Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXRO.com
New cable landing station and network provider announced by QIN
The Quinault Indian Nation (QIN) through a press release announced plans for the launch of the first indigenous-owned cable landing station and backhaul network provider on the West Coast of the United States. This new venture, working with Toptana Technologies, is said to bring connectivity to unserved and under-served markets...
Chronicle
Brothers, Both Law Enforcement Veterans and W.F. West Grads, Provide Security for Chehalis Schools
It has been nearly 30 years since the Thornburg brothers graduated from W.F. West High School, but the two law enforcement veterans turned school security officers are still familiar faces on the campuses of their hometown school district. “We have a lot of connection and a lot of history with...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
Tiffany Smiley kicks off statewide bus tour in Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Tiffany Smiley kicked off what she’s calling her ‘New Mom in Town 2.0′ tour on Tuesday, with plans to drive across Washington state between then and Election Day. The first event hosted by the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate took place...
Washington students may be leaving behind $50 million in federal aid
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Governor Jay Inslee, students in Washington may be missing out on $50 million in federal aid by not filling out their FAFSA’s. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened on October 1, and Washington state has the third-lowest FAFSA completion rate in the country. About $50 million in federal aid has been left...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia okays appointments of Inspire Olympia Cultural Access ad hoc committee
The Olympia City Council on Tuesday, October 18, approved the appointment of seven candidates who will serve on an ad hoc committee for the Inspire Olympia Cultural Access program. Marygrace Goddu, the new program manager for the Olympia Cultural Access Program, said the city council approved an early startup plan...
Joe Kent claims Washington election process features ‘funny business’
State and county election officials are speaking out after U.S. Congressional candidate Joe Kent criticized the election process in Washington at a town hall on Monday.
travelawaits.com
21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington
While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
q13fox.com
Court docs: Bremerton coach fired for praying on the field must be reinstated by March
BREMERTON, Wash. - A Bremerton football coach who was fired for praying on the field during games must be reinstated to his former position by March of 2023 and is entitled to "reasonable attorneys' fees" from the school, according to court documents. Joseph Kennedy's case about his firing made it...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
MyNorthwest.com
Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery
On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
KEPR
What changes when Washington's COVID-19 emergency ends next week?
SEATTLE, Wash. — The COVID-19 state of emergency is about to end in the state of Washington. Next Tuesday will mark the official end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration from February 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee announced in September that the state of emergency would end on Oct. 31. Most...
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
KXRO.com
No-cost vaccination events for children scheduled in November
Two no-cost childhood immunization events are coming to Grays Harbor County next month. Grays Harbor Public Health shared the details on the events. The first is Saturday, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Elementary School gym in Hoquiam. The second is Saturday, November 19, also...
KXRO.com
Westport Marina Draft Modernization Plan now available for review
The Port of Grays Harbor has released their Draft Westport Marina Modernization Plan, and it is available for review. In a release, the port states that the Westport Marina is the hub of tribal, commercial, charter and recreational fishing on Washington’s Coast, ranking 10th in the Nation for commercial seafood volume with more than 132 million pounds landed, and 19th in the nation for commercial seafood value landed at $71.5 million.
Hot Sauce Made in Washington Crowned Best in the World
A company based in Washington State was just crowned the Grand World Champion at a worldwide hot sauce competition. Are you brave enough to sample it for yourself?. What Washington Hot Sauce Company Was Just Crowned Best in the World?. The company is based out of Bellingham and is named...
southsoundbiz.com
Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South
The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
KXRO.com
Local unemployment rate drops; Grays Harbor and Pacific County remain in Top 3
The Grays Harbor unemployment rate dropped nearly an entire percentage point from August to September, but remains in the top three statewide. In numbers from the Employment Security Department it shows that Grays Harbor dropped to 5.8% unemployment, down from 6.5% in August. This rate is the lowest seen for...
travelawaits.com
This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, overlooking the Puget Sound, my husband and I fell in love with the Greater Tacoma area while stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It turned out to be the perfect location for our forever home. I found so many fun things to see and do in the area that I thought it was also a great tourist destination. It is a gateway to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
Yakima Herald Republic
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’
SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
Comments / 0