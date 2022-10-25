Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Billy Corgan Believes NWA Could Serve As Developmental For WWE Or AEW
Billy Corgan thinks there’s an opportunity for NWA to serve as developmental for WWE or AEW. During a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, NWA President Billy Corgan revealed that he’s had “very good discussions” in the past with Triple H. Corgan revealed that their previous talks were in regards to NWA content airing on the WWE Network. Despite that not coming to fruition, Corgan is open to NWA serving as a developmental system for WWE or AEW talent that need more TV time.
411mania.com
AEW News: Anthony Bowens Responds to Jade Cargill on ‘Scissor Me’ Chant, Preview Clip for Tomorrow’s Dynamite, Elevation Highlights
– AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens responded to a tweet from TBS champ Jade Cargill about the “scissor me” chant:. – AEW released the following preview clip for tomorrow’s Dynamite:. – Below are some highlight clips from last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:
411mania.com
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
411mania.com
Various News: Karl Anderson Refuses To Vacate NEVER Openweight Title, Dustin Rhodes Becomes A Grandfather, NXT Video Highlights
– As previously reported, NJPW announced that if Karl Anderson doesn’t defend the NEVER Openweight title against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn, the title will be vacated. Anderson, who is booked for WWE Crown Jewel that same day, refused to give up the belt. He wrote: “I’m not vacating anything....
411mania.com
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
411mania.com
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Claudio Castagnoli is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. * Ortiz & Eddie Kingston...
411mania.com
NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn
NJPW says that Karl Anderson will be stripped of the NEVER Openweight Championship if he doesn’t defend it at NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, Anderson and the company have been issuing statements back and forth about the show, where Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo. Anderson is booked for WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as the show and has alleged he was booked without being spoken to about it.
411mania.com
Booker T Addresses Accusations Of Homophobia Regarding Quincy Elliot
In his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T took a moment to respond to online allegations of homophobic motivations behind recent comments made regarding NXT’s Quincy Elliott (per Wrestling Inc). As a commentator for NXT, Booker has been open about his hesitation regarding Elliott on TV, leading some people online to level accusations of homophobia. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
Road Dogg Explains Weed Reference to ‘Kaz’ During DX Reunion on WWE Raw
– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed a reference to marijuana during the DX reunion on WWE Raw earlier this month. At one point when the group came into the room, Triple H stated, “Smells funny in here, is that you or is that them?” Road Dogg than pointed to the front row and said it was “Kaz.” He explained the reference during the podcast (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Preview Clip, Survivor Series 2022 on Home Video in January, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts
– WWE released a new preview clip for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel:. – PWInsider reports that WWE Survivor Series 2022 will release on home video on January 10, 2023. The event will feature the first-ever WWE main roster WarGames match. – Today’s WWE Top 10 showcased...
411mania.com
WWE News: Note on Hulu Content, Candice LeRae Tweets Indi Hartwell, Top 10 NXT Moments
– The saga of WWE content on Hulu continues. PWInsider reports that the latest expiration date for WWE’s Hulu content has been removed again. As noted, this is not the first time this has happened. – Candice LeRae tagged NXT’s Indi Hartwell on Twitter yesterday, noting she got jumped...
ComicBook
WWE's Karl Anderson Responds to NJPW's Ultimatum
Karl Anderson recently made his return to WWE alongside tag team partner Luke Gallows. The two men, collectively known as the Good Brothers, aligned themselves with AJ Styles in his fight against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. A clash between these two trios is set to go down on November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which happens to be a busy day in the world of professional wrestling. Thousands of miles east will be NJPW Battle Autumn in Japan, an event that Anderson himself is currently booked for. As the current NEVER Openweight Champion, Anderson is booked to defend his title against Hikuleo at said show in just over a week.
wrestlinginc.com
Opponents For Great Muta's Final NJPW Match Revealed
The final New Japan Pro-Wrestling match of legendary Japanese wrestler The Great Muta has been made official. NJPW took to Twitter to declare that Muta will be teaming up with "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano of CHAOS to take on United Empire's Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan and Aaron Henar at the upcoming Historic X-Over event inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
Wrestling Legend Kevin Nash Addressed Death of Son
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed the death of his son, Tristen, on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast on Monday.
wrestleview.com
NJPW issues statement regarding Karl Anderson’s status, Anderson comments
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued an official statement regarding Karl Anderson’s status for the Battle Autumn event on November 5, which is the same day at WWE Crown Jewel. NJPW has advertised Karl Anderson for the event where he is scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship at the Battle Autumn show.
411mania.com
Ava Raine Revealed As Fourth Member of Schism on WWE NXT
The Schism has added some wrestling royalty to its ranks, with Ava Raine revealing herself as part of the group on NXT. Raine, the daughter of The Rock, unmasked to reveal herself as the fourth member of the stable on tonight’s show. The masked member began popping up in...
411mania.com
Lita Visits Haunted House With Effy (Pic)
Lita and Effy took a trip to a haunted house in Atlanta, and a picture is online. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture to her Twitter account of herself and the GCW star at Netherworld Haunted House, as you can see below. Your Halloween is not complete if...
WWE Main Event Results (10/27): Von Wagner And Kiana James In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on October 27 on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on October 24 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. WWE Main Event Results (10/27) - Von Wagner def. Cedric Alexander. - Dana Brooke def. Kiana James. You can find results from...
