WWE announces Europe house show dates for spring 2023

Good news for anyone in several European countries that isn’t getting a chance to see WWE live over the next week: You’ll get another chance in just a few months.

WWE announced today that it is returning to Europe for a short house show tour in April 2023. The dates and venues are as follows:

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

Thursday, April 27, 2023 — AO Arena, Manchester, UK

Friday, April 28, 2023 — SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Saturday, April 29, 2023 — Accor Arena, Paris, France

As shown in the image above, WWE is using Matt Riddle , Bayley , Seth Rollins , Bianca Belair , Finn Balor and Kevin Owens as the selection of talent to promote these shows. It’s worth noting, however, that with these WWE Live shows taking place just a few weeks after WrestleMania, the caveat that a lot can change between now and then is even more applicable.

Tickets are set for pre-sales for the UK and Northern Ireland dates on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. BST, and for the Paris show on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. CEST. General sales begin Friday, Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. BST for the UK and Northern Ireland events and 10 a.m. CEST for Paris.

WWE is on its way to Europe for house shows later this week ahead of its trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Nov. 5. That round of events begins in Scotland on Saturday, Oct. 30, then heads to Germany for a pair of shows before ending in Switzerland on Nov. 2.

It will also be worth watching to see if WWE has plans for another premium live event in Europe after holding Clash at the Castle in Wales earlier this year. This week, the company announced that Elimination Chamber will he held in Montreal next year, marking the first time an event of that size will be held in Canada since 2019.

