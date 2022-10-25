ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Looking for More Prime Day Discounts? You Can Still Save on This USB Hub.

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZyp8_0ilyzHbQ00

Entrepreneurs know there is no shortage of tools to help them run their businesses, but in the shift to remote work, you might have overlooked auditing your everyday carry. If you like working from coffee shops or libraries and spend workdays out and about, you never know when you might need access to different files on different devices .

Don't limit yourself to keeping files on the devices they're already on. With this special overstock deal, you can get a Mini 5-in-1 Type-C to USB Hub for an unbeatable price, allowing you to effortlessly move files around at high speeds.

Data transfer and charging has never been so easy. This heavy-duty cable is coated in 4.5mm of thick PVC materials and reinforced in the joints to make it durable and able to withstand heavy everyday use. On the inside, the galvanized thick wire core, aluminum alloy, and multi-layer shielding ensure fast, stable data transmission between a wide range of devices . It's compatible with all major USB devices and offers two PD fast charge ports that support 45-65W PD fast charging, a USB 3.0 port with up to 5gbps transfer rate, and two USB 2.0 ports with up to 480Mbps transfer rate.

The wide compatibility allows you to use this device with phones, tablets, laptops, cameras, and more devices — all without any drivers needed. As such, it's a perfect addition to an entrepreneur's everyday carry, allowing you to leverage all of your technology with ease no matter where you are.

If you miss Prime Day, no worries, you can still lock in this overstock deal on a Mini 5-in-1 Type-C to USB Hub . From October 24 to 31, it's available for 65 percent off $48 at just $16.99 — no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals on Electronics

The early Black Friday deals have started, and you can find some impressive savings right now on giftable items such as headphones, TVs, Bluetooth speakers, wireless routers, fitness trackers, laptops, and more. This year, the biggest savings on tech are expected to arrive on Thanksgiving, with some of the best prices of the year for TVs coming on Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find good deals now, too. And because many retailers have price-matching policies for the holidays, you might be able to shop now and get a partial refund later. Just check the retailer’s policies before you buy—and save those receipts.
Phone Arena

Hurry and get Samsung's 256 and 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 at their deepest discounts yet

Gone are the days when bargain hunters had to wait until after Thanksgiving to score the perfect Christmas gifts for their family and friends at the lowest possible prices, with Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung trying their best to help you beat the holiday rush by discounting all kinds of popular gadgets well ahead of time.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount

Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Gamespot

Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
The Verge

Samsung’s 32-inch M8 4K smart monitor with built-in streaming apps is $170 off

It’s a pretty good day for deals on Samsung displays (and other deals, too). Starting off, the Samsung 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor is on sale for $529.99 in white at Amazon and Best Buy or in any of its four airy colors direct from Samsung. This $170 discount is around the best price you can get for this unique monitor. It may not be the outright best at any one thing, but its 4K resolution and long list of features make it a convenient display for combining work and play on one screen. It’s kind of ideal for apartment living, where you may not have the room for a big TV and a monitor, especially if you work remotely and find yourself using your laptop for everything from Slack to Netflix.
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $1500, Get a Samsung The Frame 55″ QLED 4K Smart TV for $997.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Samsung The Frame 55″ QLED 4K Smart TV doubles as a work of art when not in use, and you can get one for $997.99 shipped, today only, originally $1,497.99. Aside from Mona Lisa, the updated Art Store now provides subscribers with access to more than 1,400 pieces of art from renowned institutions, along with the ability to browse, buy and display NFT’s through its simple platform. Product page.
Digital Trends

Best Buy Black Friday: Get this HP gaming laptop for just $480

Gamers no longer have to wait for this year’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals, as Best Buy’s Black Friday Deals event already brings bargain prices, such as $480 for the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop. Not only will you be saving $320 on the gaming laptop’s original price of $800 if you purchase it now from the Best Buy Black Friday sale, but you’ll also avoid the shopping rush that builds up as the holiday season draws closer. These reasons should be more than enough for you to add the HP Victus 15 to your cart and check out immediately.
Digital Trends

Perfect for work, this Dell laptop is $1,200 off (seriously)

Dell laptop deals pop up regularly but how often do you see a deal that will save you $1,200 off the usual price? Not often. If you’re looking for a great system for working from home while still being able to take it to the office with you, you need the Dell Vostro 7620. Normally priced at $2,499, it’s currently $1,200 off meaning it’s down to just $1,299 for a limited time only. All Dell deals only run for a short period of time so if you’re keen to save big, it makes sense to hit the buy button now. Here’s a quick look at why it’s worth your time.
notebookcheck.net

One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023

On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
ETOnline.com

Samsung's Week-Long Sale Offers Epic Black Friday Deals on TVs, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Appliances, and More

Black Friday is a month away, but you can already score great deals on electronics and appliances without having the hassle of mall crowds right now during Samsung Week. Now through November 1, Samsung is celebrating its 53rd anniversary with deep discounts on its innovative televisions, smartphones, tablets, and appliances. Ahead of Black Friday, Samsung's week-long sale event is offering epic deals on its hottest products.
Engadget

Jabra's Elite 3 earbuds are back on sale for $50

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The market for...
TechRadar

Monolith’s huge 100W desktop speakers want to knock you off your office chair

I don’t often get excited about Bluetooth desktop speakers, but when I do, they’re monolithic. If you're reading this on your laptop (even one of the best laptops) or tablet, take a quick glance at the little grilles either side of your keyboard – or on the edge of the screen, firing outwards from your handheld device.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

70K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy