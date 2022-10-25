Oil and gas company Energean has confirmed that first gas has been safely delivered at the Karish field offshore Israel. Energean said earlier this week that the gas was being produced from the Karish Main-02 well and the flow of gas was being steadily ramped up. Preparation for transmission through the gas sales pipeline is progressing and gas sales to Energean’s customers are expected to begin in the next couple of days.

9 HOURS AGO