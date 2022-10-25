ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kansascitymag.com

Five unexpected things hidden in Kansas City’s massive caves

Above the surface, there are plenty of places to explore in Kansas City, but few know what lies below their feet—as deep as one hundred and sixty feet below, in fact. The limestone shelf that Kansas City sits on and the rivers and springs that flow here have built a network of limestone caves that have provided storage and businesses for generations. There’s a living city of activity just below our noses. Here are the five unique things you will find in the caves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Injuries reported after train ride derails at Silver Dollar City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A train ride atSilver Dollar City derailed Wednesday evening injuring several people. In a tweet, Silver Dollar City said the incident happened aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train. Six guests and one employee went to hospitals to be treated for injuries, according to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Halloween pirate ship finds new home in Raymore

RAYMORE, Mo. — A well-known Halloween pirate ship in Independence has set sail for new waters. For years the Gonzales family set up the ship to celebrate Halloween. In 2020, ship creator Keith Gonzales died from COVID-19. His family put up the ship last Halloween to honor him but they decided they couldn't do it anymore.
RAYMORE, MO
KMBC.com

Highs in the 60s will continue!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Highs in the 60s will continue!. Increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the low 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s with a cloudy sky Thursday. More sunshine Friday with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will increase Saturday into Sunday with a few showers possible Sunday and highs in the low 60s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Plan for biggest US airport solar energy farm expected to land soon at KCI

Big news about an unprecedented municipal solar farm investment at Kansas City International Airport that would make national headlines – and surprise and delight Kansas Citians – is expected in early 2023. Kansas City City Manager Brian Platt said that the city’s request for proposals for the construction...
KANSAS CITY, MO

