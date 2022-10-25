Read full article on original website
Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer defending a Colorado man against charges he cheated donors to a $25 million fund to build a wall along the southern U.S. border says jurors should question why the trial is in New York. Attorney John Meringolo made the unusual appeal Tuesday during an opening statement on behalf of Timothy Shea. Shea is the last man standing trial after two others pleaded guilty and Steven Bannon was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump. A prosecutor told jurors that Shea helped siphon hundreds of thousands of dollars from the “We Build The Wall” campaign after promising every cent would go to the wall.
Tennessee man violently arrested claims racial profiling
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is under investigation by state police says he was stopped because he was a young Black man driving a nice car. Brandon Calloway spoke with an Associated Press reporter Monday outside a courthouse in Fayette County. Calloway has been charged with disregarding a stop sign, speeding, disorderly conduct and evading arrest. Video footage of the confrontation leading up to his arrest spread on social media. The video shows offers chasing Calloway through his home, attempting to stun him, and then beating him bloody.
Adams Publishing buying 13-member Montana newspaper group
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Adams Publishing Group, which owns community newspapers in 19 states, is purchasing a 13-member Montana newspaper group. Adams Publishing CEO Mark Adams says the purchase of Yellowstone Newspapers is expected to close on Nov. 1. Adams Publishing already owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and the Belgrade News in Montana. Yellowstone Newspapers started in 1965 and now includes the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the Laurel Outlook and 10 other papers along with commercial printing operations. The Yellowstone Group employs more than 100 people. The purchase price was not disclosed.
2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a three-member county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal Monday for a hand-count of ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded but similar motion during in a chaotic meeting. The two Republicans voted for the measure after rejecting a first proposal that mentioned 100 volunteers who had already been vetted and trained for the hand count in Cochise County. The third board member is a Democrat who voted against both proposals, warning against expected lawsuits. The Republicans were under intense pressure from voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
Healthcare providers emphasize safe sleep for infants during SIDS Awareness Month
BILLINGS, Mont. - As part of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) Awareness Month, healthcare providers at St. Vincent Healthcare emphasized safe sleep habits for infants. Registered Nurse with St. Vincent Healthcare Tina Benson said there are several things you can do to make sure your baby is getting safe sleep.
At 102 year old, Amelia Gipe celebrates age milestone with big celebration
POLSON, Mont. - Have you ever wondered what the life expectancy is for the average Montanan? According to the CDC, the average life expectancy for Montanans is nearly 77 years old putting us 24th compared to other states. Well, this week one special birthday a woman is beating those odds,...
