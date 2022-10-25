ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway

An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
OXFORD, CT
Maya Devi

The Dog Who Inherited 100 Million Dollars, Has 500 Million Dollars Now

A dog has inherited a fortune of $100 million from his grandfather, who got it from his owner. Gunther IV, a German shepherd, inherited all his money from his grandfather, Gunther III. Gunther III was given $80 million by his late owner the German Countess Karlotta Liebenstein, who was part of the German Royal family. Since Countess Liebenstein didn’t have any children or close relatives, she was very close with Gunther III.
pethelpful.com

Shelter Dog's Adorable Adoption Photos Will Make Anyone Fall in Love

There are oh-so-many loving shelter dogs waiting for homes across the country, but it's not always easy to find the pup who's right for you. Luckily, talented rescue staff and volunteers help the pets put their best paws forward with pictures, videos, and detailed biographies to help each individual stand out. It's a lot of work, but it makes a difference!
PASCO, WA
ohmymag.co.uk

Heartbreak as these unwanted old dogs were dumped in the shelter (VIDEO)

A moving video showing how two old rescue dogs, Jack and Maisie, found their forever home after a long wait in the shelter, has been shared online and immediately melted people’s hearts. Golden oldies. When Jack and Maisie were 14, they were heartlessly dumped at a rescue centre. This...
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - October 27, 2022

Toots is looking for a home without young children because they make her nervous and she is not a fan. She's been around an 8–10-year old's and has been fine. So older kids may be ok if they respect her boundaries. She is good with small dogs and indifferent...
Newsweek

Cat Flap Traps Golden Retriever Puppy in Hilarious Clip: 'One Leg In'

All animals bring moments of joy into our lives, but many would argue that puppies top the list. Whether naughty, sleepy or just simply being a puppy, they can be a constant source of entertainment, and Mac the golden retriever puppy is no exception. In the TikTok video posted by...
petpress.net

7 Best Dogs for Agility That Make Great Pets

Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries. And it’s no wonder why – they’re loyal, loving, and make great companions. But did you know that some dogs are also incredibly agile?. That’s right, there are certain breeds of dogs that are...
animalwellnessmagazine.com

Best Online Dog Training Courses: Taught by Pet Experts

Are you looking for the best online dog training courses? Do you wish you had a beautiful and thriving relationship with your dog? If so, you should think about choosing the best online dog training course to help your pet understand what behaviors are acceptable. It can be efficient and quick!

Comments / 0

Community Policy