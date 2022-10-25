ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confirmed Line-ups: Kovacic Starts In RB Salzburg v Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
 2 days ago

Here are tonight's confirmed XIs to face off on matchday 5 of Group E in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea face RB Salzburg away in Austria tonight in the UEFA Champions league with the hopes of securing a spot in the Round of 16, which will re-start in the new year.

The last time these two sides met, Stamford Bridge saw a stalemate as, Noah Okafor's late equaliser cancelled out Raheem Sterling's opener with Graham Potter's first ever Chelsea game ending 1-1.

The Blues remain unbeaten under the new management but after sharing the spoils in the Premier League with Manchester United on the weekend and Brentford before that, they will surely be gearing up for an essential three points this evening.

IMAGO / PA Images

Reece James remains sidelined, as well as Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly but Marc Cucurella has recovered from tonsilitis and starts for Chelsea at the Red Bull Arena.

RB Salzburg Starting XI

Philipp Kohn

Amar Dedic, Bernardo, Strahinja Pavlociv, Maximilian Wober

Lucas Gourna-Douath

Luka Sucic, Nicolas Seiwald, Maurits Kjaergaard

Junior Adamu, Noah Okafor

Substitutes: Nico Mantl (GK), Alexander Walke (GK), Ignace Van Der Brempt, Kamil Piatkowski, Samson Baidoo, Dijon Kameri, Andreas Ulmer, Roko Simic, Youba Diarra, Benjamin Sesko

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Chelsea Starting XI

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Conor Gallagher, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho

Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Substitutes: Marcus Bettinelli (GK), Edouard Mendy (GK), Armando Broja, Denis Zakaria, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Cesar Azpilicueta, Carney Chukwuemeka

