ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive

Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
The Hill

US growth rebounds in third quarter, but shows warnings signs

U.S. economic growth rebounded during the third quarter after six months of steady declines, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 2.6 percent between July and September, up from declines of 1.6 percent in the second quarter and 0.6 percent in the third quarter of 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday. That means that if the third quarter’s pace of growth lasted 12 months, the U.S. economy would have grown 2.6 percent by the end of that time.
Fortune

Airbus is giving almost all of its employees, including senior managers, a $1,490 cash bonus to deal with rising inflation

A number of companies have given their employees a one-off payment this year in hopes of softening the blow of skyrocketing inflation. European airplane maker Airbus plans to give its employees a €1,500 bonus ($1,494) by the end of this year, according to French newspaper Le Figaro and French news agency Agence France-Presse. The bonus will go to nearly all of the company’s 126,000 employees, including senior management, in Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Employees based elsewhere will also receive a bonus, but it will be based on the local average base salaries of those workers.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US stock indexes end mixed as Facebook parent company slumps

Wall Street delivered another mixed finish for stocks Thursday, as disappointing quarterly results from several big tech companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, with about 44% of stocks within the benchmark index losing ground. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%.
CBS Denver

U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter despite inflation

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, the government said Thursday — a strong rebound after the nation's gross domestic product shrank in the first two quarters of the year.The resurgence comes as consumers and businesses are grappling with searing inflation and as rising interest rates rapidly cool the housing market. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia's war against Ukraine drags on.Economists had forecast the economy grew at a 2% annual rate in the third quarter, according to the data firm FactSet. The third-quarter GDP jump reverses...
960 The Ref

Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week

Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
PYMNTS

US Business Activity Keeps Shrinking With Low Demand, High Inflation

Business activity in the U.S. shrank for the fourth month in a row amid continued high inflation and a decline in demand. That's according to a report Monday (Oct. 24) from S&P Global Market Intelligence, which showed its flash composite purchasing managers output index falling 2.2 points to 47.3. “The...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Above $20K as GDP Increased at 2.6% Annual Rate in Q3

Bitcoin (BTC) is holding its ground above $20,000 as U.S. GDP accelerated at an annual rate of 2.6% in the third quarter. Eaglebrook Advisors Vice President of Research Joe Orsini joins “First Mover” to discuss his crypto outlook as the economy sees positive growth. Plus, insights on Meta's loss in revenue.
CNBC

China GDP beats with a bounce in the third quarter, delayed data shows

BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
PYMNTS

BEA Reports 2.6% Growth in Real GDP in Q3

After dipping in the first and second quarters, real gross domestic product (GDP) rose at an annual rate of 2.6% in the third quarter, according to an “advance” estimate released by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The increase in real GDP was...
The Independent

European stock markets make gains after Bank of Canada rate rise

Europe’s leading markets finished higher on Wednesday after a dovish rate hike by Canada’s central banks helped drive positive sentiment.The FTSE 100 was among markets to close higher as strength among commodity firms helped to offset the impact of the strong pound.London’s top index ended the day up 42.59 points, or 0.61%, at 7,056.07.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It was looking set to be another mixed bag of a day for markets in Europe, until 3pm when the Bank of Canada raised rates by a less-than-expected 50 basis points to 3.75%, in a move that...
The Independent

Inflation set to return to double-figures as food prices surge

Inflation is expected to have returned to double-figures in September due to rising food prices, according to economists. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) will reveal the latest increase in the cost of living for UK households on Wednesday morning. Economists have predicted that it will show Consumer Price Index...

Comments / 0

Community Policy