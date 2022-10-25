ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Start Something Big: Meet the new Big Futures program coordinator

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Jennifer Glass says she’s always had an interest in working with kids. In her new role as Big Futures Coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana she’s doing exactly that. “I really feel compelled to give back and to teach...
FORT WAYNE, IN
loud1033.com

Fort Wayne Police and Fire to host free, safe Halloween bash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire and Police departments invite the community to their free Safety Village Halloween Bash, Saturday, October 29, noon – 3:00 p.m. at 1270 South Phoenix Parkway. The departments have teamed up with several sponsors, including the City of Fort Wayne,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Ten Point Coalition holds prayer walk to celebrate 4th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) — Fort Wayne UNITED’s Ten Point Coalition joined local pastors on a prayer walk Tuesday to commemorate the Ten Point Coalition’s 4th anniversary. The intent of the walk was to bring the community together to become more educated, involved and united in a response to the issues that face the Ten Point Coalition focus area.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Free Safety Village Halloween Bash to take place Saturday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) and Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) invites the public to their Safety Village Halloween Bash on Saturday. This free event will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the Safety Village, 1270 South Phoenix Parkway. Featured activities include a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne family to expand through embryo adoption

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to starting or expanding a family, there are many options to choose from such as embryo adoption, and one Fort Wayne family is sharing their experience. Jennifer, who is in an open adoption case and would not like her last name...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

First responders to hold Halloween bash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to a family-oriented trick-or-treating event Saturday held by Fort Wayne Police and Fire officials. The city’s police and fire departments announced in a release Tuesday the Safety Village Halloween Bash serves as a safe place parents can bring kids for trick-or-treating. The Safety Village is a complex with miniature buildings designed for kids to explore and learn about safety through hands-on experiences.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Step into the shoes of the principal at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy

Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams becomes ‘Principal for the Day’ at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy. She learns the day-to-day and speaks with parents, teachers, and students about the virtual experience. Learn more about the Virtual Academy and find out how to enter the lottery here.
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Lucky Turtle Grill has something for everyone

It had been years since I even stepped inside Lucky Turtle Grill and Lucky Moose Lounge at 622 East Dupont Road near Pine Valley. To be honest, I’m not sure I actually have dined in. Last week, feeling the spirit of inquiry, I made a U-turn back to Lucky’s, literally.
HUNTINGTON, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Ballet to present Peter & the Wolf

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Ballet will present Peter & the Wolf Saturday morning and afternoon. Shows will be at 10 a.m. and noon and are part of the Family Series, showcasing the Fort Wayne Ballet Auer Academy trainees. The Academy is located at 300 E. Main...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Snider High School preparing staff in case of active shooter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's not something Chad Hissong wants to think about. But it's part of the job. Snider High School's principal said making sure his staff is prepared for a school shooting is a necessary precaution. “We don’t expect it to happen, we never want it to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
whatzup.com

City commemorates roundabout artwork

The newest public art sculpture has been commemorated as Public Works Division and Fort Wayne Public Art Commission celebrated the “5 Point Spin” at the Goshen Avenue and Sherman Boulevard roundabout. Designed by artist Susan Zoccola, the wheel-inspired sculptural “tree” is 24 feet tall and 21 feet wide....
FORT WAYNE, IN
theechonews.com

Foodie Fix: Marion’s Train Station Pancake House

20 minutes from Taylor, next to a set of railroad tracks in Marion on 406 E 4th St., squats the Train Station Pancake House. If you are craving a classic breakfast, yet open to the unexpected, this diner is for you. Brothers Hector and Efrain Perez reopened the restaurant in...
MARION, IN
WANE-TV

Pet of the Week: 10/25/22

Molly is the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Pet of the Week. If you are interested in adopting this pet please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy