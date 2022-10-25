AEW News: Anthony Bowens Responds to Jade Cargill on ‘Scissor Me’ Chant, Preview Clip for Tomorrow’s Dynamite, Elevation Highlights

Read full article on original website
Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
The Rock's Daughter Makes Shocking On-Screen Debut On WWE NXT
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Ava Raine made her "NXT" TV debut during the October 25 episode. Raine was revealed as the fourth member of Joe Gacy's stable Schism. During the segment, Raine said that "the love and acceptance" Schism has given her has defied any preconceived notions she had. She also said that the three men complete her. At the end of the segment, all of the members hugged. Schism also consists of The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid).
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley
In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
Wrestling Stars We've Lost In 2022
One of the toughest parts about following pro wrestling is taking account of the wrestlers lost on a year-to-year basis. As post-career wellness continues to improve for modern wrestlers, it never gets any easier saying goodbye to the brave and talented men and women who entertain the masses on a weekly basis.
Buff Bagwell Faces Possible Amputation
Buff Bagwell is still feeling the effects of an August 2020 car accident, and it could lead to amputation for the former WCW star. He had been driving in Cobb County, Georgia when the crash occurred. While Bagwell was initially optimistic about his recovery, he revealed the damage suffered during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."
JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News
The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw
Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
Kofi Kingston Gives Update On Big E's Recovery
The New Day has been missing its third member, Big E, ever since early March this year. Ridge Holland attempted to nail Big E with an overhead belly-to-belly, however the move unfortunately went awry and the Triple Crown Champion landed on the top of his head. This accident led to Big E fracturing two cervical vertebrae, his C1 and C6, with the muscle of the group remaining out of action to this day. Despite reports from doctors that he narrowly avoided different tragedies, Big E has attempted to stay positive and has posted updates since March, with him throwing away his neck brace months ago. Former WWE Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston provided an update on Big E's recovery.
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.
Booker T On CM Punk Returning To WWE
Booker T has given his thoughts on whether there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE. With most recent news reports indicating that CM Punk is seeking a contract buy-out, many people in and out of the wrestling business are speculating on Punk’s future. Some still see him as a hot commodity in spite of the All Out fallout, while others, including Booker T, aren’t as keen on seeing Punk in WWE.
News On Natalya & Her Sister, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Kane, More
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky. The official Twitter account of the show posted a video preview of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s appearance on the show. You can check that out below:. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to hype...
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars
They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
Backstage news on Cathy Kelley and who she talked to before returning to WWE
According to a report by Fightful Select, Cathy Kelley reportedly taled with AEW before her recent return to WWE. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as backstage interviewer, which was part of the commentary team changes under Paul Levesque. It is being said by Fightful that Kelley spoke with...
Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Soon-To-Be Rhodes Family Addition
53-year-old Dustin Rhodes' legacy continues to grow inside the ring, and outside as well, as he announced on Twitter that he will be a grandfather soon: "So proud!!! I can't wait to spoil my Grandson!! #ItsABoy." Dakota Runnels is the only child of Rhodes, with this being her and her husband's first child together. Dustin comes from a royal family in wrestling, if his brother's, Cody Rhodes, theme song is to be believed. Dustin and Cody are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, a man who won over the hearts of many throughout his wrestling career and unfortunately passed away in 2015 at the age of 69. Dustin and Cody have continued carrying on the Rhodes name and legacy, as Dustin continues wrestling in AEW and Cody in WWE.
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
