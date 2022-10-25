Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears
Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
What Bill Belichick Told Matt Eberflus After Bears' Blowout Win Vs. Patriots
What Belichick told Eberflus after Bears routed Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bill Belichick had a chance to make NFL history Monday night against the Bears. With a win, the New England Patriots head coach would overtake George Halas for the second-most win in NFL history. But Matt...
New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick reacts to Chicago Bears loss
New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick responded to questions raised about his call to play both quarterbacks at Gillette Stadium on Monday, 24 October.Staring quarterback Mac Jones was pulled after three series, with rookie Bailey Zappe sent out in his place to finish the game, which saw them lose 33-14 against the Chicago Bears.After a reporter suggested the swap looked like a “benching for performance,” Mr Belichick replied that it was always the plan to play both of them.“You can write whatever you want to write, that’s not what it was,” the manager said.Sign up for our newsletters.
Week 8 NFL power rankings: How low do Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers' Packers go?
As we approach Halloween, the top 10 is almost entirely unchanged – but that's partially because Tampa Bay and Green Bay had already tumbled from those ranks.
Dolphins on hot streak at need area. And how UCLA voice ended up narrating Fins’ history
For years - and by years, I mean decades - the Dolphins have been haunted by poor decisions on their offensive line.
AP source: Bengals star WR Chase out weeks with hip injury
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase could miss several games with a hip injury, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press on Thursday. Chase has been bothered by the hip for several weeks. It's possible he could wind up on injured reserve, but that hasn't been decided, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase's condition.
Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Win Over Patriots in NFL Week 7
Bears risers and fallers after big win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming off their worst loss of the season, the Bears came away with their best win under new head coach Matt Eberflus. During the mini-bye the Bears enjoyed, Eberflus promised the team would evaluate not only their players, but also their scheme, and would make changes if necessary. They made good on those promises and won 33-14 in New England. Impressive stuff.
Belichick could pass Halas on wins list when Pats face Jets
NEW ENGLAND (3-4) at NEW YORK JETS (5-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS OPENING LINE: Patriots by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Patriots 3-3-1; Jets 5-2-0.
FOX Sports
Patriots' QB quandary; Mahomes thriving on third down: NFL Week 7 analysis
Bengals Offense Getting Back on Track With Coaching Adjustments. Over the last three weeks, the Bengals offense has had to face the defenses of the Ravens, Saints and Falcons. These three units rank below average in the NFL, but only the Falcons defense is truly terrible. Playing bad defenses helps....
Patriots make QB decision for game against Jets
Mac Jones was benched early in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but the former first-round pick has not lost his starting job. Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN’s Field Yates reports. He took almost all of the first-team reps in Tuesday’s practice.
Comments / 0