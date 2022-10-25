ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE announces Europe house show dates for spring 2023

By Wrestling Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJ4IF_0ilyzD4W00

Good news for anyone in several European countries that isn’t getting a chance to see WWE live over the next week: You’ll get another chance in just a few months.

WWE announced today that it is returning to Europe for a short house show tour in April 2023. The dates and venues are as follows:

  • Wednesday, April 26, 2023 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK
  • Thursday, April 27, 2023 — AO Arena, Manchester, UK
  • Friday, April 28, 2023 — SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland
  • Saturday, April 29, 2023 — Accor Arena, Paris, France

As shown in the image above, WWE is using Matt Riddle , Bayley , Seth Rollins , Bianca Belair , Finn Balor and Kevin Owens as the selection of talent to promote these shows. It’s worth noting, however, that with these WWE Live shows taking place just a few weeks after WrestleMania, the caveat that a lot can change between now and then is even more applicable.

Tickets are set for pre-sales for the UK and Northern Ireland dates on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. BST, and for the Paris show on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. CEST. General sales begin Friday, Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. BST for the UK and Northern Ireland events and 10 a.m. CEST for Paris.

WWE is on its way to Europe for house shows later this week ahead of its trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Nov. 5. That round of events begins in Scotland on Saturday, Oct. 30, then heads to Germany for a pair of shows before ending in Switzerland on Nov. 2.

It will also be worth watching to see if WWE has plans for another premium live event in Europe after holding Clash at the Castle in Wales earlier this year. This week, the company announced that Elimination Chamber will he held in Montreal next year, marking the first time an event of that size will be held in Canada since 2019.

More WWE!

Bray Wyatt as SmackDown's top face makes all the sense in the world

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Stars We've Lost In 2022

One of the toughest parts about following pro wrestling is taking account of the wrestlers lost on a year-to-year basis. As post-career wellness continues to improve for modern wrestlers, it never gets any easier saying goodbye to the brave and talented men and women who entertain the masses on a weekly basis.
wrestletalk.com

Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV

Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
wrestlinginc.com

The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming

The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
wrestlingrumors.net

Sami Zayn Possibly In Line For Huge WWE Push

That would be a way to go. There are all kinds of stars in WWE but Roman Reigns is far ahead of just about everyone else. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for over two years and there is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon. After dominating for so long, it is going to take someone special to take the title from him. Now we know who might be one of his next challengers.
ComicBook

WWE's Karl Anderson Responds to NJPW's Ultimatum

Karl Anderson recently made his return to WWE alongside tag team partner Luke Gallows. The two men, collectively known as the Good Brothers, aligned themselves with AJ Styles in his fight against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. A clash between these two trios is set to go down on November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which happens to be a busy day in the world of professional wrestling. Thousands of miles east will be NJPW Battle Autumn in Japan, an event that Anderson himself is currently booked for. As the current NEVER Openweight Champion, Anderson is booked to defend his title against Hikuleo at said show in just over a week.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Hell In A Cell Event Considered “Completely Dead”

The WWE Hell in a Cell event has been around since 2009, but it looks to be done for now under Triple H. Triple H is reportedly making changes to the WWE premium live event schedule starting in 2023, as he has already removed the Day 1 show. On Wednesday,...
PWMania

Backstage News on WWE Returning to Saudi Arabia in 2023

According to reports, WWE has changed the date of their first event in 2023 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Following WWE Crown Jewel on November 5, WWE was set to return to Saudi Arabia for the first event of the following year in February 2023. However, according to reports, the February 2023 date has been pushed to May 2023.
Yardbarker

WWE’s original idea behind Sami Zayn’s alliance with The Bloodline

Many fans would say the best ongoing WWE storyline is Sami Zayn’s alliance with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos) on Friday Night SmackDown. There has been tension between Jey Uso and the ‘Honorary Uce.’ Zayn’s position in the Bloodline started this May when Reigns declared him an Honorary Uce.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Dynamic Between Karl Anderson, NJPW, And WWE

Many WWE fans were pleasantly surprised to see the recent return of AJ Styles' good brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, several weeks back on "WWE Raw," who made their comebacks after spending two years outside of WWE, wrestling for Impact, AEW, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. However, with the return came controversy, as Anderson currently holds NJPW's NEVER Openweight Championship, and is scheduled to defend it against Hikuleo at NJPW's Battle Autumn event in Osaka, Japan, on November 5. That happens to be the same day as WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Anderson been scheduled to team with Styles and Gallows to take on The Judgment Day.
wrestlinginc.com

Mysterious Vignette On WWE NXT Hints At Big Debut

It appears "WWE NXT" will soon be invaded by Scrypts, the possible name of a new Superstar or faction. On this week's show, a mysterious vignette aired where an altered voice left a voicemail on the answering machine at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The mysterious person, who referred to themselves as "Scrypts," threatened to "rip all of NXT apart" during the message.
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

Surprise Return With Big Character Change In Monday Night Raw Main Event

Welcome back. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE in recent months and several of them have involved the wrestlers themselves. This has included wrestlers reverting to characters and personae they have used before, often in NXT. These changes have opened several new doors and now we saw another one at the end of Monday Night Raw, with quite the change.
theScore

Watch: Spurs' UCL progress on hold after Kane's 95th-minute goal ruled offside

Harry Kane thought he had fired Tottenham Hotspur into the Champions League round of 16. The video assistant referee had other ideas. Tottenham's wild celebrations quickly turned to protests when the official ruled Kane's 95th-minute goal offside Wednesday against Sporting CP. The decision forced the hosts to settle for a 1-1 draw with their Portuguese counterparts and leaves every team in Group D with a chance of progressing to the knockout round next week.
The Guardian

Richard Harris archive donated to Cork University

Richard Harris blazed through life as an actor, singer, boozer and womaniser but few knew he was also a hoarder. Poems, photos, letters, script notes, artefacts, documents, rugby plaques, his wedding guest list – he kept it all. After his death in 2002, the trove spanning 50 years of cinema and theatre gathered dust in a lock-up in Oxford, known only to his family.
AFP

Stocks mostly up as Sunak poised to become new British PM

European and US stocks rose Monday as markets reacted to the news that former finance minister Rishi Sunak was to become Britain's new prime minister. His last rival for leadership of the ruling Conservative party, Penny Mordaunt, dropped out of the race on Monday, clearing the way for Sunak to become prime minister.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy