thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears

Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
The Independent

New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick reacts to Chicago Bears loss

New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick responded to questions raised about his call to play both quarterbacks at Gillette Stadium on Monday, 24 October.Staring quarterback Mac Jones was pulled after three series, with rookie Bailey Zappe sent out in his place to finish the game, which saw them lose 33-14 against the Chicago Bears.After a reporter suggested the swap looked like a “benching for performance,” Mr Belichick replied that it was always the plan to play both of them.“You can write whatever you want to write, that’s not what it was,” the manager said.Sign up for our newsletters.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

AP source: Bengals star WR Chase out weeks with hip injury

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase could miss several games with a hip injury, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press on Thursday. Chase has been bothered by the hip for several weeks. It's possible he could wind up on injured reserve, but that hasn't been decided, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase's condition.
NBC Chicago

Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Win Over Patriots in NFL Week 7

Bears risers and fallers after big win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming off their worst loss of the season, the Bears came away with their best win under new head coach Matt Eberflus. During the mini-bye the Bears enjoyed, Eberflus promised the team would evaluate not only their players, but also their scheme, and would make changes if necessary. They made good on those promises and won 33-14 in New England. Impressive stuff.
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots make QB decision for game against Jets

Mac Jones was benched early in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but the former first-round pick has not lost his starting job. Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN’s Field Yates reports. He took almost all of the first-team reps in Tuesday’s practice.
