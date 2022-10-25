Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will avoid a disaster in 2023 if the Fed acknowledges that it has made progress in reducing inflation
The stock market could avoid a disaster in 2023 if the Fed acknowledges progress being made on taming inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Siegel believes the Fed should pause rate hikes by the end of the year to see the impact on the economy. "What scares the market the most...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the Fed is 'playing with fire' in its handling of the economy as liquidity falls dramatically, but he's still a buyer of stocks over bonds
The Federal Reserve is "playing with fire" in its handling of the economy if it hikes rates by 75 basis points, according to Jeremy Siegel. Despite the ongoing risks from the Fed's aggressive interest rate hike policy, he still likes stocks over bonds. "You're going to get a bigger bang...
CNBC
U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive
Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
US growth rebounds in third quarter, but shows warnings signs
U.S. economic growth rebounded during the third quarter after six months of steady declines, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 2.6 percent between July and September, up from declines of 1.6 percent in the second quarter and 0.6 percent in the third quarter of 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday. That means that if the third quarter’s pace of growth lasted 12 months, the U.S. economy would have grown 2.6 percent by the end of that time.
Airbus is giving almost all of its employees, including senior managers, a $1,490 cash bonus to deal with rising inflation
A number of companies have given their employees a one-off payment this year in hopes of softening the blow of skyrocketing inflation. European airplane maker Airbus plans to give its employees a €1,500 bonus ($1,494) by the end of this year, according to French newspaper Le Figaro and French news agency Agence France-Presse. The bonus will go to nearly all of the company’s 126,000 employees, including senior management, in Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Employees based elsewhere will also receive a bonus, but it will be based on the local average base salaries of those workers.
CNBC
Fears of a severe recession deepen as European business activity slows on surging energy costs
Firms have been under pressure due to higher inflation, particularly coming from energy costs and wage pressures. "The situation economically is getting worse quite rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the British pound during morning...
Why stocks keep rallying even though consumers feel lousy
Consumers may be worried about inflation and rising interest rates. But don't tell that to Wall Street.
US stock indexes end mixed as Facebook parent company slumps
Wall Street delivered another mixed finish for stocks Thursday, as disappointing quarterly results from several big tech companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, with about 44% of stocks within the benchmark index losing ground. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%.
US unemployment claims inched higher, but remain very low
Slightly more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market remains one of the healthiest parts of an uneven U.S. economy
U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter despite inflation
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, the government said Thursday — a strong rebound after the nation's gross domestic product shrank in the first two quarters of the year.The resurgence comes as consumers and businesses are grappling with searing inflation and as rising interest rates rapidly cool the housing market. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia's war against Ukraine drags on.Economists had forecast the economy grew at a 2% annual rate in the third quarter, according to the data firm FactSet. The third-quarter GDP jump reverses...
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week
Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
US Business Activity Keeps Shrinking With Low Demand, High Inflation
Business activity in the U.S. shrank for the fourth month in a row amid continued high inflation and a decline in demand. That's according to a report Monday (Oct. 24) from S&P Global Market Intelligence, which showed its flash composite purchasing managers output index falling 2.2 points to 47.3. “The...
Stocks Edge Lower, Week Ahead, Fed Pivot, Boris Johnson And Tesla - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday, October 24:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Slip, Dollar Steadies After China Market Slump. U.S. equity futures slipped lower Monday, while the dollar held gains against its global peers, as investors took a cautious stance on risk heading into what could be a make-or-break week for global stock markets.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Above $20K as GDP Increased at 2.6% Annual Rate in Q3
Bitcoin (BTC) is holding its ground above $20,000 as U.S. GDP accelerated at an annual rate of 2.6% in the third quarter. Eaglebrook Advisors Vice President of Research Joe Orsini joins “First Mover” to discuss his crypto outlook as the economy sees positive growth. Plus, insights on Meta's loss in revenue.
Good GDP Growth Will Not Last
Don’t put too much stock in the economy’s positive showing for the third quarter.
CNBC
China GDP beats with a bounce in the third quarter, delayed data shows
BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
BEA Reports 2.6% Growth in Real GDP in Q3
After dipping in the first and second quarters, real gross domestic product (GDP) rose at an annual rate of 2.6% in the third quarter, according to an “advance” estimate released by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The increase in real GDP was...
European stock markets make gains after Bank of Canada rate rise
Europe’s leading markets finished higher on Wednesday after a dovish rate hike by Canada’s central banks helped drive positive sentiment.The FTSE 100 was among markets to close higher as strength among commodity firms helped to offset the impact of the strong pound.London’s top index ended the day up 42.59 points, or 0.61%, at 7,056.07.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It was looking set to be another mixed bag of a day for markets in Europe, until 3pm when the Bank of Canada raised rates by a less-than-expected 50 basis points to 3.75%, in a move that...
Inflation set to return to double-figures as food prices surge
Inflation is expected to have returned to double-figures in September due to rising food prices, according to economists. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) will reveal the latest increase in the cost of living for UK households on Wednesday morning. Economists have predicted that it will show Consumer Price Index...
Comments / 0