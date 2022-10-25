Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
one dead , three wounded in Missouri bridge collapsehellasKearney, MO
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
kansascitymag.com
Five unexpected things hidden in Kansas City’s massive caves
Above the surface, there are plenty of places to explore in Kansas City, but few know what lies below their feet—as deep as one hundred and sixty feet below, in fact. The limestone shelf that Kansas City sits on and the rivers and springs that flow here have built a network of limestone caves that have provided storage and businesses for generations. There’s a living city of activity just below our noses. Here are the five unique things you will find in the caves.
See Inside a Tiny Barn Cabin with Lake in the Middle of Missouri
Would you like to get away from it all without really having to travel that far? I found an option in the middle of Missouri. It's a unique structure that is part cabin, part barn and part tiny home and you really can stay in it. This unique "Cabin by...
KMBC.com
Injuries reported after train ride derails at Silver Dollar City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A train ride atSilver Dollar City derailed Wednesday evening injuring several people. In a tweet, Silver Dollar City said the incident happened aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train. Six guests and one employee went to hospitals to be treated for injuries, according to...
Paranormal investigation underway at historic Blue Springs house
The Blue Springs Historical Society is allowing Apex Paranormal to hold ghost tours and paranormal investigations inside the historic house.
Developers prepping vacant hotel near Arrowhead Stadium for 2026 World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is bringing excitement to Kansas City, but it may be speeding up projects, including a vacant hotel near Arrowhead Stadium.
KMBC.com
Halloween pirate ship finds new home in Raymore
RAYMORE, Mo. — A well-known Halloween pirate ship in Independence has set sail for new waters. For years the Gonzales family set up the ship to celebrate Halloween. In 2020, ship creator Keith Gonzales died from COVID-19. His family put up the ship last Halloween to honor him but they decided they couldn't do it anymore.
kcur.org
Maverick Kansas City mayor and Missouri legislator Charles Wheeler dies at 96
Charles B. Wheeler, a doctor and maverick mayor who presided over one of the biggest public building booms in Kansas City history, died at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Overland Park on Tuesday. He was 96. His death was confirmed by family members and friends. The cause of death could...
Missouri bridge collapse near Kansas City leaves worker dead, 2 others injured
One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in Missouri collapsed.
Meet the family carrying on 83-year-old legacy of selling tortillas in KC
Perez family carries on legacy of more than 80 years in business for Perez Food Products.
KMBC.com
Mulch fire near I-470 at the Missouri Organic Recycling facility has reignited
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A massive mulch fire that broke out at the Missouri Organic Recycling facility in Southwest Kansas City near I-470 has reignited. Smoke is again covering the roadway but has not yet caused authorities to close the highway. The flames started up again just a day...
KMBC.com
Former drivers preach caution with animals ahead of autopsy results for dead Amazon worker
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are still waiting for autopsy results in the death of an amazon delivery driver in Ray County. It happened Monday near Excelsior Springs. Investigators said Monday's incident happened when an Amazon driver went inside a fenced-in area and was attacked by dogs. Speaking with...
Popular North Kansas City BBQ restaurant to close
Smokin' Guns BBQ in North Kansas City will close in November 2022 when the restaurant's owners plan to retire.
AdWeek
Kansas City Station Adds Second Evening Meteorologist, Plans to Expand Weather Team
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KMBC meteorologist Neville Miller will be joining chief meteorologist Bryan Busby on the weekday newscasts beginning in November. The Kansas City ABC...
KMBC.com
Highs in the 60s will continue!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Highs in the 60s will continue!. Increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the low 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s with a cloudy sky Thursday. More sunshine Friday with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will increase Saturday into Sunday with a few showers possible Sunday and highs in the low 60s.
missouribusinessalert.com
Plan for biggest US airport solar energy farm expected to land soon at KCI
Big news about an unprecedented municipal solar farm investment at Kansas City International Airport that would make national headlines – and surprise and delight Kansas Citians – is expected in early 2023. Kansas City City Manager Brian Platt said that the city’s request for proposals for the construction...
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Ray County
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
1 dead, 3 more injured when bridge under construction collapses near Kearney
One person died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction east of Kearney collapsed.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Skeletal remains found near Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO Monday night
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, says skeletal remains were found near the 3000 block on Van Brunt Boulevard.
Driver delivering for Amazon found dead after suspected animal attack in Excelsior Springs
A driver working for Amazon was found dead from a suspected animal attack in Excelsior Springs, according to the Ray County Sheriff's Office.
