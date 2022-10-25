Read full article on original website
MSU Extension Publishes Results of Statewide Needs Assessment
BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension is using the results of a statewide needs assessment to help prioritize programming, inform strategic investments, consider new collaborations and partner with communities and stakeholders to address needs and issues facing the state. “The results of this needs assessment are already being used...
Montana State Awarded $6.5M NASA Grant for Eclipse Research in 2023 and 2024
BOZEMAN – Several hundred undergraduate students from around the country will experience the zenith of 15 months of preparation on April 8, 2024, when the moon slips between Earth and the sun, completely blocking views of the sun for just over four minutes in parts of the continental United States.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼
Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain. The papers being purchased by Adams, which is based in Minneapolis, are the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the...
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?
Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
explorebigsky.com
Big Sky Voter Guide: 2022 General Election
The Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching, and local voters have several decisions to make on this year’s ballot. From federal Congressional candidates to a local school bond, EBS compiled a voter guide for both Madison and Gallatin county voters in the community including high-level information for candidates in contested races. Absentee ballots for the primary election have already been mailed out and must be in the possession of the county by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, election day.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
This Unique Music Venue is One of Montana’s Hidden Gems
Montana is full of great venues for live music, but this unique and intimate setting is pretty special. Located on East Peach Street on the north side of Bozeman, you'll find a small brick building that has been renovated into a venue for live music. The venue is known as Live From the Divide.
406mtsports.com
Big Sky commissioner offers lackluster response about Week 8 officiating
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
John Hill to step down as President and CEO of Bozeman Health
John Hill, President and CEO of Bozeman Health will step down from his leadership position by the end of the month.
406mtsports.com
High school football rankings: Powerhouses take care of business entering postseason
BOZEMAN — Takin' care of business: That's been the theme for the state's top-ranked teams, right up through this week's final 406mtsports.com 2022 high school football rankings. In a showdown brewing for weeks, No. 1 Helena Capital (9-0) finished an unbeaten regular season by handling No. 2 Helena (7-2)...
Rescuers locate overdue hunters in Mystic Lake Cabin area
On October 23 at 9:29 AM, Gallatin County 911 Dispatch received a report of two overdue hunters last seen in the Mystic Lake Cabin area the day prior at 7:10 AM.
Bozeman man with rare brain tumor runs half-marathon months after surgery
Chuck Kendrick is an outdoorsman who spends time hiking, running and cross-country skiing. Last year he noticed something strange.
Montana State Grad School Will Host a Virtual Recruitment Fair Oct. 26-28
BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Graduate School will hold its annual Graduate Fair online via Webex from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, through 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The fair will feature separate Webex meeting rooms for most of the university’s graduate programs. Sessions are 50 minutes long and will feature live presentations about the programs and their research opportunities, followed by time for prospective students to ask questions.
City of Bozeman announces plan for safer streets
On Tuesday night the city of Bozeman announced its plans to increase street safety across the city. Their hope is that with this plan they’ll be able to make the streets of Bozeman safer.
High-tech Manikins Bring Learning to Life for MSU Nursing Students
BOZEMAN – Five-year-old Hal looks at the upheld finger of a nursing student who is talking to him and follows it with his eyes. When the student nurse asks him what hurts, his eyes well up with tears and the pain is evident in his facial expression. But Hal...
Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
MSU Pioneers On-Campus Telehealth Services for Veterans
BOZEMAN – Student and faculty veterans at Montana State University are among the first in the nation able to meet with their remote medical providers without leaving campus in a newly dedicated telehealth access site in MSU’s Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center. The access site is one...
