Elma, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRO.com

New cable landing station and network provider announced by QIN

The Quinault Indian Nation (QIN) through a press release announced plans for the launch of the first indigenous-owned cable landing station and backhaul network provider on the West Coast of the United States. This new venture, working with Toptana Technologies, is said to bring connectivity to unserved and under-served markets...
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Olympia okays appointments of Inspire Olympia Cultural Access ad hoc committee

The Olympia City Council on Tuesday, October 18, approved the appointment of seven candidates who will serve on an ad hoc committee for the Inspire Olympia Cultural Access program. Marygrace Goddu, the new program manager for the Olympia Cultural Access Program, said the city council approved an early startup plan...
OLYMPIA, WA
travelawaits.com

21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington

While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
BREMERTON, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery

On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
SEATTLE, WA
KXRO.com

Westport Marina Draft Modernization Plan now available for review

The Port of Grays Harbor has released their Draft Westport Marina Modernization Plan, and it is available for review. In a release, the port states that the Westport Marina is the hub of tribal, commercial, charter and recreational fishing on Washington’s Coast, ranking 10th in the Nation for commercial seafood volume with more than 132 million pounds landed, and 19th in the nation for commercial seafood value landed at $71.5 million.
WESTPORT, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South

The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
TACOMA, WA
travelawaits.com

This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, overlooking the Puget Sound, my husband and I fell in love with the Greater Tacoma area while stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It turned out to be the perfect location for our forever home. I found so many fun things to see and do in the area that I thought it was also a great tourist destination. It is a gateway to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
TACOMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
SELAH, WA

