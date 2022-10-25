Read full article on original website
Greece says its entire electrical grid ran on 100% renewables for the first time
Renewable energy sources covered Greece's electricity demands for about five hours last Friday, the operator of the country's power grid said.
marinelink.com
Tuscany Requests Costly Compensations for New Italian LNG Terminal
The region of Tuscany has asked for hundreds of millions of euros in investments in exchange for allowing a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Tuscan port of Piombino, the Italian region said. In a statement on Monday, the region's administration said it had approved the new terminal,...
marinelink.com
High LNG Prices Spur Demand for Dual-fuel Tankers - Executive
Even as liquefied natural gas (LNG) is seen as a key transitionary fuel for bunkering, soaring prices of the super-chilled fuel have led to higher demand for ships with dual-fuel tankers, said an industry executive. The global shipping industry is seeking to reduce its reliance on oil as it tries...
PV Tech
US solar and battery storage developer Mission Clean Energy acquired by asset manager Wafra
A controlling interest in US developer Mission Clean Energy has been acquired for an undisclosed sum by alternative asset management group Wafra. Mission Clean Energy is a recently launched company developing clean energy projects, focusing manly on utility-scale solar PV and battery storage. It has a claimed pipeline of 3GW of projects in various North American territories.
Bryan College Station Eagle
France to develop major lithium mine as Europe moves to electric vehicles
Industrial metals firm Imerys plans to open one of Europe's largest lithium mines near a town in central France by 2027 to help support the continent's move towards electric vehicles, which use the metal in their batteries. Locals have welcomed the job opportunities the mine should create, but some have also raised concerns about its environmental impact.
Can the Grid Survive the Coming Onslaught of Electric Vehicles?
Early last month during an historic heatwave, Southern California teetered on the brink of grid collapse and the threat of blackouts loomed for several days. The crisis was averted thanks to a variety of factors, but pleas from grid operators and Governor Newsom for Californians to conserve energy were integral to the effort—officials provided citizens with a laundry list of strategies to conserve power, including turning off air conditioning and unplugging unused appliances. But the suggestion to refrain from charging electric vehicles instantly drew an outsized amount of political attention. Not least since the heatwave came just days after the California Air Resources Board announced its intent to phase out fossil fuel car sales entirely by 2035. Naturally, critics of electric vehicles used the incident as a way to paint the transition as a wasteful pipedream.
The US is home to only 7 offshore wind turbines. But one startup is betting on autonomous underwater vehicles to map the seafloor up to 10 times as fast as current methods.
Bedrock plans to move sonars around the ocean faster than current surveying processes do. That would make offshore-wind projects more efficient.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
abandonedspaces.com
Archaeologists Were Amazed to Find This Odd Artifact on a Massive Shipwreck
Built in 1672, Kronan was Sweden’s largest and best-equipped ship. She was 53 meters long from stem post to stern post and provided the Swedish Navy with ample protection and military might. However, a stroke of bad weather led to the ship’s sinking, and she sat under the sea for more than 300 years. Archaeologists have since rediscovered Kronan and they’ve been bringing tens of thousands of artifacts to the surface – including one with a peculiar smell.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Meet the Seabubble: A Hydrogen-Powered Hydroplaning Catamaran
Another Entry Into the Growing World of Hydrofoils. This month at the Cannes Yachting Festival, the SeaBubble was unveiled in full-size form for the first time. The brainchild of Alain Thébault and Anders Bringdal of Seabubbles, the SeaBubble is an air-propelled catamaran that runs on hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries. With a maximum capacity of 12 passengers and a top speed of 30 knots (about 35 miles per hour), the SeaBubble has the potential to revolutionize urban transportation.
Nova Scotia touted its huge ‘green’ energy plant. Turns out it’s powered by coal
N mid-September, the government of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia announced a blockbuster, 5bn-watt “green” hydrogen plant. The plant was meant to deliver 200,000 tonnes of ammonia to Europe each year, without the use of fossil fuels. Heading into November there is no prospect green power will...
marinelink.com
Cavotec Unveils Ultra-fast Megawatt Charging System
Cleantech engineering company Cavotec this week unveiled its ultra-fast Megawatt Charging System (MCS), a turnkey DC charging solution with grid-to-inlet functionality, capable of providing up to 3MW of power from a single connector to support the decarbonization of vessels and industrial vehicles. “MCS enables the safe and quick connection of...
marinelink.com
Rotterdam Port to Make New Metering System Compulsory for Ship Refueling
Rotterdam, Europe's biggest port, plans to make mass flow meters, which can measure fuel supplies more accurately, compulsory for ship refueling, a spokesperson for the port told Reuters on Thursday. The move aims to boost transparency and efficiency to avoid disputes over fuel volumes that sometimes occur during refueling, a...
teslarati.com
Mexican EV startup aims to launch sub-$20k EV later this year
A Mexican solar manufacturer turned EV startup has unveiled its first electric vehicle, the SEV E-WAN. Touted as the cheapest zero-emissions vehicle in Mexico, the SEV E-WAN hopes to take the Mexican car market by storm, aiming to produce and sell 18,000 vehicles in 2023. The company will begin to take orders for the upcoming vehicle this November, with deliveries starting in December.
marinelink.com
Surya Nautika Orders Four Crew Boats from Strategic Marine
Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine on Tuesday announced it secured a four-vessel crew boat order from Malaysian operator Surya Nautika. Slated for delivery to the licensed Petronas contractor progressively from the first quarter of 2023, the newbuilds will be Strategic Marine's 40-meter Gen3 Fast Crew Boat (FCB) designed by Southerly Designs of Australia in collaboration with Strategic Marine, with bespoke layout and features for Surya Nautika.
marinelink.com
Floating on Bubbles: Carnival Corp expands use of Air Lubrication to cut Emissions
A 'bubble carpet' aims to help ships reduce drag and consumption. Image courtesy Silverstream. As the ship owners globally experiment with technologies to help incrementally cut emissions to meet stringent new IMO mandates, news out of south Florida indicates that Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company, has made plans to expand the installation and use of Air Lubrication Systems (ALS) to a majority of the cruise line brands in its fleet through 2027; a move the cruise major expects witll generate "significant savings in fuel consumption and carbon emissions" by reducing hull drag by approximately 5% per ship.
Jalopnik
This Is Why Nobody Speeds in Norway
Norway has some of the best roads in the world. Pick any metric you like and you’ll be hard pressed to find anywhere better. Twists and turns? Everywhere you go. Scenery? Absolutely unmatched. Even the raw asphalt is great. Somehow, despite Norway’s dire winters, the country’s roads are impeccably smooth and well-maintained. And, with bike lanes aplenty, you don’t even need to worry about cyclists hogging the road ahead — just the odd sheep here and there.
Carscoops
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million
Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
monitordaily.com
Fleet Advantage Plans to Order 200 EV Class 8 Tractors for Delivery in Q1/23
Fleet Advantage, an innovator in Class 8 fleet data analytics, equipment financing and life cycle cost management, will place orders for 200 EV Class 8 tractors, with deliveries beginning in 2023.This purchase will be the company’s first major purchase of alternative energy trucks. Fleet Advantage has 14,000 tractors under management currently.
