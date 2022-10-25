ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

marinelink.com

High LNG Prices Spur Demand for Dual-fuel Tankers - Executive

Even as liquefied natural gas (LNG) is seen as a key transitionary fuel for bunkering, soaring prices of the super-chilled fuel have led to higher demand for ships with dual-fuel tankers, said an industry executive. The global shipping industry is seeking to reduce its reliance on oil as it tries...
dot.LA

Can the Grid Survive the Coming Onslaught of Electric Vehicles?

Early last month during an historic heatwave, Southern California teetered on the brink of grid collapse and the threat of blackouts loomed for several days. The crisis was averted thanks to a variety of factors, but pleas from grid operators and Governor Newsom for Californians to conserve energy were integral to the effort—officials provided citizens with a laundry list of strategies to conserve power, including turning off air conditioning and unplugging unused appliances. But the suggestion to refrain from charging electric vehicles instantly drew an outsized amount of political attention. Not least since the heatwave came just days after the California Air Resources Board announced its intent to phase out fossil fuel car sales entirely by 2035. Naturally, critics of electric vehicles used the incident as a way to paint the transition as a wasteful pipedream.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hbsdealer.com

Generac brings hydrogen power to the home

Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
POLITICO

Potholes on the road to electric cars

The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
FLORIDA STATE
Cruising World

Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
scitechdaily.com

New Processs Could Allow for 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

A collaboration between the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Washington State University opens the door to sustainable jet fuel. An underused natural resource might be just what the airline industry needs to reduce carbon emissions. U.S. researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Washington...
TheConversationAU

A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use and waste

Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) a year – more than 7% of annual global emissions. Cement emissions have doubled in the past 20 years. And over the next 40 years, construction is expected to double the building floor area worldwide. Read...
marinelink.com

Tuscany Requests Costly Compensations for New Italian LNG Terminal

The region of Tuscany has asked for hundreds of millions of euros in investments in exchange for allowing a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Tuscan port of Piombino, the Italian region said. In a statement on Monday, the region's administration said it had approved the new terminal,...
marinelink.com

Floating on Bubbles: Carnival Corp expands use of Air Lubrication to cut Emissions

A 'bubble carpet' aims to help ships reduce drag and consumption. Image courtesy Silverstream. As the ship owners globally experiment with technologies to help incrementally cut emissions to meet stringent new IMO mandates, news out of south Florida indicates that Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company, has made plans to expand the installation and use of Air Lubrication Systems (ALS) to a majority of the cruise line brands in its fleet through 2027; a move the cruise major expects witll generate "significant savings in fuel consumption and carbon emissions" by reducing hull drag by approximately 5% per ship.
FLORIDA STATE
marinelink.com

Cavotec Unveils Ultra-fast Megawatt Charging System

Cleantech engineering company Cavotec this week unveiled its ultra-fast Megawatt Charging System (MCS), a turnkey DC charging solution with grid-to-inlet functionality, capable of providing up to 3MW of power from a single connector to support the decarbonization of vessels and industrial vehicles. “MCS enables the safe and quick connection of...
constructiondive.com

Biden awards $2.8B to boost domestic EV battery supply

President Joe Biden announced $2.8 billion in grants on Wednesday to expand U.S. production of electric vehicle batteries, with some awards going to suppliers of major auto companies including Tesla and Mercedes-Benz. Twenty companies received grants ranging from $50 million to over $480 million under the first round of funding...
WASHINGTON STATE
PV Tech

Trina Solar outlines key strategies for driving PV industry towards a Net Zero future

Trina Solar has underlined its commitment to leading the industry towards new levels of sustainability. In a session themed ‘The Road to a Sustainable Future’ with a number of major renewable energy investment companies in London in October, Trina outlined its vision for advancing to a net-zero future by providing smart solar energy solutions.

