ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

When are Rudolph and Frosty on TV? See the CBS holiday schedule

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzFyX_0ilyya4U00

CBS releases schedule of holiday TV specials, Christmas classics 00:31

BOSTON - Ready to get in the holiday spirit? CBS has released its end-of-the-year schedule for festive specials and original movies that the whole family can enjoy.

There's classics like "Frosty The Snowman" (Nov. 25, 8 p.m.) and "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" (Nov. 29, 8 p.m.) plus new offerings like "Reindeer In Here," "Fit For Christmas" and a concert celebrating the music of Paul Simon.

Check out the full schedule that will air on WBZ-TV below. Many programs will also be available to stream on Paramount+ .

Friday, November 11, 2022

The Greatest #AtHome Videos
8 p.m.

*****

Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
9 a.m.

*****

Friday, November 25, 2022

Frosty The Snowman
8 p.m.

Frosty Returns
8:30 p.m.

A Christmas Proposal
9 p.m.

*****

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Robbie The Reindeer
8 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus
9 p.m.

*****

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.

Reindeer In Here
9 p.m.

*****

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Fit For Christmas
8:30 p.m.

*****

Sunday, December 11, 2022

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
8 p.m.

Must Love Christmas
9 p.m.

*****

Thursday, December 15, 2022

A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode Of "Ghosts'
8 p.m.

*****

Friday, December 16, 2022

The Greatest #AtHome Videos
8 p.m.

Sunday, December 18, 2022

When Christmas Was Young
8:30 p.m.

*****

Friday, December 23, 2022

The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove
8 p.m.

Christmas Takes Flight
9 p.m.

*****

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute To The Songs Of Paul Simon
8 p.m.

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman
10 p.m.

*****

Saturday, December 31, 2022

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
8 p.m.

*****

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

'Frosty the Snowman' TV Airdate Revealed

Christmas lovers rejoice, Frosty the Snowman will kick off the holiday season next month when it airs on CBS. The network just announced that Frosty the Snowman will air on Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Those hoping to catch the special on broadcast TV will have their best shot here.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen

American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
FanSided

Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
People

Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together

The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer.  Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
FanSided

Why did Halstead leave in Chicago PD?

We knew Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving Chicago PD during the 10th season. How did it happen? Why did Halstead leave Intelligence?. We knew it would happen, but we didn’t know how. Would Chicago PD kill Halstead off, or would he choose to leave the team? It was hard to see why Halstead would decide to quit his job and his wife, so it seemed like death was the only option.
CHICAGO, IL
E! News

Mariah Carey Twins With "Diva" Daughter Monroe in Sweet Photos

Mariah Carey proved her daughter Monroe is following in her fabulous footsteps, sharing adorable pics of the two twinning on Instagram on Oct. 23. In one photo, captioned, "Roe Roe Diva!…And Mimi," the mother-daughter duo are dressed in similar black skirted ensembles, with Mariah in sky-high bejeweled stiletto sandals and Monroe in knee-high socks and Converse sneakers. Both sport braided curly hairstyles and mile-wide smiles.
KTBS

Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy