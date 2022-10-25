Read full article on original website
Related
PV Tech
First Solar, Swift Current Energy announce 2GW PV module deal in the US
US thin film module manufacturer First Solar has secured a 2GW deal with developer Swift Current Energy for its thin film solar modules, which will be supplied in 2025-26. It is the second large-scale agreement between the two companies and just the latest in a flurry of recent activity for the US module maker.
PV Tech
Gas plants to become 10x more expensive than solar PV in Europe – Rystad
It will be 10 times more expensive to operate gas-fired power plants in Europe than to build new Solar PV capacity in the coming years, according to research by Rystad Energy. High gas prices, market challenges and the falling cost of renewables all indicate a shift away from gas as a main source of European electricity in the medium to long-term, the research firm said.
PV Tech
First Solar to invest US$270 million in Ohio R&D centre
First Solar plans to investUS$270 million in a new research and development (R&D) facility in Perrysburg, Ohio as it continues its global PV manufacturing expansions. The 1.3 million square foot facility will be located near First Solar’s existing Perrysburg manufacturing facility, which currently handles both a manufacturing line and product development operations. The new R&D facility will take over product development at its location with the intention of making both departments more efficient.
PV Tech
Connect to long term success with the right DC cables for PV plants
The deployment of renewables has been growing at a rapid pace in recent years, reaching record levels, according to IRENA. Among all renewable technologies, solar photovoltaic (PV) power has been dominating the sector for many years. As PV plant owners channel their efforts towards strengthening the performance and efficiency of...
Comments / 0