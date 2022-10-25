ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Texas police: Uvalde officers' probe to be over by year-end

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A criminal investigation looking into the hesitant police response to the Uvalde school massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers will be finished by the end of the year, Texas' state police chief said Thursday. Col. Steve McCraw, the head of the Texas Department...
UVALDE, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Tennessee man violently arrested claims racial profiling

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is under investigation by state police said Monday that he was stopped because he was a young Black man driving a nice car. Brandon Calloway and some of his family members spoke with an Associated...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high '22 turnout

ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy