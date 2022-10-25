Eight of the 11 members of LIV Golf who originally sued the PGA Tour have since dropped out of the lawsuit, but Bryson DeChambeau is one of the three who remain. DeChambeau told ESPN he's keeping his name on the lawsuit after the PGA declined to pay him $1.75 million worth of bonus money -- but said it's "not about the money, it's about the principle" behind it.

