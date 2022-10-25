Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour
Flatrock, a grand prix style motorsports club is coming to Cumberland County, potentially bringing in racers from around the world. The Mountain Mile offers shopping, dining and entertainment in Pigeon Forge. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dozens of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are just the beginning of this new development.
993thex.com
Morristown-based candy company to open location at Johnson City Mall
A Morristown-based candy company announced on Tuesday it will soon open a new location in the Mall at Johnson City. Sweeter Than Sweet Candy Company says over social media it plans to open the site in November. Sweeter than Sweet is a candy store that offers seasonal favorites, specialty sodas,...
1450wlaf.com
Throwback Thursday remembers the Byrd home
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On this Throwback Thursday, WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares a rare photo of the Byrd home. This home sat along the four lane between Elkins Road and the cemetery. The Odevah Byrd family lived in this home until it burned in the summer of 1979....
wvlt.tv
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
Some people in East Tennessee take decorating for Halloween very seriously
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Halloween is right around the corner, and some people in East Tennessee are taking the holiday seriously with festive decorations. While driving through some neighborhoods, you may notice witches hanging from trees or skeletons sitting on a front porch. A national poll of homeowners shows more...
1783 Eatery opening soon in Seymour
A Sevierville enterprise will celebrate 35 years of country cooking by opening a new restaurant in Seymour.
Applewood parent company to open new restaurant off Chapman Highway in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to Seymour soon to fill the spot Chapmans Restaurant left behind on Chapman Highway. Stokely Hospitality Enterprises, the Sevierville company that owns the Applewood Grill Restaurant and Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant, announced it had bought the old Chapmans Restaurant in Seymour. It...
Golden Retriever rescued from Turkey makes a name for himself in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Guinness the Golden Retriever is a regular visitor to the healthcare facilities across the Knoxville area. He's a celebrity among doctors, nurses, and reception staff. But, most importantly, he's valued by the patients he visits. The person that helped Guinness' fame reach a pinnacle is his...
wvlt.tv
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
1450wlaf.com
Sarah D. Fredericks, age 97, of the Fairview Community of Whitley County
Sarah D. Fredericks, age 97, of the Fairview Community of Whitley County, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022, at the Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, October 27,2022, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral...
1450wlaf.com
Sheriff Barton to hold Crime Watch meeting at Cherry Bottom
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton will conduct a Crime Watch meeting on Thursday, November 3, at Cherry Bottom Baptist Church in Caryville beginning at 6:00 pm. This meeting will be held for neighborhoods surrounding the church. The Crime Watch program will provide an...
1450wlaf.com
See the one man volleyball team tonight at 7:00 at JMS; admission is free
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Bob Holmes is a one man volleyball team. It’s Holmes all by himself taking on a full team on the other side of the net; literally a one man volleyball team. He’s been touring Campbell County schools this week with his one man act all the while encouraging students with his inspiring message during rallies lasting about an hour.
WATE
‘Good ending to a rough night’: Cumberland County farmer escapes burning truck
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cumberland County farmer is calling himself blessed after escaping death Monday night. His truck burst into flames while hauling 17 bales of hay along Highway 68. “It was quite dark and my truck seemed like it was smoking,” said Roger Hartle, owner of...
Firefighters respond to fire at Crossville flooring company
Firefighters are working on a fire at Crossville Hardwoods.
Construction starts on a new motorsports park in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — County and business leaders gathered off Westel Road in Cumberland County on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony, kicking off the construction of a new motorsports park in the area. According to a press release, the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Entertainment Destination will be located on...
Crews working to contain Cumberland County wildfire
Crews are working to put out a wildfire that has covered nearly 150 acres in Cumberland County.
crossvillenews1st.com
ALMOST 1000 PEOPLE SEEK ADDICTION RECOVERY IN KNOXVILLE NOW THAT NEW CENTER AVAILABLE JUST ONE MONTH AGO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Hundreds of people are pouring into a new addiction recovery center in Knoxville. The Gateway is a recovery community center. It opened in Knoxville a month ago with the goal of helping people recover from drug addictions. So far, people are taking advantage of its services.
Cars and Coffee event returns, bringing hundreds of enthusiasts to West Town Mall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Malls are usually packed Sunday morning, as crowds fill the stores searching for deals over the weekend. But on Oct. 23, West Town Mall was especially packed when hundreds of car enthusiasts flocked to the parking lot for the return of Cars and Coffee. The regular...
Wildfire in Campbell County has been contained
Tennessee Department of Agriculture reported the wildfire that covered nearly 150 acres in Campbell County has now been contained.
Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersby, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
