Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Report: Bryson DeChambeau to stick with lawsuit vs. PGA, cites ‘principle’
Eight of the 11 members of LIV Golf who originally sued the PGA Tour have since dropped out of the lawsuit, but Bryson DeChambeau is one of the three who remain. DeChambeau told ESPN he's keeping his name on the lawsuit after the PGA declined to pay him $1.75 million worth of bonus money -- but said it's "not about the money, it's about the principle" behind it.
Phil Mickelson among LIV golfers reacting to Rory McIlroy's comments on the PGA Tour, Ryder Cup ahead of finale in Miami
Phil Mickelson didn’t want to “detract from what’s happening this week” at LIV Golf’s Team Championship in Miami at Trump National Doral, but a recent Rory McIlroy interview with the Guardian was too juicy to avoid. At a press conference ahead of the upstart circuit’s...
Mickelson compliments McIlroy as rhetoric seems to simmer
DORAL, Fla. — (AP) — The back-and-forth between Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy continued Wednesday, with the rhetoric tuned down considerably from some past verbal jousting involving PGA Tour players and those who left for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Mickelson complimented McIlroy for his win last week, those remarks...
Golf Digest
Poulter, Mickelson offer different levels of bite when responding to Rory McIlroy’s LIV pushback
DORAL, Fla. — The atmosphere was mostly light-hearted as LIV Golf team captains and players gathered in a ballroom on Wednesday at Trump National Doral. The famed Miami-area club, owned by former President Donald Trump and once host of a regular PGA Tour stop won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, holds the finale for LIV’s inaugural 2022 season.
PGA Tour, USGA, PGA of America and Augusta National Golf Club under investigation in an antitrust probe by the US Department of Justice... as the battle with LIV rages on
The Department of Justice's antitrust investigation into American professional golf reportedly includes the United States Golf Association, the PGA Tour, the PGA of America, and the Augusta National Golf Club. Reports from the Wall Street Journal say the investigation has a broader scope than previously thought, with the DOJ looking...
Golf Channel
LIV Golf earns legal win vs. PGA Tour regarding communications
It was a legal victory for LIV Golf and its attorneys this week in U.S. District Court, with a California judge giving the plaintiffs in the antitrust case against the PGA Tour more flexibility and breadth in the discovery process. Judge Susan van Keulen agreed with the LIV legal team...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy’s hot (food) take, Lydia Ko’s strategic new move and a PGA Tour Champions blooper for the ages
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are hailing the new No. 1. No, not Rory McIlroy, but Greg Snedeker, who defeated yours truly in the championship match of the season-long Golf Digest Match Play Championship. And this producer and Grind collaborator did it at historic Winged Foot to boot:
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy says PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf war is doing 'irreparable' damage to the sport
The best golfer in the world, Rory McIlroy, says that the ongoing battle between the PGA Tour and new competitor LIV Golf is pushing the sport in a direction that will permanently fracture it. The golf world has been dominated by the war between the PGA and LIV. The tour...
Brooks Koepka gave Phil Mickelson a jab at LIV Golf presser, but Lefty responded with a 'green jacket' uppercut
MIAMI — Phil Mickelson was looking for a rematch. Brooks Koepka decided to pass. LIV Golf arrived Wednesday at Trump National Doral to kick off the week with a team selection news conference that turned into a roast. The format has the top four teams (Aces, Crushers, Fireballs, Stinger)...
Lucas Glover returns to Port Royal GC for Butterfield Bermuda Championship 13 years after proclaiming of signature hole, 'Man, I've never been more nervous on a shot'
What a long, strange trip it has been for Lucas Glover. Winning the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black has become the signature victory of four PGA Tour titles since turning pro out of Clemson in 2001. Among the spoils at the time for Glover was a berth in the Grand Slam of Golf at Port Royal Golf Course on the western tip of Bermuda.
Comments / 0