Billy Corgan Believes NWA Could Serve As Developmental For WWE Or AEW

Billy Corgan thinks there’s an opportunity for NWA to serve as developmental for WWE or AEW. During a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, NWA President Billy Corgan revealed that he’s had “very good discussions” in the past with Triple H. Corgan revealed that their previous talks were in regards to NWA content airing on the WWE Network. Despite that not coming to fruition, Corgan is open to NWA serving as a developmental system for WWE or AEW talent that need more TV time.
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment

MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Claudio Castagnoli is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. * Ortiz & Eddie Kingston...
NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn

NJPW says that Karl Anderson will be stripped of the NEVER Openweight Championship if he doesn’t defend it at NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, Anderson and the company have been issuing statements back and forth about the show, where Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo. Anderson is booked for WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as the show and has alleged he was booked without being spoken to about it.
Booker T Addresses Accusations Of Homophobia Regarding Quincy Elliot

In his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T took a moment to respond to online allegations of homophobic motivations behind recent comments made regarding NXT’s Quincy Elliott (per Wrestling Inc). As a commentator for NXT, Booker has been open about his hesitation regarding Elliott on TV, leading some people online to level accusations of homophobia. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
Road Dogg Explains Weed Reference to ‘Kaz’ During DX Reunion on WWE Raw

– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed a reference to marijuana during the DX reunion on WWE Raw earlier this month. At one point when the group came into the room, Triple H stated, “Smells funny in here, is that you or is that them?” Road Dogg than pointed to the front row and said it was “Kaz.” He explained the reference during the podcast (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE's Karl Anderson Responds to NJPW's Ultimatum

Karl Anderson recently made his return to WWE alongside tag team partner Luke Gallows. The two men, collectively known as the Good Brothers, aligned themselves with AJ Styles in his fight against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. A clash between these two trios is set to go down on November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which happens to be a busy day in the world of professional wrestling. Thousands of miles east will be NJPW Battle Autumn in Japan, an event that Anderson himself is currently booked for. As the current NEVER Openweight Champion, Anderson is booked to defend his title against Hikuleo at said show in just over a week.
Opponents For Great Muta's Final NJPW Match Revealed

The final New Japan Pro-Wrestling match of legendary Japanese wrestler The Great Muta has been made official. NJPW took to Twitter to declare that Muta will be teaming up with "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano of CHAOS to take on United Empire's Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan and Aaron Henar at the upcoming Historic X-Over event inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
NJPW issues statement regarding Karl Anderson’s status, Anderson comments

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued an official statement regarding Karl Anderson’s status for the Battle Autumn event on November 5, which is the same day at WWE Crown Jewel. NJPW has advertised Karl Anderson for the event where he is scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship at the Battle Autumn show.
Ava Raine Revealed As Fourth Member of Schism on WWE NXT

The Schism has added some wrestling royalty to its ranks, with Ava Raine revealing herself as part of the group on NXT. Raine, the daughter of The Rock, unmasked to reveal herself as the fourth member of the stable on tonight’s show. The masked member began popping up in...
Lita Visits Haunted House With Effy (Pic)

Lita and Effy took a trip to a haunted house in Atlanta, and a picture is online. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture to her Twitter account of herself and the GCW star at Netherworld Haunted House, as you can see below. Your Halloween is not complete if...
