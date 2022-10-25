Read full article on original website
Start Something Big: Meet the new Big Futures program coordinator
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Jennifer Glass says she’s always had an interest in working with kids. In her new role as Big Futures Coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana she’s doing exactly that. “I really feel compelled to give back and to teach...
Fort Wayne Police and Fire to host free, safe Halloween bash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire and Police departments invite the community to their free Safety Village Halloween Bash, Saturday, October 29, noon – 3:00 p.m. at 1270 South Phoenix Parkway. The departments have teamed up with several sponsors, including the City of Fort Wayne,...
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation requests community input on 5-year Master Plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation (FWPR) hosted a public meeting Wednesday to gather input for a “Master Plan” FWPR is currently making. Those in attendance were allowed to provide opinions on how to allocate parks funding and recreational programming over a five-year period beginning in 2023.
Ten Point Coalition holds prayer walk to celebrate 4th anniversary
FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) — Fort Wayne UNITED’s Ten Point Coalition joined local pastors on a prayer walk Tuesday to commemorate the Ten Point Coalition’s 4th anniversary. The intent of the walk was to bring the community together to become more educated, involved and united in a response to the issues that face the Ten Point Coalition focus area.
Free Safety Village Halloween Bash to take place Saturday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) and Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) invites the public to their Safety Village Halloween Bash on Saturday. This free event will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the Safety Village, 1270 South Phoenix Parkway. Featured activities include a...
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation asks community advice on five-year plan
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is ready to set new goals with the community’s help so they held a public input meeting at the Community Center Wednesday. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation asks for community input on five-year plan. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is ready to set new...
Fort Wayne family to expand through embryo adoption
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to starting or expanding a family, there are many options to choose from such as embryo adoption, and one Fort Wayne family is sharing their experience. Jennifer, who is in an open adoption case and would not like her last name...
First responders to hold Halloween bash in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to a family-oriented trick-or-treating event Saturday held by Fort Wayne Police and Fire officials. The city’s police and fire departments announced in a release Tuesday the Safety Village Halloween Bash serves as a safe place parents can bring kids for trick-or-treating. The Safety Village is a complex with miniature buildings designed for kids to explore and learn about safety through hands-on experiences.
Fort Wayne Toys for Tots could be in jeopardy for 2022, warehouse space needed
The Fort Wayne coordinator for Toys For Tots tells WANE 15 they're still looking for donated warehouse space to operate out of for 2022.
Step into the shoes of the principal at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams becomes ‘Principal for the Day’ at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy. She learns the day-to-day and speaks with parents, teachers, and students about the virtual experience. Learn more about the Virtual Academy and find out how to enter the lottery here.
Lucky Turtle Grill has something for everyone
It had been years since I even stepped inside Lucky Turtle Grill and Lucky Moose Lounge at 622 East Dupont Road near Pine Valley. To be honest, I’m not sure I actually have dined in. Last week, feeling the spirit of inquiry, I made a U-turn back to Lucky’s, literally.
Fort Wayne Ballet to present Peter & the Wolf
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Ballet will present Peter & the Wolf Saturday morning and afternoon. Shows will be at 10 a.m. and noon and are part of the Family Series, showcasing the Fort Wayne Ballet Auer Academy trainees. The Academy is located at 300 E. Main...
Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
Snider High School preparing staff in case of active shooter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's not something Chad Hissong wants to think about. But it's part of the job. Snider High School's principal said making sure his staff is prepared for a school shooting is a necessary precaution. “We don’t expect it to happen, we never want it to...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
Girls High School Volleyball: Blackhawk makes second semi-state appearance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In three days three area volleyball teams will get a shot to bring home a semi-state trophy, but unfortunately, two of those teams will face off in a class 1A battle. Blackhawk Christian and Southwood will see each other Saturday evening, and the Blackhawk Braves...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
City commemorates roundabout artwork
The newest public art sculpture has been commemorated as Public Works Division and Fort Wayne Public Art Commission celebrated the “5 Point Spin” at the Goshen Avenue and Sherman Boulevard roundabout. Designed by artist Susan Zoccola, the wheel-inspired sculptural “tree” is 24 feet tall and 21 feet wide....
Foodie Fix: Marion’s Train Station Pancake House
20 minutes from Taylor, next to a set of railroad tracks in Marion on 406 E 4th St., squats the Train Station Pancake House. If you are craving a classic breakfast, yet open to the unexpected, this diner is for you. Brothers Hector and Efrain Perez reopened the restaurant in...
Pet of the Week: 10/25/22
Molly is the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Pet of the Week. If you are interested in adopting this pet please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
