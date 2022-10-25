First Solar plans to investUS$270 million in a new research and development (R&D) facility in Perrysburg, Ohio as it continues its global PV manufacturing expansions. The 1.3 million square foot facility will be located near First Solar’s existing Perrysburg manufacturing facility, which currently handles both a manufacturing line and product development operations. The new R&D facility will take over product development at its location with the intention of making both departments more efficient.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO