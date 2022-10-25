Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Doctor Who: All the Doctors That Appeared In the Power of the Doctor
The Doctor Who Centenary Special, "The Power of the Doctor," Jodie Whittaker's final episode starring as the Thirteenth Doctor, has aired on the BBC and will debut on Sunday night in the United States [SPOILERS follow]. In addition to Whittaker's regeneration, which had an unexpected outcome, the episode included appearances by several former Doctor Who stars who aided the Doctor in her moment of crisis. Whittaker previously said that the 90-minute special would be one longtime Doctor Who fans can appreciate -- "It's one for the Whovians," she told Empire Magazine. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive" -- these Doctor Who returns (on top of several returning companions and the Master, Daleks, and Cybermen all threatening the Doctor in a single episode for the first time in modern Doctor Who history) seems to have been what she was referring to.
ABC News
Disney+ to become new global home for 'Doctor Who' outside UK
Disney Branded Television and the BBC are joining forces to bring the beloved British sci-fi show "Doctor Who" to a global audience. The companies announces Tuesday that Disney+ would become the new home for "Doctor Who" outside the U.K., where it will still exclusively air on the BBC, for new seasons of the show beginning in 2023.
Doctor Who reveals new ‘remastered’ logo and fans are divided on its appeal: ‘Very old school’
Ahead of the forthcoming season of BBC’s Doctor Who, the series has revealed its “new logo for a new era”.The 60th anniversary – which will to return in 2023 on the BBC in the UK and Disney Plus worldwide – will star Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor, replacing Jodie Whittaker, who left the show on Sunday (23 October) and David Tennant, who has returned to the role for three episodes,On Tuesday (25 October), the BBC shared its remastered logo of the popular British sci-fi programme, and the result has received mixed reactions. Numerous fans loved the...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Next Doctor Who seasons exclusive to Disney Plus in the U.S. and beyond
Doctor Who is coming to make Disney Plus more of a must-have streaming service.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Whittaker wants to return to Doctor Who after upcoming finale
Jodie Whittaker, who plays the 13th Doctor in sci-fi series Doctor Who, wants to continue playing the character after the upcoming finale. Whittaker’s time as the Doctor is coming to an end, as is Chris Chibnall’s time as showrunner, with her regeneration episode The Power of the Doctor.
British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' set to premiere globally on Disney+
(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co’s streaming service, Disney+, said on Tuesday it would exclusively stream one of BBC’s adored shows “Doctor Who” to audiences outside the U.K. and Ireland.
IFC Films Buys ‘God’s Time,‘ Daniel Antebi’s Kinetic Debut Feature (EXCLUSIVE)
IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “God’s Time,” the kinetic debut feature from writer and director Daniel Antebi. “God’s Time” had its World Premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in the U.S. Narrative Competition, where it won a Best Performance Special Jury Mention for actress Liz Caribel. At the festival, Paste praised it for conveying “a real sense of New York life,” while Cinemacy called it “Fast-paced and hip, fitting squarely into the growing category of films for the ‘Euphoria’ crowd.” The movie centers around Dev and Luca, two best friends, who are also recovering addicts. The duo are...
Doctor Who is coming to Disney Plus in the US in 2023
Disney Plus is home to many of the biggest movie franchises of all time, from Star Wars and Marvel to Toy Story and Frozen, but its TV slate isn’t quite as amazing. That’s about to change, though, as BBC and Disney announced this week that Disney Plus will be the exclusive global home for new episodes of Doctor Who starting in 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Simpsons’ anime episode explained, when and where to watch
The “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween specials are often fan favorites, as they force The Simpsons to break out of its comfort zone and try something a little different. The immortal series occasionally uses the non-canon status of the specials to try out a new animation style, for example. The pioneering CG-animation used in 1995’s “Homer3” and 2020’s Pixar-parodying “Toy Gory” spring to mind. But this October’s TOH episode will go where The Simpsons has never gone before: into the realm of anime.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Sets Nielsen Streaming Movie Record With 2.7 Billion Minutes Of Viewing; ‘Dahmer’ Stays In Top Spot
Hocus Pocus 2 set a record for streaming minutes by a movie on Nielsen’s weekly chart, drawing more than 2.7 billion minutes of viewing from September 26 to October 2. The Disney sequel premiered on September 30, meaning only its first weekend counted toward the total. Netflix’s Dahmer took the top spot easily with almost 4.4 billion minutes. Hocus Pocus 2, which stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, easily beat the previous streaming movie mark set by Disney’s Oscar-winning animated feature Encanto. It had 2.2 billion minutes of viewing from December 27, 2021, through January 2, 2022. Related Story Halloween...
World Screen News
Prime Video Orders Sausage Party Series
Prime Video has ordered Sausage Party: Foodtopia, a series based on the 2016 animated feature film, from Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Point Grey Pictures. Original feature film cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton will return. Will Forte, Sam Richardson,...
Never Let Me Go TV series coming to FX and Hulu
Viola Prettejohn, Tracey Ullman and Kelly Macdonald are set to front the latest adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's 2005 novel
BBC
BBC acquires the tantalising new mystery horror series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for BBC iPlayer and BBC One
Described as one of the best horror TV shows of the past two decades when it launched on HBO Max earlier this year, BBC viewers can expect thrills and chills from this dark and twisty addition to the iconic franchise. — Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition. From Warner...
Streaming Shocker: ‘Girls5eva’ Moves To Netflix From Peacock For Season 3
The band has a new home: Girls5eva is moving to Netflix from rival streamer Peacock for its third season. The move is a shock as it’s one of the first original series to move between rival streaming services but Deadline hears that the Tina Fey-produced series was actually canceled at Peacock before Netflix swooped in to save it. Although the comedy series, which stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell, has been well received critically and was arguably the closest thing to an awards contender that the streamer had, Girls5eva wasn’t one of its most-watched shows and didn’t...
‘Fallout‘ TV Show Offers First Look at Long-Awaited Series
The Fallout game series turns 25 years old this month. So what better way to celebrate (other than, okay yes, playing some Fallout video games) than with the first official image from the long-awaited Fallout TV show?. The image was shared by the official Twitter account of Prime Video, the...
