opb.org

Oregon South Coast prepares for natural disasters

Throughout the summer, emergency response managers in Coos and Curry counties on Oregon’s south coast held a series of exercises to prepare for the big earthquake, a major tsunami, or other disasters. “We always like to play to the worst-case scenario and plan for the Cascadia subduction [earthquake],” said...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KMJ

Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Support Communities Recovering from Heat Driven Wildfires

SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster California’s support for the diverse communities impacted by extreme heat and weather-driven wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response and recovery efforts in the counties of Siskiyou, Riverside, El Dorado, Placer, Madera, and Modoc.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Attorney General Bonta Issues Legal Guidance to Water Providers on Protections for Residents Facing Water Shutoffs

California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a legal alert reminding urban and community water providers of requirements under the Water Shutoff Protection Act to protect California tenants and homeowners facing water shutoffs. Since the beginning of 2022, the cost of water has increased by an estimated 40%, making it difficult for many Californians to stay on top of their water payments. The loss of water service increases health risks and may lead to eviction. In today’s legal alert, Attorney General Bonta warns water providers to immediately cease all water shutoffs that do not comply with the Water Protection Shutoff Act. Attorney General Bonta also issued a consumer alert in English, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Tagalog, Vietnamese, and Korean advising Californians on steps they can take if they are behind on their electricity bill, water bill, or other utility bills.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
kazu.org

California's fight against climate change gets a little messy

Californians are used to recycling cans and bottles, but a new state law is adding banana peels, coffee grounds and other food scraps to the list. The Short-lived Climate Pollutants Reduction act, or SB 1383, mandates that nearly all communities in California provide an organic waste recycling service to their residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDRV

Coastal tsunami drill set for Thursday

NORTHERN COAST, Cal. -- A tsunami drill is set for Thursday along the Northern California coast. The 10am exercise involves homes and businesses in "the Crescent City area inundation zone." Del Norte County sent the following advisory late Wednesday afternoon:. "**THIS IS AN EXERCISE**. Tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. is the...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
KTLA.com

The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes

A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit in California

SALINAS, Calif. — California officials recommend signing up for an emergency alert system and keeping an emergency supply kit ready in case of a devastating earthquake. Californians can sign up for emergency alerts on their county's website or they can download the MyShake mobile app. MyShake will alert affected Californians of any earthquake above a 4.5 magnitude. Depending on a person's location, the alert may be received before the quake is felt.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

New Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce Targets Illegal Indoor Cultivation in Industrial Warehouses in Southern California

Press release from California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. In continuing its aggressive crackdown against illegal cannabis operators threatening the environment, communities, public health, and the legal market, the Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce (UCETF) took recent actions to shut down unlicensed indoor cultivation operations in large, industrial warehouses located in the San Fernando Valley.
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Oct. 24

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Oct. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located north to northeast of Hydesville, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 4.1-magnitude quake hit the southern end south southeast of Fortuna, CA.
HYDESVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Retired Clerk Recorder Manager Endorses Nielsen in Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
lakecountybloom.com

Redwood Coast Region Awarded $5 Million Economic Development Planning Grant

Arcata Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), a Community Development Financial Institution, Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Lending Center, has been awarded a $5 million grant from the California Community Economic Resilience Fund to support a planning process developing sustainable industries that will create high-quality, accessible jobs for all. As the grant’s Fiscal Agent, AEDC will manage the funds on behalf of the Redwood Coast Region representing Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino and Lake Counties, and partner with the California Center for Rural Policy at CalPoly Humboldt who will serve as a Regional Convener to facilitate a diverse leadership collaborative, community engagement and research to inform the development of the regional plan.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

