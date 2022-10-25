ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Related
wvlt.tv

Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour

Flatrock, a grand prix style motorsports club is coming to Cumberland County, potentially bringing in racers from around the world. The Mountain Mile offers shopping, dining and entertainment in Pigeon Forge. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dozens of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are just the beginning of this new development.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Throwback Thursday remembers the Byrd home

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On this Throwback Thursday, WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares a rare photo of the Byrd home. This home sat along the four lane between Elkins Road and the cemetery. The Odevah Byrd family lived in this home until it burned in the summer of 1979....
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County

WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
1450wlaf.com

Sarah D. Fredericks, age 97, of the Fairview Community of Whitley County

Sarah D. Fredericks, age 97, of the Fairview Community of Whitley County, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022, at the Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, October 27,2022, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
1450wlaf.com

Sheriff Barton to hold Crime Watch meeting at Cherry Bottom

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton will conduct a Crime Watch meeting on Thursday, November 3, at Cherry Bottom Baptist Church in Caryville beginning at 6:00 pm. This meeting will be held for neighborhoods surrounding the church. The Crime Watch program will provide an...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

See the one man volleyball team tonight at 7:00 at JMS; admission is free

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Bob Holmes is a one man volleyball team. It’s Holmes all by himself taking on a full team on the other side of the net; literally a one man volleyball team. He’s been touring Campbell County schools this week with his one man act all the while encouraging students with his inspiring message during rallies lasting about an hour.
JACKSBORO, TN
WHNT News 19

Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersby, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
GATLINBURG, TN

