA announced today that nearly 400 districts nationwide - including 13 in Maine - will receive rebates to replace older, diesel-powered buses, with models that run on battery power, propane, or compressed natural gas. The EPA says Maine will receive 34 electric school buses total.
Kool AM

Can You Still Fly Using Your Maine License Or ID?

Even though we are still occasionally hearing about this variant or that variant, for the most part, the pandemic is behind us. So, you're probably planning that long overdue trip to see your relatives on the other side of the country. The last time you had a chance to visit mom and dad for the holidays was in 2019 and you really want to be home for Christmas this year.
wabi.tv

Survey shows increase in Maine students feeling “hopeless”

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Newly released data shows a rise in the number of Maine teens who say they’ve felt “hopeless” or seriously considered suicide. The 2021 Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey asked more than 26,000 high school students about things such as weight, self-harm, drug use, sexual orientation and identity, mental health, social media use and living situations.
wabi.tv

Maine man appeals convictions, sentences in Alaska murder

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) -A Maine man who was convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a woman in Alaska in 1993 is appealing his convictions and sentences. The Sun Journal newspaper reports that Steven H. Downs filed a notice of his appeal Monday with the Alaska Court of Appeals. A jury...
LEWISTON, ME
mainebiz.biz

Two Maine firms ranked among 144 U.S. ‘brands that matter’

Alongside clothing label Abercrombie & Fitch and Aflac insurance, two Maine companies — Allagash Brewing Co. and Atlantic Sea Farms — made Fast Company's 2022 list of 144 "brands that matter." Now in its second year, the list has grown from 95 brands last year recognized by the...
