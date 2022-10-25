Read full article on original website
“no fun/party”
In her folk songs, Chicago poet and singer Kara Jackson reaches for the comet trail of an unanswerable question and examines the vapor it leaves. “Isn’t that just love?/When you're no fun?” she asks repeatedly on “no fun/party,” right after receiving a devastating verdict from an ex-partner: “When searching for a reason, he could only find one/He said ‘you’re just no fun.’” It’s the kind of break-up judgment that could send somebody into a years-long hibernation, but Jackson's narrator gently probes its meaning until reaching a wise realization. Her voice, low and tender, encircles the song’s two ticking acoustic guitar chords like a protective hug, before she switches to banjo and croons a sweet denouement: “Don’t be sorry for missing the party/Cuz somebody’s party is missing you, too.”
“Do You Well” [ft. Perfume Genius]
On 2018’s shape-shifting You Will Not Die, South African-born singer-songwriter Nakhane soared over a blooming expanse of burnished synth and layered percussion. On “Do You Well,” their latest single, they embrace the full sensual immediacy of disco and funk, strutting over thumping bass and bolting percussion with production help from Nile Rodgers. While Nakhane has addressed their fair share of songs to a potential lover, this one skips over conflicted desire: “It was you/I had to do you well,” they sing, the hunger in their vocals so pure that it fends off the dark. “Do You Well” ditches the coy come-on in favor of getting what you want right now, hitting its message hard and quick like any good pop song. Perfume Genius contributes guest vocals, and while both artists are well-versed in parsing pain via expansive, avant-pop compositions, here they offer ecstasy in the form of a four-on-the-floor beat and taut harmonies.
COLUMN: cleopatrick’s ‘DOOM’ briefly showcases a renewed and vital sound
The fact that cleopatrick’s two members have been lifelong friends should come as no surprise. Their music is categorized by a persistent pushing of the sonic boundary, stretching the intensity of their sound to the limit while still grabbing the reins at the last moment, keeping it from toppling over the edge into chaos.
The Loneliest Time
Cynicism is typically an unwelcome visitor in Carly Rae Jepsen’s castle. She is a sword-wielding cult hero with an army of believers: in the authority of a fluttering heart, in the gulf between desire and desperation, and most importantly, in the cathartic potential of a verse, chorus, and bridge. Since unleashing her starry-eyed worldview with the breakout 2012 hit “Call Me Maybe,” Jepsen has written songs like Ask Polly letters, full of breathless confessions and earnest wondering.
Laughing so Hard, it Hurts
It would be tempting to collapse Mavi’s style into the Earl Sweatshirt/MIKE scene that has been so popular and so prolific over the last five years. And while he shares plenty of qualities with those rappers—he has in the past affected voices similar to both pre- and post-Some Rap Songs Earl, and his taste in production skews toward the jagged and seemingly unfinished—Laughing so Hard features a staggering number of vocal styles and melodic ideas. That aforementioned hush, heard especially on songs like “Doves,” invites tantalizingly ambiguous readings, sounding at times like a seduction and at others like an embarrassed confession. He’s desperate on the tender “My Good Ghosts” and guarded despite the exuberant beat on “Opportunity Kids”; elsewhere, on “Spoiled Brat,” the way Mavi allows the last line of each phrase to unspool into song turns simple detail (“I’m glad I washed my hands”) into maxim.
Pitchfork
