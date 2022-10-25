Read full article on original website
ESPN
Have LAFC cured growing pains from signings of Bale & Co.?
When LAFC announced the signing of center-back Giorgio Chiellini on June 13, they did so from their perch atop the Supporters' Shield standings. At the time, with about 41% of the regular season complete, adding the Juventus and Italy legend represented a statement of intent: There would be no complacency in Los Angeles. And it was only the start.
Why Chicharito, Mexico's all-time top scorer, won't be joining El Tri at World Cup
What we all knew has finally been confirmed. Mexico has announced its preliminary roster for the 2022 World Cup, and there's a glaring omission, albeit not a surprise. Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer, will not be on that plane heading for Qatar in November. And it has nothing to do with actual soccer.
FOX Sports
Carli Lloyd doesn't think USWNT will three-peat at 2023 World Cup
The United States women's national team has already cemented its legacy as a giant in Women's World Cup history. Since the quadrennial tournament's establishment in 1991, the USWNT has won it four times and never finished worse than third place. But next summer in Australia and New Zealand, Vlatko Andonovski's...
Mexico World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
World Cup regulars Mexico are back for their quadrennial crack at men’s football’s global showpiece as they look to end a frustrating run of last-16 exits.This will be Mexico’s 17th appearance at the World Cup – only Brazil, Germany, Italy and Group C opponents Argentina have appeared in more editions of the tournament – and the inevitability of their qualification is seemingly only matched by that of their defeat at the first knockout stage. They have headed home at the last-16 stage in each of the last seven tournaments.Former Barcelona and Argentina manager Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino is the man tasked...
Injured Tecatito and Jimenez named to Mexico preliminary World Cup roster
Mexico head coach Tata Martino has named a preliminary 31-man World Cup roster, which includes the injured pair Raúl Jiménez and Jesús “Tecatito” Corona. Martino will have to trim down his squad to 26 players before the tournament in Qatar, with a deadline of November 14 to submit his final roster. El Tri will head to Spain next month, playing friendlies against Iraq on November 9 and Sweden on November 16 in Girona. Martino’s side will begin World Cup play on November 22 against Poland. The statuses of Jiménez and Corona have been major talking points as Mexico hopes to utilize one, if...
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States.
World Cup hopes for South Korea rest on Son Heung-min
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Few players carry an entire nation’s hopes like Son Heung-min. South Korea will be counting on the Tottenham forward’s two-footed shooting ability and his scoring touch at this year’s World Cup. The 30-year-old forward started the Premier League season without a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Gouiri hitting form again with an improving Rennes side.
PARIS (AP) — After an unexpected slump last season, forward Amine Gouiri is finding his form again with an improving Rennes side. The team's four-game winning streak, with 11 goals netted during that spell, is also linked to his upsurge in form. Gouiri looks to score for a fifth straight league game when fourth-place Rennes hosts Montpellier on Saturday.
Watch raging Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo boot ball into the crowd after goal disallowed on return to team vs Sheriff
CRISTIANO RONALDO exploded with rage once again - booting the ball into the crowd after having a goal ruled out on his Manchester United recall. Barely a week after being banished to the Under-21s for refusing to come on as a sub, Ronaldo once more revealed his frustrated thinking, although he was in much better mood later when he hammered home a legitimate goal.
Sporting KC signs Spanish midfielder Nemanja Radoja
Sporting KC announced the signing of defensive midfielder Nemanja Radoja from Spanish La Liga on Wednesday. The deal was disclosed
Soccer talent factory helps Ecuador’s side for World Cup
SANGOLQUI, Ecuador (AP) — The youth academy pitches of Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle, a rising force in South American soccer, are always busy. As teenagers aged 12 and 13 play informal games, older ones practice in short spurts under the supervision of academy coaches. About 150 youngsters train...
Gio Savarese: Portland Timbers will add attacking players, likely others
Coach happy to stay on for three more seasons, expresses confidence that Timbers can upgrade roster at key positions.The retooling of the Portland Timbers for 2023 will focus on bringing in new attacking pieces. Specifically, the club wants to sign an attacking midfielder — young Brazilian Evander, perhaps? — and to add a striker, after coming up just short of a playoff spot in 2022. One position that won't change is the head coach. Giovanni Savarese has agreed to an extension through 2025, with a club option for 2026. At a Wednesday, Oct. 26, press conference, Savarese said he expects...
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille: Randal Kolo Muani nets the winner to secure narrow win for the Bundesliga side to keep their Champions League hopes alive after Mateo Guendouzi cancelled out Dachi Kamada's opener
Eintracht Frankfurt muscled their way to a 2-1 win over Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday to leave Champions League Group D wide open and boost their chances of advancing on the final matchday next week. The win lifted the Europa League winners to seven points, one ahead of Marseille and...
NASDAQ
Soccer-Merciless Bayern beat a sorry Barcelona 3-0
BARCELONA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Goals by Sadio Mane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Benjamin Pavard earned Bayern Munich a 3-0 victory at already-eliminated Barcelona on Wednesday as the German giants clinched a spot in the Champions League round of 16 as group winners. Bayern top Group C on 15 points,...
