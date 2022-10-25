Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Freeport LNG Plant to Require Full US Approval Before Partial Restart
The second-largest U.S. liquefied natural gas export plant, idled for five months by a fire, must receive full approvals before a planned November restart can begin, regulator Pipeline Hazardous Materials and Safety Administration (PHMSA) said on Wednesday. Full approval adds to the hurdles for restarting Freeport LNG, one of the...
marinelink.com
Rotterdam Port to Make New Metering System Compulsory for Ship Refueling
Rotterdam, Europe's biggest port, plans to make mass flow meters, which can measure fuel supplies more accurately, compulsory for ship refueling, a spokesperson for the port told Reuters on Thursday. The move aims to boost transparency and efficiency to avoid disputes over fuel volumes that sometimes occur during refueling, a...
marinelink.com
Trinidad Designing LNG Hub to Feed the Caribbean
Trinidad and Tobago's state-owned gas company has started work on designing a small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) hub that could help the Caribbean move away from oil-based power generation, the firm told Reuters. Trinidad is Latin America's largest LNG exporter and the project, expected to be operational by 2025, will...
marinelink.com
Edda Wind Takes Delivery of Hydrogen-ready SOV 'Edda Brint'
Norwegian offshore wind service vessel firm Edda Wind has taken delivery of Edda Brint service operation vessel from Spain's Astilleros Balenciaga. The vessel is the second vessel delivered as part of a seven-vessel newbuilding program. The new Service Operation Vessel (SOV) will start installation of the motion compensated gangway system...
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
mailplus.co.uk
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
rigzone.com
Sinopec Announces Major Breakthrough for China Shale Gas
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) has announced that its Sinopec Southwest Oil & Gas Company has discovered new shale gas reserves in the Jinshi 103HF exploratory well deployed in the Sichuan Basin. Sinopec, which described the find as a “major breakthrough for China’s shale gas exploration”, revealed that the...
rigzone.com
Energean Produced First Gas From Karish Field Off Israel
Oil and gas company Energean has confirmed that first gas has been safely delivered at the Karish field offshore Israel. Energean said earlier this week that the gas was being produced from the Karish Main-02 well and the flow of gas was being steadily ramped up. Preparation for transmission through the gas sales pipeline is progressing and gas sales to Energean’s customers are expected to begin in the next couple of days.
Gizmodo
Europe Fends Off Energy Crisis With Huge Stockpile of Natural Gas
Europe has turned a surprising corner in preparation for the continent’s much-discussed impending energy crisis. The European Union now has more liquefied natural gas than it needs, according to reports from Bloomberg and the New York Times. Ports are reportedly backed up, with tankard ships waiting to offload their...
rigzone.com
CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
CNOOC Limited has announced the first “deep-deep” large gas field, dubbed Baodao 21-1, which it says has proved gas-in-place of over 50 billion cubic meters. The company, which noted that the proved gas in-place of Baodao 21-1 has successfully passed the Chinese governmental review and filing, said the Baodao 21-1 gas-bearing structure will host the first deep-water deep-stratum large gas field in the South China Sea, “realizing the biggest discovery in more than half a century in Songnan-Baodao Sag”.
CNBC
UK trial will inject hydrogen into a gas-fired, grid-connected power station
The hydrogen will be injected by Centrica Business Solutions into a gas-peaking plant in Lincolnshire, east England. The last few years have seen big companies like Centrica make moves in the hydrogen sector. Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for hydrogen during her State of...
marinelink.com
High LNG Prices Spur Demand for Dual-fuel Tankers - Executive
Even as liquefied natural gas (LNG) is seen as a key transitionary fuel for bunkering, soaring prices of the super-chilled fuel have led to higher demand for ships with dual-fuel tankers, said an industry executive. The global shipping industry is seeking to reduce its reliance on oil as it tries...
NASDAQ
EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed on lower wind power, high storage levels
LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices were mixed on Wednesday morning, with prompt prices up on expectations of strong demand from gas-fired power plants and high stock levels pressuring contracts further out on the curve. The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 17.50 pence at...
EU has enough natural gas for winter
The European Union faced a looming supply-side shortage for natural gas ahead of the winter heating season, but problems are becoming less and less severe.
marinelink.com
LNG Ships Play Waiting Game Off Spain's Coast as Higher Prices Eyed
Several ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) anchored off Spain's Bay of Cadiz are likely to stay there until late November in anticipation of a rise in European gas prices, industry sources said. Dozens of ships have been circling off the Iberian coast and in the Mediterranean sea for weeks,...
morningbrew.com
Europe has a gas problem
But probably not the kind you’re thinking of. After a summer of dire warnings about crippling energy shortages there, Europe has the exact opposite problem on its hands—it has too much natural gas. Dozens of ships are waiting to offload liquified natural gas at European storage facilities, but...
Europe's energy crisis raises firewood prices, theft fears
CHISINAU, MOLDOVA — Tudor Popescu swings his ax down on a log, then feeds the split wood into a stove that heats his home in the capital of Moldova. As the nights turn chilly, the stack of firewood has been growing higher around him — his provisions for the coming winter.
rigzone.com
Sembcorp Inks Deals With Japan On Low-Carbon Hydrogen Initiatives
Sembcorp Industries has entered strategic partnerships with the Japanese government and various corporations to progress hydrogen and other decarbonization initiatives. — Sembcorp Industries has entered strategic partnerships with the Japanese government and various corporations to progress hydrogen and other decarbonization initiatives. As a leading producer of renewable energy and...
marinelink.com
Samskip Inks Biofuel Supply Deal with GoodFuels
Samskip has extended its commitment to sustainable biofuels in shortsea shipping operations, calculating that it will make 45,000 tonnes in additional CO2 emissions savings before the year is out as a result. The European multimodal group has signed a new agreement with supplier GoodFuels, committing the Samskip containerships Endeavour, Innovator,...
