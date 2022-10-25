Looking for a fright? Georgia haunted house ranked among the best in the U.S.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County haunted house has been ranked as one of the best in the country, according to USA Today.

The publication ranked the top 10 haunted houses as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022.

Netherworld Haunted House rounded out the list in the tenth spot. USA Today said the self-guided attraction is known for its sets, animatronics, special effects and make-up created by professionals from the film and television industry.

The Stone Mountain haunted house celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021. According to its website, Netherworld welcomes hundreds of visitors every night.

Here’s how the rest of the top ranked haunted houses stack up.

Field of Screams Maryland - Olney, Maryland Pennhurst Asylum - Spring City, Pennsylvania Cutting Edge Haunted House - Fort Worth, Texas Headless Horseman Haunted Attractions - Ulster Park, New York Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride - Glen Mills, Pennsylvania Haunted Overload - Lee, New Hampshire Fear Fair - Seymour, Indiana The Dent Schoolhouse - Cincinnati, Ohio Shocktoberfest - Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania Netherworld Haunted House - Stone Mountain, Georgia

USA Today also ranked the best haunted hotels in the nation for an overnight scare. The Marshall House in Savannah was third on the list.

