4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Drag queen story hour for 1st graders at Philadelphia public school outrages parents
A Philadelphia parent expressed concern after receiving word that a first-grade class soon would be participating in a drag queen story hour, sparking a debate.
roi-nj.com
TCNJ to offer Master of Public Policy degree, starting in fall 2023
Playing off its proximity to the New Jersey State House and numerous state agencies and policy organizations in the Trenton-Ewing area, The College of New Jersey announced Tuesday that it will begin offering a master’s degree in public policy, starting in the fall of 2023. The 36-credit program, which...
Burlington Lights Doing Halloween Light Show Again in Burlington, NJ
I'm so happy to see on Facebook that the family behind the very popular holiday light show, Burlington Lights, is doing a Halloween Light Show once again for 2022. I believe this will be their 4th or 5th time doing the Halloween lights. I know they took last year off for a family commitment, but, are back to it this year. Yay.
roi-nj.com
Brookdale Community College, Luminace unveil solar canopies on Lincroft and Wall campuses
Brookdale Community College recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the installation of parking lot solar canopies on its Lincroft and Wall campuses. This clean energy project will help lower its electric bill, reduce its carbon footprint and counter rising electricity costs, all at a savings to Monmouth County. “Having...
muralarts.org
Late Tireless Community Leader, Flossie Reddick, has Mural Dedicated to Her Memory
The first line in Flossie Reddick’s obituary says it all. She was “a woman who gave her life to helping others.” Reddick died in the early 1980s at age 84, but she was remembered and honored in September when Kaia Hagopian’s bright and beautiful Wild Medicine: Mugwort, Mullein, and Mallow was unveiled and dedicated to her memory.
Haunted History: Betsy Ross House highlights the gruesome realities of living in 18th century
This Halloween, the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia is holding candle-lit tours that highlight the gruesome realities of living in the 18th century.
Chesco Dad Missing For 2 Weeks, Family Says
A Chester County dad has been missing for nearly two weeks, and loved ones are asking members of the public for help. Jason Woods, 42, of Downington, was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 12, family members said in Facebook posts. Woods is described as 5-foot-9 weighing about 160 pounds. He...
Daily Princetonian
‘A bubbly ball of energy beyond belief’: Forbes’ Brenda O’Hara reflects on 16 years at Princeton
It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes several thousand employees to educate and care for Princeton undergraduate students. Brenda “Bee” Loretta O’Hara, known around Forbes College for enthusiastically greeting students as they enter the dining hall, is one such employee. Since she arrived at Princeton in 2006, Brenda has worked at Frist Campus Center, Whitman College, and Forbes College.
When to Trick-or-Treat in Atlantic County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Atlantic County. From Absecon to Weymouth and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like for...
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
roi-nj.com
Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall
Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
CBS News
Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. What: Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing...
phillyvoice.com
A spike in respiratory illnesses is filling children's hospitals in Philly
Cold season is in full swing, and Philadelphia children's hospitals already are bearing the brunt. Mirroring a nationwide trend, the city is experiencing a surge in respiratory illnesses among children, including respiratory syncytial virus. Though RSV tends to induce cold-like symptoms in adults and older kids, it can cause more serious illness, like bronchiolitis or pneumonia, in infants under 12 months of age.
Popular Galloway, NJ Bar Cancels Halloween Party, with Good Reason
If you were planning on attending a Halloween party at JD's Pub & Grille in Galloway, NJ, you'll have to rethink your costume. Some things are just more important than others, and this is one cancellation I fully support. JD's Pub in Galloway is scrapping its Halloween party plans this...
roi-nj.com
How Stockton has become leader in esports — in competition and classroom
Stockton University Chief Information Officer Scott Huston said the school has seen firsthand how quickly interest in esports has grown on campus. Consider the numbers: In 2019, the university’s esports team had just 12 students. Today, it has nearly 800. The growth is playing off on the proverbial field:...
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Dajanel Colon
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old from Parkside. Dajanel Colon was reported missing today from her home on the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue. She is described as a black female, 6’1”, 260 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gold braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and is known to frequent the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue and the 2800 block of Congress Road.
roi-nj.com
Cooper University Health Care earns distinction for commitment to well-being of health care workers
Cooper University Health Care is one of only 28 health systems nationwide to earn the 2022 American Medical Association Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition. The AMA distinction is granted only to those organizations that demonstrate a commitment to preserving the well-being of clinical care team members by engaging in proven efforts to combat work-related stress and burnout.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
camdencounty.com
$151 Million Investment Made in Camden County
(Lindenwold, NJ) – Yesterday, the Board of Commissioners joined the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and local elected officials to announce the Route 70 corridor improvement project that will relieve congestion and improve motor vehicle and pedestrian safety in Camden County. “This project is key to increasing the...
roi-nj.com
Coughlin touts support for manufacturing at Middlesex roundtable
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin offered strong support for manufacturing in the state during a roundtable with sector leaders Wednesday in Sayreville. “Good-paying middle-class jobs that empower people to take pride in their work and to stay engaged in their communities are important,” Coughlin (D-Woodbridge) said. “Manufacturers have long provided those kinds of jobs in places like South Amboy, where I grew up seeing firsthand their positive impact on families.”
