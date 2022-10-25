ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

roi-nj.com

TCNJ to offer Master of Public Policy degree, starting in fall 2023

Playing off its proximity to the New Jersey State House and numerous state agencies and policy organizations in the Trenton-Ewing area, The College of New Jersey announced Tuesday that it will begin offering a master’s degree in public policy, starting in the fall of 2023. The 36-credit program, which...
Daily Voice

Chesco Dad Missing For 2 Weeks, Family Says

A Chester County dad has been missing for nearly two weeks, and loved ones are asking members of the public for help. Jason Woods, 42, of Downington, was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 12, family members said in Facebook posts. Woods is described as 5-foot-9 weighing about 160 pounds. He...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Princetonian

‘A bubbly ball of energy beyond belief’: Forbes’ Brenda O’Hara reflects on 16 years at Princeton

It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes several thousand employees to educate and care for Princeton undergraduate students. Brenda “Bee” Loretta O’Hara, known around Forbes College for enthusiastically greeting students as they enter the dining hall, is one such employee. Since she arrived at Princeton in 2006, Brenda has worked at Frist Campus Center, Whitman College, and Forbes College.
PRINCETON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall

Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
CBS News

Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. What: Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

A spike in respiratory illnesses is filling children's hospitals in Philly

Cold season is in full swing, and Philadelphia children's hospitals already are bearing the brunt. Mirroring a nationwide trend, the city is experiencing a surge in respiratory illnesses among children, including respiratory syncytial virus. Though RSV tends to induce cold-like symptoms in adults and older kids, it can cause more serious illness, like bronchiolitis or pneumonia, in infants under 12 months of age.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

How Stockton has become leader in esports — in competition and classroom

Stockton University Chief Information Officer Scott Huston said the school has seen firsthand how quickly interest in esports has grown on campus. Consider the numbers: In 2019, the university’s esports team had just 12 students. Today, it has nearly 800. The growth is playing off on the proverbial field:...
STOCKTON, NJ
camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Dajanel Colon

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old from Parkside. Dajanel Colon was reported missing today from her home on the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue. She is described as a black female, 6’1”, 260 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gold braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and is known to frequent the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue and the 2800 block of Congress Road.
CAMDEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Cooper University Health Care earns distinction for commitment to well-being of health care workers

Cooper University Health Care is one of only 28 health systems nationwide to earn the 2022 American Medical Association Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition. The AMA distinction is granted only to those organizations that demonstrate a commitment to preserving the well-being of clinical care team members by engaging in proven efforts to combat work-related stress and burnout.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
camdencounty.com

$151 Million Investment Made in Camden County

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Yesterday, the Board of Commissioners joined the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and local elected officials to announce the Route 70 corridor improvement project that will relieve congestion and improve motor vehicle and pedestrian safety in Camden County. “This project is key to increasing the...
CAMDEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Coughlin touts support for manufacturing at Middlesex roundtable

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin offered strong support for manufacturing in the state during a roundtable with sector leaders Wednesday in Sayreville. “Good-paying middle-class jobs that empower people to take pride in their work and to stay engaged in their communities are important,” Coughlin (D-Woodbridge) said. “Manufacturers have long provided those kinds of jobs in places like South Amboy, where I grew up seeing firsthand their positive impact on families.”
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ

