When are Rudolph and Frosty on TV? See the CBS holiday schedule

BOSTON - Ready to get in the holiday spirit? CBS has released its end-of-the-year schedule for festive specials and original movies that the whole family can enjoy.

There's classics like "Frosty The Snowman" (Nov. 25, 8 p.m.) and "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" (Nov. 29, 8 p.m.) plus new offerings like "Reindeer In Here," "Fit For Christmas" and a concert celebrating the music of Paul Simon.

Check out the full schedule that will air on WBZ-TV below. Many programs will also be available to stream on Paramount+ .

Friday, November 11, 2022

The Greatest #AtHome Videos

8 p.m.

*****

Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

9 a.m.

*****

Friday, November 25, 2022

Frosty The Snowman

8 p.m.

Frosty Returns

8:30 p.m.

A Christmas Proposal

9 p.m.

*****

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Robbie The Reindeer

8 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus

9 p.m.

*****

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8 p.m.

Reindeer In Here

9 p.m.

*****

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Fit For Christmas

8:30 p.m.

*****

Sunday, December 11, 2022

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years

8 p.m.

Must Love Christmas

9 p.m.

*****

Thursday, December 15, 2022

A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode Of "Ghosts'

8 p.m.

*****

Friday, December 16, 2022

The Greatest #AtHome Videos

8 p.m.

Sunday, December 18, 2022

When Christmas Was Young

8:30 p.m.

*****

Friday, December 23, 2022

The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove

8 p.m.

Christmas Takes Flight

9 p.m.

*****

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute To The Songs Of Paul Simon

8 p.m.

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman

10 p.m.

*****

Saturday, December 31, 2022

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

8 p.m.

*****